Kids’ living conditions shocks school principal

Sir John A Cumber Primary School Principal Jovanna Wright

(CNS): Sir John A Cumber Primary School Principal Jovanna Wright said some of her students are living in “unmentionable circumstances” without running water or electricity, as she described the “heartbreaking experience” over the last month delivering food to kids in need. Wright is part of an army of education staff now delivering lunches and supplies to students during the current COVID-19 lockdown who have had their eyes opened to the reality of the living conditions for some children here.

In a press release from the Department of Education Services about what teachers and other DES staff and private sector volunteers are doing to feed children in need, Wright expressed serious concerns about her young students.

“Unfortunately, many of our students are at-risk youth, from single or no income households and often broken homes,” she said. “These past few weeks have been significantly eye-opening for me and many of my colleagues in the government school system.”

She said that some kids do not have access to food and that they had witnessed “hundreds of students living in unmentionable circumstances, some with no running water and electricity, much less electronic devices. It is heartbreaking.”

Determined to ensure their students eat every day while schools are closed, she said that she and her colleagues have been making sure the children have daily lunches prepared and delivered to their homes. Teachers, school canteen staff, school bus drivers and other civilian volunteers are all pitching in, as this is the only cooked food some students receive each day because many of their parents have only food vouchers to survive on.

The DES has partnered with various private companies and non-profit organisations to provide the free lunches. Teachers knew there would be a need as before the coronavirus came to Cayman and turned our world upsidedown, over 500 students across the 13 government primary and secondary schools already received free breakfast, snacks and lunches on a daily basis. But now, almost 700 students are part of the Free School Meal programme, which started after the schools were closed just a month ago.

Since the ‘shelter in place’ order came into effect and the business community close down, the number of young students needing meals has increased by nearly 200, and staff say it continues to grow every day.

Officials from the education ministry said the reality is that the emergence of this coronavirus pandemic has added to copious amounts of unique challenges that government schools already faced.

Another unfortunate reality is the realisation that many government school students live in environments not equipped for home learning. Some have no access to home-internet or a smart device. This presents a considerable disadvantage for these students to access all available home distance learning resources.

“Our government schools face a number of very unique challenges,” said Ministry of Education Chief Officer Cetonya Cacho.

“Some of these currently include coming up with innovative ideas for providing distance education to all our students who are from a diverse set of socioeconomic, cultural and learning backgrounds. During this pandemic, government schools also have to continue to provide a wide range of high quality services for students with learning disabilities, mental, emotional and behavioural needs,” she added.