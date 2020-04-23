Labour law change aims to keep people insured

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Wednesday’s press briefing

(CNS): An amendment to the Labour Law regulations will extend the period that employers can lay people off without firing them to 60 days before they must pay severance. Premier Alden McLaughlin said this was to encourage employers to retain their workers for longer “until things get easier”. If people keep their jobs, even if they are not actually working, employers will be required to maintain their health insurance policies, easing what could otherwise become another unprecedented burden on public coffers.

With the economy in the deep freeze, as the government aims to curb and then eliminate the coronavirus before allowing business to re-open in any significant way, employers and government are facing some unique challenges.

CNS has received numerous comments, queries and questions from readers, both local and expatriate, who have either lost their health insurance policy after losing their jobs or employers have not been making the payments, leaving them not only without a salary but also without health cover. But this issue poses a massive problem for government, especially during this COVID-19 public health crisis.

As people lose their jobs and their health insurance, government will have to cover their hospital bills.

“That’s why we are working hard to get people who are unemployed and not Caymanian to return to their home countries as we don’t have the wherewithal to cover all of that expense,” the premier said at the daily briefing on Wednesday.

McLaughlin explained that the change to the Labour Law, which will be dealt with in parliament Thursday, is designed to keep people employed for longer because so long as they have a job, they will be covered by health insurance.

He noted that employers are required to pay at least half of the health insurance. If they are doing so, they both they and the employees are in breach of the law. However, he acknowledged that government was aware that some people will not have the means to pay it.

He said that “one of our great worries” was that “if we wind up with a significant number of people here without any health insurance cover, it does mean that government is going to have to pick up the tab”.

Meanwhile, the efforts to airlift expatriate workers and others back to their home countries continue, though Governor Martyn Roper said that challenges still remain.

Another evacuation flight by Cayman Airways has now been confirmed for Miami on Friday 1 May but it will not be bringing back any returning locals.

The British Airways charter air-bridge for next week is now open for booking here. It will arrive here on Tuesday night and return to London via Turks and Caicos on Wednesday evening.

Roper also said his office was doing a lot of work behind the scenes to arrange more evacuation flights around the region. He said discussions were ongoing with around five governments of countries in the region. He said he did not want to give more details as the discussions were underway but it was a high priority for his office.