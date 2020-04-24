Law change enables bosses to retain workers

Anthony Eden presides as temporary speaker of the LA on Thursday

(CNS): The premier steered a small but important amendment to the Labour Law through the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, allowing Cabinet to grant extensions or exemptions to provisions in the law in the face of a disaster or calamity, including the type of health crisis presented by COVID-19. Using the new power, Cabinet has extended the period during which employers can suspend their workers’ jobs before having to pay the severance required in the law.

Presenting the new regulations as a way of mitigating the current circumstances, Premier Alden McLaughlin said they had sought to reduce the number of employees who face hard terminations by giving employers another 30 days to restore operations and recall staff before being forced to terminate them and pay them severance.

“It is our view that the extension of time before enforced terminations… will allow many businesses, in particular small to medium sized Caymanian businesses, to be able to wait out the negative impacts of this unprecedented pandemic and be in a position to recall workers as soon as they are able to resume operations.”

McLaughlin said that without the flexibility to change the requirements of the current law, there was a danger that many businesses would not be able to pay the numbers of severance packages that will be required and end up bankrupt. He said he believed that other members would have heard the pleas of many business women and men for help with this issue.

He also repeated his point about this change, which allows employers to retain their workers albeit without pay, that it would require them to pay their half share of their workers’ health insurance cover for another 30 days.

The premier warned that it may have to be reviewed as the crisis continues to evolve. However, he was hopeful that the ramped up testing would reveal that the results “would be good” and enable government to start slowly re-opening the economy and allow the non-essential businesses to re-open and keep on staff.

The law has also been amended to allow for documents relating to labour issues to be submitted via electronic means, as the pandemic forces this administration’s hand in speeding up the long-awaited e-government functions.

Opposition Leader Arden McLean urged the government not to allow this change to excuse employers who were in contravention of the Labour Law before the virus arrived in Cayman.