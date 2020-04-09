Money transfer stores to stay closed

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government is not going to allow money transfer stores that send cash overseas to open because it would create another very high risk opportunity for the coronavirus to spread through the Cayman community, Premier Alden McLaughlin has said. Worried that the situation at the banks is already a major problem, he said that to open these cash service stores would make matters worse and undermine efforts to save lives.

There are a significant number of work permit holders and residents in Cayman who send money overseas to their families using the cash transfer companies, which has led to a clamour for these stores to be exempted from the business ban.

However, government has asked these companies to provide a solution to the social distancing challenge they pose before it will consider allowing them to re-open. But none of the proposals put forward so far have alleviated these concerns, the premier has now stated on several occasions.

On Wednesday he explained, once again, that the supermarkets and the banks already pose the most serious public health risk when it comes to social distancing, and concerns remain around adding to it with the money transfer companies.

“The supermarkets and the banks still pose the greatest public health risk because of the sheer number of people who congregate in queues to get into these facilities,” he said. “We are absolutely loathe to create another situation that makes the risk that much greater.”

The premier said he was aware that it is of great inconvenience to a significant part of the population, especially the expatriate community. “But we have to weigh that in the balance against the risks that this congregation of many people will create,” he added.

McLaughlin repeated his message again that if government opened all the stores and services that people want, there would be no point in having the curfew, and that the current exemptions, though risky, were necessary.

However, on a more positive note, he pointed out that if people “just batten down the hatches, suck-up some of the pain and inconvenience for another few weeks, we might just be able to relax some of these things.”

He said that once government is satisfied that the virus is not spreading through the community, the lockdown could begin to be lifted.

“But if we keep messing about with opening this, opening that, creating more opportunities for people to interact with each other and contract the virus, we are going to be dying by a thousand cuts for months,” he said. “Let’s all understand, we have to deal with the inconvenience for another few weeks.”

But he warned if cases of positive COVID-19 keep popping up in the community because people are still interacting, it pushes back the lockdown relax date further each time by another two weeks.