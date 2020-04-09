Money transfer stores to stay closed
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government is not going to allow money transfer stores that send cash overseas to open because it would create another very high risk opportunity for the coronavirus to spread through the Cayman community, Premier Alden McLaughlin has said. Worried that the situation at the banks is already a major problem, he said that to open these cash service stores would make matters worse and undermine efforts to save lives.
There are a significant number of work permit holders and residents in Cayman who send money overseas to their families using the cash transfer companies, which has led to a clamour for these stores to be exempted from the business ban.
However, government has asked these companies to provide a solution to the social distancing challenge they pose before it will consider allowing them to re-open. But none of the proposals put forward so far have alleviated these concerns, the premier has now stated on several occasions.
On Wednesday he explained, once again, that the supermarkets and the banks already pose the most serious public health risk when it comes to social distancing, and concerns remain around adding to it with the money transfer companies.
“The supermarkets and the banks still pose the greatest public health risk because of the sheer number of people who congregate in queues to get into these facilities,” he said. “We are absolutely loathe to create another situation that makes the risk that much greater.”
The premier said he was aware that it is of great inconvenience to a significant part of the population, especially the expatriate community. “But we have to weigh that in the balance against the risks that this congregation of many people will create,” he added.
McLaughlin repeated his message again that if government opened all the stores and services that people want, there would be no point in having the curfew, and that the current exemptions, though risky, were necessary.
However, on a more positive note, he pointed out that if people “just batten down the hatches, suck-up some of the pain and inconvenience for another few weeks, we might just be able to relax some of these things.”
He said that once government is satisfied that the virus is not spreading through the community, the lockdown could begin to be lifted.
“But if we keep messing about with opening this, opening that, creating more opportunities for people to interact with each other and contract the virus, we are going to be dying by a thousand cuts for months,” he said. “Let’s all understand, we have to deal with the inconvenience for another few weeks.”
But he warned if cases of positive COVID-19 keep popping up in the community because people are still interacting, it pushes back the lockdown relax date further each time by another two weeks.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Business, Financial Services, Local News
So you people want to send money back home and then leech off our Government…. great job Premier…. dont buckle under pressure…. arrange flights for them to go home to take the money for their families….
Mr. Premier, you may be comfortable . But many many people are struggling just to get through each day. Use your power to help make things easier-Work with (don’t threaten as you do everyone else) the banks to get them to open more branches. Open the hardware stores we can make needed repairs with all this time we are locked down and please open the post offices; as some of us seniors still wait for important mail. These constant lockdown threats are causing so much stress and anxiety that it is weakening our immune systems!!!
I dont care if they ever re-open. Standing in long lines is inefficient. I can top up my phone via Scotia Online Banking. Why cant one or more of the banks offer Western Union money transfer from online banking? Scotia, Butterfield, CNB, FCB I challenge you to offer this service at a reasonable fee?
a) Reasonable Fee
b) Services for the ‘unbanked’. Money transfers will take cash, the bank won’t even take my cash if I don’t have an account with them.
There’s a reason those lines are so long. (But, yes, you’re right, financial lines are inefficient. Why can’t they do more reasonable online services.)
What is the statement of -“But he warned if cases of positive COVID-19 keep popping up in the community because people are still interacting, it pushes back the lockdown relax date further each time by another two weeks.”…………………………………………………………………..
Alden…. What are you going to do…. Lock down everyone for 14 days each time there is a new case. This is crazy even IF we get through 14 days one will come up if not this month then after we open up the airport OR is your plan to lock down the country until there is not a case left on the planet???? This virus is here to stay when will you get it!
You have lost your mind and people are crazy to be backing you…….BUT the best way to keep people under control is fear RIGHT?
Keep soft curfew by day, lock down at night, bars closed business open with full social distancing. Yes we will get cases BUT we are going to get them anyway.
The idea of flattening the curve is so health care can keep up you are stupid to think this virus is just going to turn off and leave like a light switch.
More lies from the government. What is different from these people lining up 6ft apart to transfer money than standing in bloody line to buy groceries?
People are suffering and need money and this is not helping.
Alden, we are not buying your shit.
CNS. Please publish my name on this. I am sick and tired of this government filled with cronyism.