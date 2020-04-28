HSA worker positive for COVID-19

CMO Dr John Lee at Tuesday’s press briefing

(CNS): Three more positive samples of COVID-19 were reported by Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee on Tuesday from a batch of 187 results, which included a healthcare worker from the Cayman Islands Hospital and one local transmission. However, the CMO did not say if they were one and the same. He said one of the samples came from a traveller, another from a positive contact and the third is assumed to be locally acquired.

But Dr Lee said that there was no risk to patients at the hospital and there was no need to close down the facility. Speaking at Tuesday’s COVID-19 press briefing, he said that all healthcare workers who have been treating coronavirus patients have been taking the necessary contagion precautions since the first case at Health City, when staff at the time were unaware the patient was positive.

Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, the medical officer of health, confirmed that all staff at the hospital have been using full personal protective equipment because the hospital has admitted a number of coronavirus patients. He confirmed that contact tracing was now underway for that member of staff, implying that the healthcare worker is the assumed local transmission.

The latest figures bring the total of positive patients to 73 and testing to 1,335, which is increasing daily now that screening tests have begun. Dr Lee added that this equates to over 20,000 tests per million, ranking Cayman quite high on the international league table of testing levels.

Since two of the new positive samples have explained and the third is probably the hospital worker, this means that Cayman appears to be containing the virus and preventing it from spreading more widely through the community, though there are community transmissions.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said the results were trending the right way but “we are far from out of the woods with this pandemic”, adding that the results this week will be very telling. Nevertheless, he said that he remained hopeful that some restrictions will be eased next week.

“There is still considerable concern,” he said. “While we are, as Dr Lee pointed out… way up in the league with respect to the number of tests that we are conducting… we still do not have enough information to really make a categorical statement about the level of the virus prevalence in the broader community. Therefore, we must continue with the practices that we have now become accustomed to,” the premier added, as he reminded people about the hygiene protocols and the need to obey the curfew.

McLaughlin said the number of test results that come in over the next week will enable government to make reasoned decisions about the first phase in the gradual relaxing of the curfews, which he explained will happen in two week increments.

He said next week there will be some easing of restrictions. Having indicated yesterday that pool servicing may be allowed, today he said that government was looking at allowing an increase in curbside deliveries.

“We haven’t finalised these yet and they will be influenced by the test results,” he said. “We are getting better placed to make some more reasoned rather than gut based decisions,” the premier added.