More community cases of COVID-19 emerge
(CNS): Eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19, six of whom do not appear, in the first instance, to be connected to anyone who previously tested positive or to those who have returned from overseas. Chief Medical Offier Dr John Lee said at Saturday’s press briefing that the patients and their household members have been placed in mandatory isolation at their homes and officials are tracing their contacts. The results were a real concern to the premier, who said it demonstrated a growing level of community spread.
The latest results are from a batch of 57 samples taken between Tuesday and Thursday this week. Another 43 are still being processed. From these eight cases, only two people had direct contact with others who have previously proved to be positive.
Cayman has now recorded 53 positive cases from the 536 samples tested.
Dr Lee confirmed that there are now three people in hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19. One of them was admitted to Health City Cayman Islands for unrelated reasons. Meanwhile, Health Services Authority CEO Lizzette Yearwood confirmed that there had been no significant increase of people going the flu clinic or any increase in calls to the flu-coronavirus hotline.
In addition, the HSA is still not seeing a large number of people with suspected symptoms and most of those with the virus are recovering at home.
Nevertheless, Premier Alden McLaughlin said these results were the most worrying that we have had so far and he was anxious to have the results of the contact tracing.
Dr Lee said that some previous test results that seemed to have no travel connection had, in the end, proved to have a direct contact, meaning that Cayman has largely been able to trace most of the 53 positive cases to a person who had travelled overseas and their direct contacts. But the premier said it is reaching the point where anyone could have the virus.
McLaughlin underscored the critical importance of people adhering to the rules. But following reports from the police commissioner of people congregating and drinking on the beach on Good Friday and claiming they were exercising, he said he was “really, really worried” that people were not taking the community spread seriously.
The premier said he was “gravely concerned” about people congregating on Easter Monday and confirmed that the beaches will now be closed that day. After Cabinet has discussed it, this could become a more long-term closure because of the failure of people to understand the risks. He said the situation at the beaches was “courting disaster”.
The premier urged people not to take these risks, as he warned that the curfew will go on for longer and longer with every positive case spreading through the community. Although he said a complete lockdown was impractical, he repeated the message again and again that people must adhere to the curfew rules to save lives and stay at home.
Governor Martyn Roper also urged people to stay at home because everyone knows how dangerous this virus is, as it killed more than 900 people in the UK overnight Friday-Saturday and another 2,000 in the United States.
“The results today are worrying… We are doing the tracing but we don’t know as of now where this has come from in the community,” he said. “We know how dangerous this virus is, so please, please follow the guidance and avoid human contact to the maximum extent so we can protect everybody, particularly the elderly and vulnerable.”
Category: Health, health and safety
We are all.familiar of how Cayman likes to talk too much. Not very Caymankind at all. So, for those that are tested positive, why not ankle bracelet them. No one will see, they can’t be descriminated against as they ate meant to be home anyway. I would gladly do it if I was a threat. No foul. Quite simple.
I thought all the beach was the ‘Queen’s Bottom’. Not being rude at all, this is infact the term used. No one owns the beach fm that level of the Q’s B. I think our Premier has to address this. There is a footage. Not a whole spance!
8 positive out of 57 and another 43 to be tested, which will likely give us 14 this weekend and a total of 59. Jamaica with a population of 3 million has 63 confirmed cases.
With 6 of the 8 community related and more to come by Monday how are we to cope with tracing all the contacts and self isolating 8+ more positives when it seems we are unable to monitor the movements of the existing clusters. The situation is rapidly worsening and in addition to the curfews and social distancing we need to be a lot more proactive in policing the existing confirmed cases.
Ban drinking alcohol in public places during the soft curfew this will stop people drinking on the beach. Parents dropping kids to beach or allowing them to meet their friends and mix houses needs to stop too, they are so stupid they even post it on Snapchat as if it’s cool! Walking on the beach in the same household is fine keeping your distance from everyone else, walking and drinking is hardly exercise so should be banned during these times. If you all start adhering to the rules we can all start to go back to some form of normal.
Sun exposure and breathing sea air must be mandatory, not banned, unless one intentionally wants to weaken immune system of the entire population.
Mental state of people in lockdowns seem to be completely disregarded.
Nobody seem to be thinking that children are experiencing emotional traumas that would affect their physical and mental health for the rest of their lives.
No measures is offered to mitigate negative consequences of lockdowns and fear. Walks in nature, on the beach are essential at this time to maintain sanity and health. In lockdowns children spent their time in front of blue screens and deprived of physical activities. That could have disastrous consequences on their psyche and brains development.
Go outside your house or take a walk. You can get the same sun and since we live on a small island, you’re always breathing sea air if you’re outside. And if you’re going stir crazy, read a book or take an online course or something. There are still ways to be productive without leaving your home. Stop whining and suck it up buttercup!
