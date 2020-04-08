Landlords asked to be patient

(CNS): The government has no power to prevent landlords in the private sector from evicting tenants who cannot pay their rent, Premier Alden McLaughlin said at Tuesday’s press briefing. There is a growing number of people stuck in costly apartments, following a surge in rent prices last year, who are now on reduced pay or jobless. But some landlords are losing patience with tenants who cannot pay the rent and are threatening them with eviction, which, during this current health crisis, is putting the entire community at risk.

Not for the first time, the premier urged landlords not to evict people and to be patient for a few more weeks, but also discouraged tenants from using this time as an excuse to not pay rent. However, he did not say what government would do, if those evictions take place, with the resulting homeless people, who would pose a risk of spreading COVID-19 if they are forced to hunt for a place to stay.

After the lockdown began the police assisted the Department of Children and Family Services in tracking down the homeless in Cayman, who were sleeping on the beach, in cars and outdoors, and all of them were found places to stay.

But there are public concerns that there will be a new wave of evictions as more people get laid off or see their wages cut even further, and expatriates are unable to leave.

McLaughlin said Tuesday that government does not have the legal power to stop landlords from evicting tenants for not paying rent. He said he was receiving messages from landlords complaining that tenants are not making the effort to seek assistance from the Needs Assessment Unit or anywhere else so that they could pay.

“I see this problem starting to bubble up,” he said. “Each case is different and the circumstances are often different, so it’s very difficult to make a judgement about whether all landlords are behaving unreasonably or tenants are behaving unreasonably.”

He urged both landlords and tenants to be reasonable for the coming weeks.

“If we can soldier on through this time that we are in for the next few weeks and we don’t wind up with widespread community transmission of the virus, a whole lot of things will be able to change as far as the economy is concerned. At this stage, I just exhort everyone to be as patient as you can.”

CNS has received numerous messages from readers who are worried about paying their rent and where they will go if they get evicted, or how they can move during this current health crisis even if they do have somewhere else to go. We are also receiving complaints from landlords who are blaming tenants, who they say are using the health crisis as an excuse not to pay.

Prices surged last year as many private landlords switched from long-term residential rentals to the more lucrative market offered by short-term rental platforms like Airbnb, which was welcomed and encouraged by the tourism department.

No controls or limits were placed on this new market, which created a massive shortage of affordable homes for low paid workers, an issue that local employers and the Chamber of Commerce had begun to raise.

However, with Cayman’s tourism sector likely closed or extremely limited until next year, many Airbnb landlords will likely now be seeking long-term residential tenants again, which will push rental rates back down.

The premier has already warned landlords about the impeding surfeit of rental properties and advised that it would be sensible to keep tenants struggling to pay rent now because they may return to a job and be able to pay in the post-coronavirus local economy.