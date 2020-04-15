‘Nothing short of lunacy’ to open economy
(CNS): Demands from the business community to open up the economy continue regardless of the government’s aim to prioritise saving lives over economic concerns. At Wednesday’s press briefing Premier Alden McLaughlin stated yet again that this is not going to happen until the coronavirus has been contained. He said, “It would be nothing short of lunacy to contemplate re-opening the economy until we… believe the virus has been contained,” and they are only now in a position to start the mass testing part of the strategy.
McLaughlin said it is only in places that have been able to “test, test, test” and then trace contacts, in combination with strict ‘shelter in place’ orders, where the virus has been contained. Until that happens here, it will not be safe to re-open the economy. He warned that if Cayman opens up now, we would look like a mini New York or Italy or Spain, as “the virus will fly through this community” and hundreds of people will die.
The worst case scenario for the Cayman Islands if no interventions had been made, according to Public Health England, was almost 1,000 deaths, the premier said.
He said the experience of other countries indicates that if you open up and let the virus spread there will be mass tragedy, and warned that we would be watching funerals streaming online from the funeral homes.
“I know I have earned my title as the grim reaper,” he said, as he hammered home the message about the sacrifice required to suppress the virus before we could open the community and economy again.
The premier said he hears all the pleas for access to everything again. But for the time being, we all need to make sacrifices to stop the virus from getting into sustained community transmission. If that happened it would require a near complete lockdown, he warned.
McLaughlin said the measures were not to make people’s lives difficult but to tackle the virus. He said there was no evidence of real sustained community transmission yet and tracing was working well, but there were still concerns that people were not taking things seriously, which poses the main threat to the virus taking hold in the community.
But that said the premier said he believed we could still “snuff out the virus” as he begged people to stay home.
See the full press briefing on CIGTV below, set to start at the premier’s remarks, immediately following his “grim reaper” world stats on the coronavirus:
Category: Health, health and safety
I have to say…I’ve often criticized Alden before on various issues. But I must say, I am impressed not only with how he is leading the country but also with how he is standing up to the pressures of the people who do not see the far-reaching implications of short-sighted desires. Mr. Premier, I do not agree with everything you say and do but it is in crises like these that real leaders show their mettle. Thank you sir for leading us in this crisis.
– a proud gay Caymanian
Notwithstanding the title of this article, based on comments on other articles on CNS, sentiment seems to me to be shifting slightly in the last week or so toward the idea that it might be a good idea to start thinking more seriously about a plan to gradually open up the economy. I absolutely don’t expect the government to blaze the trails here but as the rest of the world starts to go back to work in May I think the government’s current position will soon become harder for them to defend.
I realise there is risk in partially opening the economy. Of course there is. And everyone will be able to point to some countries that have relaxed too much, and others will point to countries that never had a lockdown and were successful etc. I think the point is that with inconsistent data, testing methods and questionable disclosure in many places, everyone can find examples to fit their own narratives. But we have to look at what works for us here. Ultimately, if there are very few people in the hospital here, then that’s a fantastic result and it and it means we are doing a great job. It’s apparent now that 1000 deaths wasn’t a realistic estimate. But had we not taken these steps, could 50 or 100 people have died? Possibly, and in that case of course saving those lives is worth these sacrifices.
But we can’t hide in our houses for months longer because when we emerge, many people will have no jobs to return to. There has been some damage that is already irreversible, but there are many more jobs that can still be saved. So we are going to have to take some risks in an imperfect situation with imperfect data.
Let me make it clear that I believe, based on the initial information, the government thus far has absolutely made sound decisions based on the data and the recommendations of UK and local experts. But as more and more data becomes available it is slowly becoming apparent that the actual death rate from the novel Coronavirus is likely to fall far below the initial estimated death rate of ~3% and end up somewhere closer to .1% – .4%. Those figures are no longer restricted to the fringes but are starting to permeate their way into mainstream media. Indeed I have seen articles in the last few days both from left and right-wing media sources starting to acknowledge that there are many, many more cases out there than initially realised.
