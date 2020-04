(CNS): A resident of a home on South Church Street in George Town tackled a would-be burglar on Tuesday night after finding the intruder in his house. The home invader was confronted when he broke in at around 7:30pm; there was a struggle and the suspect ran off. Officers have since arrested a 39-year-old man from West Bay on suspicion of burglary and common assault. He remains in custody, police said.