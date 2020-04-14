Kids’ living conditions shocks school principal
(CNS): Sir John A Cumber Primary School Principal Jovanna Wright said some of her students are living in “unmentionable circumstances” without running water or electricity, as she described the “heartbreaking experience” over the last month delivering food to kids in need. Wright is part of an army of education staff now delivering lunches and supplies to students during the current COVID-19 lockdown who have had their eyes opened to the reality of the living conditions for some children here.
In a press release from the Department of Education Services about what teachers and other DES staff and private sector volunteers are doing to feed children in need, Wright expressed serious concerns about her young students.
“Unfortunately, many of our students are at-risk youth, from single or no income households and often broken homes,” she said. “These past few weeks have been significantly eye-opening for me and many of my colleagues in the government school system.”
She said that some kids do not have access to food and that they had witnessed “hundreds of students living in unmentionable circumstances, some with no running water and electricity, much less electronic devices. It is heartbreaking.”
Determined to ensure their students eat every day while schools are closed, she said that she and her colleagues have been making sure the children have daily lunches prepared and delivered to their homes. Teachers, school canteen staff, school bus drivers and other civilian volunteers are all pitching in, as this is the only cooked food some students receive each day because many of their parents have only food vouchers to survive on.
The DES has partnered with various private companies and non-profit organisations to provide the free lunches. Teachers knew there would be a need as before the coronavirus came to Cayman and turned our world upsidedown, over 500 students across the 13 government primary and secondary schools already received free breakfast, snacks and lunches on a daily basis. But now, almost 700 students are part of the Free School Meal programme, which started after the schools were closed just a month ago.
Since the ‘shelter in place’ order came into effect and the business community close down, the number of young students needing meals has increased by nearly 200, and staff say it continues to grow every day.
Officials from the education ministry said the reality is that the emergence of this coronavirus pandemic has added to copious amounts of unique challenges that government schools already faced.
Another unfortunate reality is the realisation that many government school students live in environments not equipped for home learning. Some have no access to home-internet or a smart device. This presents a considerable disadvantage for these students to access all available home distance learning resources.
“Our government schools face a number of very unique challenges,” said Ministry of Education Chief Officer Cetonya Cacho.
“Some of these currently include coming up with innovative ideas for providing distance education to all our students who are from a diverse set of socioeconomic, cultural and learning backgrounds. During this pandemic, government schools also have to continue to provide a wide range of high quality services for students with learning disabilities, mental, emotional and behavioural needs,” she added.
See more about what the DES is doing to help keep kids learning during these unprecedented times here.
This is not a surprise to me. Until we find a way to get the unrestricted breeding under control the problem is only going to get worse.
You all like to hide behind your anonymous names. If you aren’t trying to help with the issues in Cayman, sit down and stop telling people what to do. I said what I said.
Very good that they try to help their students now. But of course I ask myself why it took them so long to find out and understand under which circumstances many of their students have to live.
peolple should do themselves, society and the planet a favour…..stop having kids!(especially if you can’t afford them)
Are teachers still being paid their large salaries? With the exception of Math (video lessons three times a week) and English the work photocopied by Clifton Hunter staff for Year 8’s is absolute rubbish.
The government’s response is absolutely criminal.
Narcissistic leader is our problem.
of course they are. teachers always get paid..even when they are not working
I would like to commend Jovanna and her colleagues for helping the youth get through this difficult time and not ‘staying at home’ to preserve their own health. That is incredible! I also hope that the know it alls under this post are helping out as well as it doesn’t pay to know and do NOTHING.
None of these situations are “unique” instead they are very common all over the world from so called “first” world to third and fourth world as defined by the mega rich countries. Cayman was well prepared to handle the online learning a few years ago when Mr Roy and Mrs Basdeo introduced the ITALIC programme (Improving Teaching and Learning in the Cayman Islands in partnership with IBM. As predicted it was killed off by politics and a charlatan who is now incarcerated. ITALIC comprised of training for teachers and leaders, a laptop for each child, online curriculum, dedicated education servers and WiFi etc.
Now the chief officer or whoever runs the show needs to hire staff to lead online teaching and learning. The current mishmash of provision where everyone is doing their thing is unsatisfactory, cannot be measured and bad practice. We can do much better, come on!
