HSA cleared to import doctors if needed

| 06/04/2020 | 0 Comments
Cayman News Service

(CNS): Cabinet has cleared the Health Services Authority to recruit between 50 and 100 doctors from Cuba if needed during this current COVID-19 pandemic. At this point, there is no indication the HSA will need to call on this back-up of physicians but if it does, as an institutional registered health facility, under the Health Practitioners Law it needs the green light from Cabinet to employ medical personnel from Cuba.

HSA CEO Lizette Yearwood has stated that the authority is preparing for the worst case scenario, scouting potential buildings for an overflow hospital if the number of COVID-19 cases greatly increases over the coming month and people start becoming very sick. If this were to happen, more doctors would be needed and Cuba is the most logical source of medical staff.

However, there are three hospitals (HSA, Health City Cayman Islands and CTMH Doctors Hospital), all of which are now ready and able to take sick patients, as well as numerous physicians in private clinics and surgeries standing by to assist.

Some three weeks after the country began locking down, the virus is still spreading only incrementally through the community. But if the virus takes a hold here as it has in other countries, Cayman could see a sudden surge in patients requiring serious medical support.

Cayman currently has around 40 ventilators and trained staff to support each patient who needs one. There is just one COVID-19 patient in isolation at the George Town Hospital. The patient has respiratory symptoms but is not on a ventilator.