This puts this virus closer to “bad flu” territory than many people initially thought. This is not to say that this virus is “just the flu” or that it only impacts old people or that its effects on many otherwise healthy people, young and old alike, are not sometimes deadly, which is heartbreaking and tragic. But if decisions are going to be made that restrict people’s freedoms and their livelihoods, it is only fair to say that these decisions should be made with the best possible information and most recent data. My personal view is that once we start testing more broadly, cases will turn up. Hopefully the people testing positive can be isolated, contacts traced, and those people who test positive can also be isolated. The problem is that even if this is done effectively, eradication of the virus is absolutely impossible. A test is only a snapshot in time and there will be contacts of positive people tested who appear negative who may later end up positive. There will always be a few cases that slip through the cracks.
So the virus is here to stay. Hopefully in a relatively controlled manner that, as now, results in few hospitalisations and very very few deaths. So what now?
This isn’t another “the government has no plan” post. I think they do have a plan, it’s just no longer the right one. I think the following should happen from the 1st of May:
1. Pool men – Congratulations. You have been freed to save us from green pools and Dengue fever. Working alone, you may go forth and chlorinate.
2. Retail – If the social distancing rules work for the super market and liquor store then they work for every other store. Open them up with the same rules that apply to the supermarkets now. There is no good reason not to do this.
3. Restaurants and bars – too risky right now. They should remain as takeout and delivery only while we see how the rest of these changes go. At some point they will be able to open again perhaps with spaced-out seating. We have few enough restaurants and enough civil-service person-power that the government can make reopening contingent on a government approved seating plan.
4. Construction, service people, trades – these activities can resume. People should be wearing masks and keeping their distance as much as possible.
5. Churches and places of worship. Must remain closed a little longer. I realise this isn’t going to be popular, but people crammed into a church is a nightmare for transmission. And, as the Minister of Education pointed out in her prayer today, despite the devil’s plan to close the churches, a thousand churches have popped up in people’s homes. Indeed. Let those home churches remain open until it’s a little safer for the main branches.
6. Exercise and group gatherings generally – no more than ten people and you should stay six feet apart where possible. You want to get out and play tennis or five-on-five on a soccer pitch – go for it.
7. Beaches – open for groups of two max. The police can patrol this with the helicopter and ATVs. It shouldn’t be that difficult to police.
8. Schools – closed for the rest of the school year. There is almost no point considering whether this is logical or not. There is nothing in it for government to try and rush this. It may be that 99.9% of the kids will be absolutely fine but one kid on a ventilator splashed all over the headlines is all it will take for this to look like a terrible decision. Absolutely not worth the risk.
9. Airport – we’re not there yet. June 1 would be great, but this will depend far more on what other countries are doing than what we want.
10. Evening curfew – torn on whether we keep this for now. Maybe for the first couple weeks or month of this new system. Maybe move the curfew a little later, to say, 8pm The nice thing about the curfew is that it discourages large gatherings in homes and makes it easier for police to keep an eye on crime from the usual suspects or any newly unemployed person looking for a new career as a burglar.
I am open to changing my mind and interested to hear other people’s viewpoints about any of these suggestions and constructive criticism about why you think this approach is right or wrong, generally or specifically. Stay safe.
Lunacy is appealing the lost port referendum.
You’re not “opening up the economy” by letting us get stuff to fix up and maintain our homes from some shops. Lunacy is keeping people stuck inside and not being able to access most items.
Bankrupt by Bureaucrats!
What part of the constitution allows government to shut down the country?
Police State
OMG….The minister for Health Jon Jon compared himself to Henry Ford and the Ford Car Company founder this is just disgusting Jon Jon you cant walk in that man’s shoes you need to go back to school and learn the basics of Education, ‘What a disgrace you are to us the Caymanian People”
Can we have our pensions already? Seriously, what are you waiting for.. You can snap your fingers and close beaches but you need to wait and read the reports. Bullocks, your trying to keep insurers in business off our backs.
Alden what are you doing for people who are retired and their pension is now rock bottom-
What about us- you gave money to the taxi drivers why haven’t you included us we are the people who helped build this Island- Taxi drivers did not have to go cap in hand to NAU
so please do not tell us we have to go begging to NAU
We need help- We have nothing left in our pensions
I’ve heard this rhetoric before. Another one who knows exactly what going to happen but never saw a thing coming.
Sweden
I understand the rationale but I’m also wondering why more stores can’t get the permission to open delivery or curb side pick up like alt, books and books etc. It would provide at least a bit of stimulus to the economy and not increase the risk? When they allowed Buy Smart to open their doors, i lost all faith in the logic they use to determine what is essential