Yes, but that would mean that we would have to believe proven science.
These globalist maniacs won’t stop until they’ve got us all sleeping in separate beds and lining up for their Bill Gates approved vaccine.
Am I right Dr. Lee?
I agree with you, but please take your kids outside for 20 min every few hours and btw, you’re the parent so don’t let them be in front of screen for that long. I Kno easier said than done, but you are the parent.
It will be a disaster of epic proportions. The CI government is unwittingly following the blueprint for depopulation.
Who came back from March 18 to 21? Why was no one quarantined from those flights? The future safety of this jurisdiction was sacrificed. I for one would like to know why. Was it just stupidity? Was it poor public policy? Or, was it something else.
May be it is time to understand that virus could be spread by many ways, not necessarily only
by those who are positive and out and about. Many simply don’t know they’re carriers.
Iceland has randomly tested healthy individuals to find many were positive. Maybe that is what needs to be done here to see the bigger picture and readjust the strategy accordingly.
COVID-19 would not magically disappear after lockdowns. We have to figure out how to continue our lives with the virus being around.
Another thing to keep in mind that symptoms could differ significantly from what is considered typical for COVID19. Read this young woman’ story. She was repeatedly told she doesn’t have the virus. https://www.ktuu.com/content/news/Juneau-resident-grateful-to-be-alive-after-recovering-from-COVID-19-569563071.html
Herd Immunity is the only solution to defeat any virus, the CI government health officials must be aware of this?
CNS, can you bring this point up at the next briefing and ask if Dr. LEE has any formal training in epidemiology, Im not questioning his credentials, just concerned with his background in pain medicine, he may not be best placed on advising on matters of epidemiology?
I posted this in an older article so posting here so this hopefully gets answered..
Can someone explain (or can the Govt be asked at the press conference) why First Baptist Church was allowing hundreds of people to congregate on Saturday morning.. people were queuing 2ft apart, speaking in groups, and elbow bumping (not been acceptable for weeks). What is the point of putting all this effort in if a group of people are going to ignore the restrictions and ruin it for the rest of us…
They’re voters. Voters don’t have to obey the law.
WHAT? Good grief, if so, the establishment should be penalized! This infuriates me.
this is ridiculous….so on monday you can go to any liquor store(as many times as you like)….. but you can’t walk with your child on the beach????
welcome to a deeply dark and twisted wonderland….
No, in fact we have been asked to go to the stores once per day. Just stay home and in a few short weeks, you and your child can do whatever you want.
Blame the cretins who spoiled it for the rest of us.
the beach closure is an outrage and will not be accepted.
again alden is too happy to punish everybody for the actions of the few.
free tip…get the police to their job and enforce the social distancing policies instead of taking away the beach for children and their parents.
nobody should be drinking on the beach or sunabthing or congregating in groups of more than 2.
Or having people over for dominos on Ithmar Circle.
Or camping in South Sound.
if anybody thinks the local or jamaican communities here are practising social isolation…you are living cloud cuckoo land.
where were the police today at royal palms
There were people drinking beer in the sea in front of the Watercolours.
Please be considerate people. The people “courting disaster” on the beaches is getting in the way of the governments determination to create financial disaster.
Well, they are pretty close to that.
People who are drinking on the beach are clearly violating the terms of the 90-minute exercise allowance.
The police should have breathalyzers and issue warnings for prosecution to anyone over the limit. After all, if they are using the time to drink on the beach they are clearly not in compliance with the exercise limits.
No more warnings, TICKET THEM!!
Ah duh Cabinet close the beaches period, end of story. And the police commissioner needs to quit threatening the public with tickets, as day after day people are being warned, so it would seems that his word has no backbone to it.
CNS: ‘Warned for prosecution’ means that they will be prosecuted, not that they have been warned that they might be prosecuted.
Thumbs up to CNS.
I am wondering if the problem is that the asymptomatic members of identified Covid-19 positive cases may be going out into the community and spreading it.
Is it time for govt to be taking a firmer line with households with positive cases?
Idiots like you make the situation worse. Get some exercise and go out in the sun for God’s sake.
We have too many covidiots wondering around now ruining it for the rest of us following the stay at home guidelines. For goodness sake, this isn’t hard!
Not to mention people think it is a joke to infect others!
This is really getting discouraging. I am no expert but I dont understand why when someone tests positive they are not put in isolation. Whats good for the students should be good for all. It is getting obvious that this strategy may be slowing down the spread but it will not eliminate the virus. Most people will accept what we are going thru now for a time if they think it is working but I am afraid the time is soon approaching when people are going to rebel. Why expose whole families to the virus and expand the circle? I expect you will soon hear about more people on the Brac having it.
Why aren’t they made to wear ankle bracelets so they can be tracked?