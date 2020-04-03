Offshore layoffs unnecessary

(CNS): Financial and legal firms in the Cayman Islands offshore sector are in general working remotely and carrying on doing business in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic. But while many put in place business continuity plans, some firms are already laying local support staff off, which some say is unnecessary.

With major law firms releasing circulars indicating that they are open for business, experts tell CNS that the sector is rolling along, billing clients and has no need to put people out of work.

At least one well-known law firm is understood to have laid off several support staff, including Caymanians, but has retained all of its lawyers. But one local offshore industry professional, who asked to remain anonymous, told CNS there is still a considerable amount of work available for the Cayman Islands, as a leading financial service centre, even in the face of this pandemic.

He said it seems both unjust and unnecessary for companies that made a significant profit over the last year and still have the opportunity to bill clients, when so many other businesses in other sectors are facing bankruptcy, to lay off employees who helped them to generate those profits.

Premier Alden McLaughlin offered up his thanks for this industry earlier this week, saying that although there had been some slow down in work, the financial sector was still moving. He said he planned a Zoom video conference with key players shortly to get a better picture for the medium-term from the key industry players.

At the beginning of this week CNS reached out to the financial services ministry, Cayman Finance and firms we understand may have cut staff, but no one has responded to any of our requests for comment. The Chamber of Commerce has said that the financial industry should be relatively unaffected in the short-term, but will begin to suffer a loss of clients from the decline in markets and the global macro-economy.

Others, however, have a different view. Our anonymous expert, who has worked in the sector for decades, explained that in good times or bad for the world economy, money moves and when it does it requires the involvement of law firms and financial service providers.

Government has undertaken a number of measures to help the financial services industry to at least address administrative challenges during the pandemic.

In a press release from the financial service ministry following a virtual meeting on Tuesday, officials said the deadline for industry feedback on ongoing consultations had been extended. Annual fees, filing deadlines and the need to file Economic Substance Notification have also all been extended.

Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers said the government appreciates how important the financial services sector is to the Cayman Islands and the meeting was to hear feedback or concerns.

“This regular dialogue, which is in keeping with the ministry’s programme of quarterly industry updates, will help to assist the government with our short-, medium-, and long-term planning in the face of this pandemic,” she said, promising to work together to support the local financial services industry, which employs thousands of Caymanians.

Rivers stressed the need to maintain clients’ confidence, to attract new business, and to ensure that the Cayman Islands continues to be a leading global financial centre” during these unprecedented times and well into the future.