Landlords asked to be patient
(CNS): The government has no power to prevent landlords in the private sector from evicting tenants who cannot pay their rent, Premier Alden McLaughlin said at Tuesday’s press briefing. There is a growing number of people stuck in costly apartments, following a surge in rent prices last year, who are now on reduced pay or jobless. But some landlords are losing patience with tenants who cannot pay the rent and are threatening them with eviction, which, during this current health crisis, is putting the entire community at risk.
Not for the first time, the premier urged landlords not to evict people and to be patient for a few more weeks, but also discouraged tenants from using this time as an excuse to not pay rent. However, he did not say what government would do, if those evictions take place, with the resulting homeless people, who would pose a risk of spreading COVID-19 if they are forced to hunt for a place to stay.
After the lockdown began the police assisted the Department of Children and Family Services in tracking down the homeless in Cayman, who were sleeping on the beach, in cars and outdoors, and all of them were found places to stay.
But there are public concerns that there will be a new wave of evictions as more people get laid off or see their wages cut even further, and expatriates are unable to leave.
McLaughlin said Tuesday that government does not have the legal power to stop landlords from evicting tenants for not paying rent. He said he was receiving messages from landlords complaining that tenants are not making the effort to seek assistance from the Needs Assessment Unit or anywhere else so that they could pay.
“I see this problem starting to bubble up,” he said. “Each case is different and the circumstances are often different, so it’s very difficult to make a judgement about whether all landlords are behaving unreasonably or tenants are behaving unreasonably.”
He urged both landlords and tenants to be reasonable for the coming weeks.
“If we can soldier on through this time that we are in for the next few weeks and we don’t wind up with widespread community transmission of the virus, a whole lot of things will be able to change as far as the economy is concerned. At this stage, I just exhort everyone to be as patient as you can.”
CNS has received numerous messages from readers who are worried about paying their rent and where they will go if they get evicted, or how they can move during this current health crisis even if they do have somewhere else to go. We are also receiving complaints from landlords who are blaming tenants, who they say are using the health crisis as an excuse not to pay.
Prices surged last year as many private landlords switched from long-term residential rentals to the more lucrative market offered by short-term rental platforms like Airbnb, which was welcomed and encouraged by the tourism department.
No controls or limits were placed on this new market, which created a massive shortage of affordable homes for low paid workers, an issue that local employers and the Chamber of Commerce had begun to raise.
However, with Cayman’s tourism sector likely closed or extremely limited until next year, many Airbnb landlords will likely now be seeking long-term residential tenants again, which will push rental rates back down.
The premier has already warned landlords about the impeding surfeit of rental properties and advised that it would be sensible to keep tenants struggling to pay rent now because they may return to a job and be able to pay in the post-coronavirus local economy.
All those permit holders who wont have any work in the forseable future and will bedepending on govt,financial support and who,s work permit depends on the tourism industry should leave the island,to free up rental property and rental prices will and must plummeled.
LOL! I didn’t even bother to read the article.. More likely ask landlords where they will get their next tenant(s)?? LOL!
Already some of my neighbors were trying to get tenants in their empty unit and the neighbors (owners) wouldn’t let them because they didn’t want new people in the complex!! So now they have to cover 2 mortgages… Selfish people if you ask me. (The neighbors that wouldn’t let them rent out their place I mean…)
The rent hikes last year by SOME landlords were nothing short of daylight robbery. Maybe a sustained period of austerity might remind them to treat their tenants with a bit of respect and compassion. I stress again, not ALL landlords, just the greedy ones.
During the same period this regime was spending millions on stupid things, there were many CIG departments that received full-funding for infrastructure projects yet to manifest. For starters, I hope part of the economic stimulus includes work crews to delineate, paint and cordon off proper safe bike lanes so nobody has to have a car, or die without one.
As a local landlord, I understand the frustration that can come with tenants not paying their rent but I suggest having a little compassion and empathy during these unprecedented times will go a long way.
I have had the privilege to have my apartments rented for more than two and a half decades. The majority of my tenants have always paid on time and have shown me much respect and patience when I needed it most particularly when it came to repairs etc.
I believe whole heartedly, please remember to be careful how you treat people. Karma is a bitch. What goes around does come around.
Do the right thing and be a little patience, compassionate and empathetic right now with your tenants.
These are qualities that every single human being throughout the world need to possess now more than ever including us here in the Cayman Islands.
considering the lack of cig support for the private sector…i recommedn all business withhold all government and permit fees.
What a stupid comment. What exactly do you think the government can do? Money does not grow on trees. They are trying to stop a persistent virus from infecting everyone and all you can think about is money.
Landlords can’t just lock you out, even if you are behind on rent. They must get a court judgment first.
Following receipt of a termination notice, if you haven’t moved out or fixed the lease or rental agreement violation, the landlord must properly serve you with a summons and complaint for eviction in order to proceed with the eviction.
The court will set a date and time for a hearing or trial before a judge. You must show up to this hearing. If you don’t, the judge will likely rule against you, even if you have a possible defense to the eviction.
Even if the landlord wins the eviction lawsuit, the landlord can’t just move you and your things out onto the sidewalk. Landlords must give the court judgment to a local law enforcement office, along with a fee. A sheriff or marshal gives you a notice that the officer will be back within a few days to escort you off the property. At that point, it’s best to acknowledge defeat and leave on your own steam.
as a landlord…I’ll charge no rent and forgoe any profit if the government pays my mortgage and my strata expenses.
alden…the solution is economic stimulus and a plan to revive the economy. that is what the chamber has been asking for weeks now…
we get no anwers from you every day accept some soon come plan….
btw joey’s initiatives will do nothing
The Government should probably consider creating a separate fund to assist renters. The banks have offered persons with mortgages some relief and as the government can’t offer tenants any protection, except for asking landlords to be patient (which is just wishful thinking btw) then this is an option.
* Assist two income households where one party is now out of work with half rent payments for 3-6 months up front.
* Offer 75% of rent payment capped at $2000.00 for 3 months to work permit holders who can show where things might actually pick up for them when this subsides. Even if it’s to be repaid at little to no interest.
I do agree ppl who really have no means to live here and will become fully reliant on our government should actually leave for the time being. We do not know when this will be over and return to any kind of normalcy.
Years past if Government had enacted the Residential Tenancies Law, 2009, Law 6 of 2009, a lot of the problems people are having with landlords would not exist. But too many MLA’s; with their hands in property rentals, their family and friends prevented the law from being passed.
It cannot be free rent, there are still expenses the landlord has but pay something
Exactly- both sides need to come together, be reasonable and agree something that works for both parties.
Three messages, firstly, tenants do not abuse this if you are working. Secondly, Landlords, some people just cannot pay now through no fault of their own, cut them some slack. That is the christian thing to do. You got no one else to rent to now anyway, so you will have zero income for a while. Thirdly, Stick with these people, when the economy reopens, they will be here already and get jobs first. The chances of Cayman going from zero vacation occupancy to 100% occupancy in the next 12 months are pretty remote anyway, and prices will fall.
“People who write laws gently ask those who hoard essential resources to provide human rights”
Government does have the power to require employers to pay employees all money due to them. If that were being done, renters could contribute something to their landlord, and arrangements could be made to help people. Unfortunately government is (as usual) not enforcing the law and many hundreds are being laid off with no notice and no payments. How is this allowed in a country of our sophistication?
In many cases, many are simply greedy landlords without any human compassion. I have a friend who has one of these! God will judge them yet!
Oh hell no, they the NAU’s problem now, not mine. Alden created the problem, he can deal with the fallout.