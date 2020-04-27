Miller argues alternative to pension withdrawals

MLA Ezzard Miller in the LA on Thursday

(CNS): MLA Ezzard Miller (NS) has proposed an alternative to allowing people to access their pension funds as a way of injecting cash into the economy to battle the financial fallout from the COVID-19 panic. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Miller said that while he supports the pension holiday he is the only MLA who does not support the cash withdrawals because he supports investing all the pension funds combined into the Cayman economy.

Miller said that pensions are already inadequate in the absence of a national scheme, and allowing people to make cash withdrawals now would be a short-term feast followed by famine.

Instead, he proposed that all of the funds should be deposited here and invested in local banks under a 15-year agreement. Then the banks would be able to fund employers to pay the salaries of all their workers through a low cost commercial loan programme. He said this would enable the business community to keep their payrolls going and the pensions intact.

Miller warned that the government was setting itself up for a major problem in the future if people have even more meager pensions than they would have done.

Although he does not support the withdrawals, he nevertheless questioned why the fund administrators need 45 days to make the payout, because if the point of this move is to allow those now in desperate need to get the cash, he asked who was going to support them over the next six or seven weeks.

Miller said the quick cash, lump sum money might seem attractive and a reasonable solution, but as a solution it is “fraught with problems” and in the long run it would make matters worse. Whereas, with the loss of tourism Cayman will need money to restore the domestic economy, and will therefore need cheap loans to create new pillars, such as food production. He said that using pension plans to finance local loans would help Caymanians develop new businesses and innovative ways to redevelop the local economy.

However, Miller was a lone voice in the Legislative Assembly; all of the other members supported the amendments. Premier Alden McLaughlin described the move to allow people access to their pensions as a “collective effort” on behalf of government and the opposition. As he wrapped up the debate on the matter, the premier made no comment about Miller’s alternative proposal.