I am extremely proud that her and her colleagues are doing all that they can! A lot of the people commenting about already being aware of these issues are probably doing much less to help.
Are people monitoring homes known to abuse their children and wives!
Yes, this starts right at the top, but I cannot be sure that any monitoring is taking place.
CNS: Is there a link where we can make donations to support the program directly? Or are we best to donate to Meals on Wheels or Feed our Future and they are supporting the program?
CNS: The Feed Our Future website seems to have crashed but you can contact them via their Facebook page. We published an article on the Cayman Food Bank, which has donation details. See here. The Kiwanis Club is also very involved with the schools meals programme.
Meals on Wheels delivers meals to seniors but there is need there also.
the problem will explode with the economic shut-down….
So we better deal with it. There is nothing this government can do about the already happening global economic meltdown. It isn’t up to us. If anything, having a lot of generous rich people here (like Ken Dart) might help us through this better than some places. They key is to keep those affected most fed and housed in sanitary conditions. We’re very spoiled here with our Western way of life. What people don’t seem to understand is that a good portion of the world’s population lives in this kind of poverty ALWAYS. Many lives are cut short by malnutrition and disease, but many others live full lives. As a small society, we need to help those who are most vulnerable get through this. I am willing to share, and I’m by no means rich. Are you?
of course there are things the government can do.every other government in the world is working on a stimulus plan……everyday is the same message from alden…tourism is done…expats go home.
well this ignorant attitude is going to come back and bite caymanians hard.
Please support the needy…this is no time to be mentioning birth control and awareness…these are living human beings.
Heart breaking…
And even more so when you consider this was happening even before coronavirus.
This will continue to occur without FREE birth control and legalised abortions. Education is the ONLY way out of the cycle.
Exactly! Give these young girls some organic sanitary products teach them how to take care of themselves. They having yeast infections at young ages and all sorts of issues. The powers that be too busy giving away free products to help encourage them to have sex. Teach these young boys and girls how to take care of themselves first! They have no idea about their own bodies. Educate through various forms of learning. Stop throwing everyone into a classroom like sardines and forcing all the children to learn through the style of learning. Everyone learns different. The system is its own problem.
or helping people in need… so that the kids are encouraged by the community support. Once the kids get an education, then the cycle can be broken.
Frankly saying that people who are out of a job, uneducated shouldn’t reproduce is like saying they shouldn’t be alive. Similarly if their partner left them. Our community should be supporting each other, not cutting people out.
9.44am… yes! And we have more than enough of our to deal with. But the powers that be are ostriches. We need to take care of own FIRST. This is what happens when we let poverty stricken people in – along with criminals doing everything illegal under the sun and baby fathers are everywhere – no accountability.
I am sorry but this shit must stop! – we just cannot continue on this path.
Oh stop it. Do you know how many people have survived rejection and adversity and become great?
She just figuring this out now? Where she been?
My thoughts exactly! This is not just happening today and having been in the Education system for many years now, she should have more awareness.
And a portion of the problem is imported. Why has immigration not stepped in to ensure this did not happen? The adequacy of remuneration, housing and ability to support dependents are all core issues the immigration authorities are required by law to police.
Absolutely – too many undocumented immigrants. Also Government needs to pull out the Law for Status and PR holders. And start doing their job. Put strict laws in place going forward. This madness got to stop.
Government needs to “pull out the Law for Status” holders? You do realise that status holders have the same rights as born Caymanians right? That’s how citizenship works.
True 9:30 am
Now they can stop forcing teachers to reach out to parents to get all children online! At last, Ministry and DES will see that teachers weren’t the problem. They brought the new curriculum and these high expectations of teachers but no one analyzed public schools’ socio and economic makeup.
Congrats, you played yourself at least talk about your contributions to something, anything. You sound like one of the same people watching your family members struggle but at brunch every Sunday. Thanks for stating the obvious and not stating how you help. There will be and has always been a part of the population struggling and disenfranchised irregardless of the nation/country. At least someone is trying. Didn’t she just get this job? and so quickly using the resources and leverage to do this. Every generation there are a handful in education doing this stuff
The world isn’t perfect btw since we being obvious.