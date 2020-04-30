No briefing as gov’t works on ‘new rules’

Premier Alden McLaughlin holds up The Cayman Islands Economic Assessment and Stimulus Plan, which is not yet public, at Wednesday’s press briefing

(CNS): What has become Cayman’s top daily show in recent weeks, the COVID-19 briefing, was cancelled Thursday as Cabinet worked on the new rules for the next curfew phase coming into effect Monday. Premier Alden McLaughlin is expected to announce a number of changes to the shelter-in-place order (the soft curfew) on Friday, but it is understood that the evening and Sunday hard curfew will not change for another two weeks.

The expected daily briefing, which had been set to air at 3pm on 30 April, was cancelled at the last minute because Cabinet needed more time to finish the regulations that will support the changes being made to the soft curfew, government officials said.

The premier has not yet detailed what will change but hinted that we will see the delivery of goods expanded.

However, the changes are dependent on the level of positive samples emerging this week as the expanded COVID-19 testing programme continues. Following the cancellation of the briefing, CNS requested details of the results that Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee would have revealed Thursday. But we were informed that no results would be revealed as directed by the premier’s office. The country will have to wait until Friday to find out if there have been anymore positive results and whether or not any were community transmissions.

Although both the soft and hard curfews both expire Friday, 1 May, the premier said Wednesday that the rules surrounding the shelter-in-place order will remain in effect exactly as they are now for Friday and Saturday. And with no expected changes to the hard-curfew, Sunday will remain a full lock-down day.

Many people will be disappointed that the ban on Sunday exercising is unlikely to be lifted. While some things will be changing on Monday, the beaches will remain closed and it appears there are no plans to lift the ban on driving to a place to exercise.

But there will be some easing of restrictions when it comes to access to goods and services, with an expansion of delivery services beyond food and drink. Some businesses not considered essential service may be allowed to re-open, such as money transfer services and pool maintenance.

McLaughlin said that the thinking behind the phased re-opening, if the test results continue in the right direction, will focus firstly on those services and businesses not considered essential until now but which, by their nature, pose a lower risk of person to person contact.

“These will be services that can be delivered rather than people going in and congregating in an enclosed area to get whatever it is they’re after,” he said, adding that government was aware people need access to many things, such as car parts and getting vehicles repaired.

“The first phase of the re-opening is not to allow the re-opening of places such as… hardware stores… which of course would put more people together again. That is phase two,” the premier said, noting that this was dependent on the test results coming in over the next few weeks and how phase one goes.

At that point, the wearing of masks will be mandated, and the premier said it was necessary to get enough masks for everyone because that second phase will increase risk of transmission.

While the risk of person to person contact and the potential to spread the virus is lower with the expansion of delivery services rather than opening stores, it is not without some risk. McLaughlin said it would increase the amount of people on the road by around 6,000.

Office supplies, tyres, flowers for Mother’s Day and hardware items are just some of the things that the public is expected to get access to as a result of the expansion in deliveries. However, the full list has not yet been confirmed and the premier is expected to detail phase one on Friday.