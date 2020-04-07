HSA still only facility able to test for COVID-19

CMO Dr John Lee at Tuesday’s press briefing

(CNS): Questions over quality control at local medical facilities along with the lack of necessary equipment will curb the Cayman Islands’ ability to test for COVID-19 in significant numbers, even when the 200,000 kits arrive, unless other facilities can get PCR machines, the relevant equipment and put protocols in place. During Tuesday’s press briefing on the health crisis, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said the HSA remains the only approved facility.

Dr Lee revealed that out of 114 test results over the last day or so, just six were positive, bringing the local total to 45 positive from 479 samples.

Four of these new results were from students at the isolation facility, and those students will continue to stay there. Another two people who tested positive were both directly connected to others who had tested positive. Dr Lee said the students may have contracted the virus on the plane, or could be simply shedding the virus as they approach the end of their time carrying it, but they will not be released until they have two clear negatives.

He said most people who have tested positive and are still in the isolation period are doing well but there are still two patients in hospital in the Cayman Islands. Twenty-one patients with mild symptoms are recovering at home while another seven have recovered.

But the pressing need to ramp up testing to help Cayman emerge from the lockdown is still presenting problems.

Although 1,700 tests arrived on the British Airways flight yesterday, Dr Lee said there were still elements of the chain that needed to be addressed before front-line staff can start to get tested. He pointed to problems in the capacity of the HSA laboratories to process tests, which is an area where other hospitals would hopefully be able to help. Nevertheless, Dr Lee said he expects that testing of healthcare and other front-line workers would begin by the end of this week.

But when it comes to preparations for the 200,000 test kits expected from South Korea, he said more work would be required before other facilities would be able to test and help roll out a mass testing programme.

He explained that Heath City Cayman Islands does not have the requisite machine but the HSA is hoping that they will be able to help with the laboratory work in a production line fashion as they have both the skills and capacity to assist with that.

Meanwhile, the CTMH Doctors Hospital has its own machine and is working towards getting that up and running to meet the requisite quality control standards. Dr Lee said it was important that checks are carried out in order that “we can trust the results that come out the other end”.

He said the HSA remains the only facility that is approved for PCR testing as officials need to be sure that all test sample run through a testing machine are accurate.

