‘NHS saved my life,’ says Boris

PM Boris Johnson send a video message of thanks to medical staff

(CNS): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked the many nurses and “utterly brilliant” doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital in a video posted on social media on Sunday after he was discharged from the teaching hospital in Central London where he had been treated for COVID-19. The Conservative Party leader said it was the National Health Service (NHS) that saved his life, as he described the UK’s health system as the “beating heart” of the country.

In his video message, Johnson said there was no question that “the NHS saved my life”.

The PM was admitted to hospital a week ago after his symptoms worsened while he was trying to battle the virus in self-isolation at the Downing Street flat. A few days after he was admitted he was moved to intensive care, where “things could have gone either way”, but the nurses made sure he got the oxygen he needed, he said.

Still looking a little worse for wear, the prime minister appeared keen in the video to send the message to the country that, despite his ordeal, he was back at the helm of the UK and its battle against COVID-19, as he urged people to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.

However, Johnson and his administration were very late in locking down the UK and as a result, the country is expected to see some of the worst effects of the pandemic in Europe. The NHS is also creaking under the strain, with personal protective equipment shortages up and down the country.

Nineteen front-line healthcare professionals from the NHS have died as a result of the virus. Health Secretary Matt Hancock has claimed he is unaware of any link between the deaths and a lack of PPE but said that an investigation would be carried out.

Hancock has been criticised over his comments that staff should not overuse their PPE. Medical staff have pointed out they are not abusing it but the health ministry has failed to provide what they need, forcing them to re-use what they have because of chronic shortages.

Around noon on Sunday the UK had recorded 84,279 COVID-19 cases with 5,288 new cases in the last 24 hours. To date, 10,612 people have died in the UK as a result of this novel coronavirus which is now the fifth largest death toll in the world.