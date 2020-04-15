‘Nothing short of lunacy’ to open economy

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Wednesday’s press briefing

(CNS): Demands from the business community to open up the economy continue regardless of the government’s aim to prioritise saving lives over economic concerns. At Wednesday’s press briefing Premier Alden McLaughlin stated yet again that this is not going to happen until the coronavirus has been contained. He said, “It would be nothing short of lunacy to contemplate re-opening the economy until we… believe the virus has been contained,” and they are only now in a position to start the mass testing part of the strategy.

McLaughlin said it is only in places that have been able to “test, test, test” and then trace contacts, in combination with strict ‘shelter in place’ orders, where the virus has been contained. Until that happens here, it will not be safe to re-open the economy. He warned that if Cayman opens up now, we would look like a mini New York or Italy or Spain, as “the virus will fly through this community” and hundreds of people will die.

The worst case scenario for the Cayman Islands if no interventions had been made, according to Public Health England, was almost 1,000 deaths, the premier said.

He said the experience of other countries indicates that if you open up and let the virus spread there will be mass tragedy, and warned that we would be watching funerals streaming online from the funeral homes.

“I know I have earned my title as the grim reaper,” he said, as he hammered home the message about the sacrifice required to suppress the virus before we could open the community and economy again.

The premier said he hears all the pleas for access to everything again. But for the time being, we all need to make sacrifices to stop the virus from getting into sustained community transmission. If that happened it would require a near complete lockdown, he warned.

McLaughlin said the measures were not to make people’s lives difficult but to tackle the virus. He said there was no evidence of real sustained community transmission yet and tracing was working well, but there were still concerns that people were not taking things seriously, which poses the main threat to the virus taking hold in the community.

But that said the premier said he believed we could still “snuff out the virus” as he begged people to stay home.