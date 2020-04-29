Inquiry opens into alleged curfew breach

Minister Dwayne Seymour at Wednesday’s press briefing

(CNS): The police have opened an inquiry into the alleged breach of curfew at the health minister’s home, after his wife posted footage of herself on social media last week working out with a personal trainer, in possible breach of the COVID-19 curfew rules. As well as asking the minister if there was any truth to the allegations at the daily briefing on Monday, CNS had also asked the police if they were following up on the allegation.

On Wednesday evening the police communications manager confirmed that they were. “Following a number of reports to RCIPS concerning this matter an investigation has commenced to establish if an offence was committed,” the spokesperson told CNS via email.

Both the allegation that a breach of curfew could have occurred at Dwayne Seymour’s home, given his position of health minister, without consequence and the apparent audacity of this news house asking that question caused what the premier described as a “absolute firestorm”.

When CNS reporter Wendy Ledger asked if there was any truth to reports that first appeared on Cayman Marl Road that there may have been a curfew infraction at his home, the minister gave a bizarre response and accused her of being brave or stupid.

Despite the clear and obvious credibility and relevance of the question, Premier Alden McLaughlin followed up with more attacks on the messenger Tuesday, making allegations against Ledger and Cayman News Service.

While defending his minister, he also asserted that he believed Seymour’s claims to him that the allegations were just that. But the premier gave no indication what had led him to believe that there was no breach of curfew or offer any explanation for the incriminating footage.

He also said that even if the accusations had some truth, the minister was not responsible for the actions of his wife, even though the alleged breach is said to have taken place at the family home and everyone is obligated to report suspected curfew infractions to the police.

McLaughlin wrongly accused Ledger of asking the question in a way to imply the minister was guilty of something and described it as a “gotcha question” that had no value and did not belong at the press briefing.

CNS disputes that assertion and stands by the legitimacy of the question given the risk posed to the entire community by any curfew breach. It is also a position, judging by the comments to this site and elsewhere on social media, that is widely shared by the Cayman public.