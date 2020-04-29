Inquiry opens into alleged curfew breach
(CNS): The police have opened an inquiry into the alleged breach of curfew at the health minister’s home, after his wife posted footage of herself on social media last week working out with a personal trainer, in possible breach of the COVID-19 curfew rules. As well as asking the minister if there was any truth to the allegations at the daily briefing on Monday, CNS had also asked the police if they were following up on the allegation.
On Wednesday evening the police communications manager confirmed that they were. “Following a number of reports to RCIPS concerning this matter an investigation has commenced to establish if an offence was committed,” the spokesperson told CNS via email.
Both the allegation that a breach of curfew could have occurred at Dwayne Seymour’s home, given his position of health minister, without consequence and the apparent audacity of this news house asking that question caused what the premier described as a “absolute firestorm”.
When CNS reporter Wendy Ledger asked if there was any truth to reports that first appeared on Cayman Marl Road that there may have been a curfew infraction at his home, the minister gave a bizarre response and accused her of being brave or stupid.
Despite the clear and obvious credibility and relevance of the question, Premier Alden McLaughlin followed up with more attacks on the messenger Tuesday, making allegations against Ledger and Cayman News Service.
While defending his minister, he also asserted that he believed Seymour’s claims to him that the allegations were just that. But the premier gave no indication what had led him to believe that there was no breach of curfew or offer any explanation for the incriminating footage.
He also said that even if the accusations had some truth, the minister was not responsible for the actions of his wife, even though the alleged breach is said to have taken place at the family home and everyone is obligated to report suspected curfew infractions to the police.
McLaughlin wrongly accused Ledger of asking the question in a way to imply the minister was guilty of something and described it as a “gotcha question” that had no value and did not belong at the press briefing.
CNS disputes that assertion and stands by the legitimacy of the question given the risk posed to the entire community by any curfew breach. It is also a position, judging by the comments to this site and elsewhere on social media, that is widely shared by the Cayman public.
Should be an open and shut case with our state of the art digital forensic hub. Hope the Commissioner is getting his best experts on the case lol
Comedy gold.
I hereby nominate Ms Ledger for the title of National Hero. She is standing up for a free press which is the basis of a democracy. Those in power must be held accountable.
Scotland’s MOH was fired because her family visited her second home but in that instance at least no third parties were involved. Surely he will resign?
He won’t reaign and nothing will happen to him either. Alden spoke up for him which I thought was so unprofessional. Especially after he was so disrespectful and they are grown men running our country. Very sad and frustrating! It would be embarrassing if other countries were watching our press briefings on these unprofessional days!!
Dwayne wears a WWJD – What would Jesus do – bracelet. Not sure Jesus ever threatened anyone who asked him a difficult question. Perhaps Dwayne should reflect on the right response here.
@ Anonymous 29/04/2020 at 7:27 – exactly! Why is this so difficult for so many to understand? It had to and must be addressed and investigated.
That’s not good JOHN JOHN if it’s true bro.
One would think that Alden and Seymour would just apologize and move on. Nobody wants a waste of public resources.
Let me try to intonate this one.
McLaughlin: “Dwayne, I can’t believe you did this.”
Seymour: “But, we love trainers.”
McLaughlin: “I know, bro’, but you are going to have to take this one for the team.”
Seymour: “Ok, I promise.”
Press conference next day…..
Seymour: “Well someone has to be brave and stupid to expect me to apologize, but there it yes.”
McLaughlin: “Sheesh. I give up.”
Dwayne doesn’t look like he loves trainers 😂
Wouldn’t surprise me one bit if the MoH was the one who took the photo!
They should inquire into his threat to Wendy bout she must be brave. Also insulting modesty by his remarks.
The RCIPS had no choice in the matter. If they did not investigate the allegations they would have to do away with all of the tickets that were issues for breaches of the soft curfew.
Bad boy Bad boy whatcha gonna do. Watcha gonna do when dey come fo you?
Cry like a baby
Good, being the wife of a minster does not put her above the law
This is not a witch hunt. This is about accountability. I realize he is not accountable for his wife’s action’s, but for it to be ignored, and then SHUNNED when asked about it is absolutely shameful. Then, for the Premiere to essentially tell us “We’re all in this TWO TIERED system together” on top of that-was a slap. We all want to be treated fairly. For all of us to make the necessary sacrifice of staying indoors and not socializing–(because it’s the rules and we would be fined/jailed) –and for it to be disregarded in the homes of our leaders, OUR HEALTH MINISTER, is the ultimate insult. No one wants anyone in trouble. We just want things to be fair. I fear the Premiere and MHS have handled this so poorly that even giving his wife a ticket, now, would be seen as pandering to what should have been done originally. Our focus SHOULD be on staying well and taking care of each other. The fact that we are ALL distracted by this side show is squarely on the Premiere and MHS as they didn’t put an end to it. Finally, I’d love to see women treated a little better here. It’s shameful to accept that kind of behaviour (calling her foolish/an ass). Our children are watching and deserve better. We’re in this TOGETHER Cayman. Let’s all follow and be held to the same rules. Better times soon come. Much love, patience, and good health to all.
⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️
Finally! And thank you to you, Ms Wendy Ledger, for having massive cajones!
Lets see if they sweep this one under the rug!
Would have to be a big rug, and then the big bump in the rug will still be visible. They might be inclined to bury it before the next election but the stink will still be around. Let’s hope voters chose to clean house thoroughly next year.
Very happy for the news. Hopefully it’s not a sham.
As if the poor RCIPS doesn’t have anything else to do!
There are much bigger fish to fry than this!
I dunno, he’s a pretty big fish
Really? Like what? Struggling to think of something more fundamental than a suggestion that 65000 peoples rights of free association have been suspended but a family member of the Minister at the heart of that has not only breached the rules that apply to everyone else, but responds to a query about that with a threat, followed by the Premier in effect saying that the actions of those at the center of power making the rules that ;lock down everyone else are not even to be questioned. No mate, doesn’t get any bigger than that if you ant to live in a free society governed by law. Innocent or guilty, being seen to be subject to the same rules is pretty critical if you expect everyone else to be bound by them .
Yes. All those hands to spray at the grocery store. Who has time for real police work!? You funny
The police realise more than most that this is actually a significant law and order issue. If the public see the Govt condoning a breach of the curfew law and the police standing idly by, this will render the curfew law meaningless and it may result in a complete breakdown of curfew compliance. The danger is that this may then result in wider general disorder, especially in light of many losing their jobs / income and the great wealth disparity on this island.
@ Anonymous 29/04/2020 at 7:27 pm – exactly! Why is this so difficult for so many to understand.