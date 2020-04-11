More community cases of COVID-19 emerge

CMO Dr John Lee at Saturday’s press briefing

(CNS): Eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19, six of whom do not appear, in the first instance, to be connected to anyone who previously tested positive or to those who have returned from overseas. Chief Medical Offier Dr John Lee said at Saturday’s press briefing that the patients and their household members have been placed in mandatory isolation at their homes and officials are tracing their contacts. The results were a real concern to the premier, who said it demonstrated a growing level of community spread.

The latest results are from a batch of 57 samples taken between Tuesday and Thursday this week. Another 43 are still being processed. From these eight cases, only two people had direct contact with others who have previously proved to be positive.

Cayman has now recorded 53 positive cases from the 536 samples tested.

Dr Lee confirmed that there are now three people in hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19. One of them was admitted to Health City Cayman Islands for unrelated reasons. Meanwhile, Health Services Authority CEO Lizzette Yearwood confirmed that there had been no significant increase of people going the flu clinic or any increase in calls to the flu-coronavirus hotline.

In addition, the HSA is still not seeing a large number of people with suspected symptoms and most of those with the virus are recovering at home.

Nevertheless, Premier Alden McLaughlin said these results were the most worrying that we have had so far and he was anxious to have the results of the contact tracing.

Dr Lee said that some previous test results that seemed to have no travel connection had, in the end, proved to have a direct contact, meaning that Cayman has largely been able to trace most of the 53 positive cases to a person who had travelled overseas and their direct contacts. But the premier said it is reaching the point where anyone could have the virus.

McLaughlin underscored the critical importance of people adhering to the rules. But following reports from the police commissioner of people congregating and drinking on the beach on Good Friday and claiming they were exercising, he said he was “really, really worried” that people were not taking the community spread seriously.

The premier said he was “gravely concerned” about people congregating on Easter Monday and confirmed that the beaches will now be closed that day. After Cabinet has discussed it, this could become a more long-term closure because of the failure of people to understand the risks. He said the situation at the beaches was “courting disaster”.

The premier urged people not to take these risks, as he warned that the curfew will go on for longer and longer with every positive case spreading through the community. Although he said a complete lockdown was impractical, he repeated the message again and again that people must adhere to the curfew rules to save lives and stay at home.

Governor Martyn Roper also urged people to stay at home because everyone knows how dangerous this virus is, as it killed more than 900 people in the UK overnight Friday-Saturday and another 2,000 in the United States.

“The results today are worrying… We are doing the tracing but we don’t know as of now where this has come from in the community,” he said. “We know how dangerous this virus is, so please, please follow the guidance and avoid human contact to the maximum extent so we can protect everybody, particularly the elderly and vulnerable.”