Health minister and the press briefings
Could we have an article about Minister Seymour please? There is a real discussion to be had. The fact is the man is saying things that speak to a minority of the population. He is talking to Christians with his Bible verses and work permit holders with his translations. And not one major announcement has come from him.
I would have no problem with him being on the panel if he was responsible for providing any of the information we actually want. I would listen carefully to hear statistics or plans from him. But he never has anything to offer.
Sure everyone on the panel has had to come up with their gimmicks, but:
Premier: customary world stats
Governor: full support of premier
Commissioner: policing platform is stable
CMO: test results
Minister: and now a reading from…I also wrote this poem…my new attempts to speak foreign languages for today are…
It just doesn’t work folks! I felt horribly for the man but he needs to be useful if he’s going to be up there. It’s partly Alden and the CMO’s fault for hogging all the announcements but then we KNOW that the minister does not have the communication skills to make them as well anyway, so do they, and that’s why he’s up there with nothing important to say.
What he does do is delay question time for the premier and the governor, and that also irritates people because they know the minister will not be saying anything of consequence and the takeaways from the briefings will continue when questions are being asked of the top officials. He just isn’t one of them.
Couldn’t he just say each time that he supports the HSA, Dr Lee etc, talk about the ministry’s work and be done with it? You know, “Good afternoon, I am the Minister of Health, here are some things you would expect a minister of health to say:”
But no we get Tagalog.
Minister, the problem is… you’re just not getting it and/or are not capable of performing in this format. Everyone else we hear from daily has acquitted themselves of their privilege to speak to us daily. We invite them into our living rooms. Clearly, the public doesn’t feel they need to hear from you if you’re going to continue using your time to speak the way you do. So make up your mind: do you want to be minister of health, or some other non-existent thing we don’t need right now?
Category: Viewpoint
For all the people who are talking about “support Jon Jon” – have you forgotten how In his capacity as an MLA he insulted the LGBT community here exactly one year ago in “Gaypril”? It was nice to have a laugh at a whole community of Caymanians in your own country, but now you want to literally cry foul now that the shoe is on the other foot. Buck up buttercup! If Donald Trump can take the heat I don’t see why you can’t…
So this may not reflect the typical readership position for CNS (at least those that typically comment). I personally don’t think Minister Seymour contributes much to the panel as Minister of Health. However, it is evident he cares about the community and is seeking to connect to those of faith and, more importantly, those from other cultures and countries. Yes, he mispronounces every language, but he’s still trying to connect by using them. And I appreciate that human aspect and commend him in that respect.
What I hope he takes heed of is that where he ventures from scripted comments and makes statements potentially contravening good medical or public health advice, he needs to cease as it could cause actual harm to the community. If I may, I would suggest that he maintains the script for those aspects and follows with his outreach, which despite many detractors, does hold actual value and comfort for many during this unprecedented and certainly frightful time.
Hey MoH, if you are looking for pity here you have none. There is a so true saying “BE CAREFUL HOW YOU TREAT PEOPLE.” Karma is a BITCH Bo Bo.
Just maybe, you have to go through this to learn a lesson of humility. Let’s hope at the end of this ‘dark experience’, your transformation will be of an asset to CABINET.
Wow fire and pitchforks much?
And publish Aldens statistics online/on the tv channel outside of this briefing. It should be brief! Then maybe people will hear the important parts!
Funniest thing I’ve seen on live TV in my whole life. Reminded me of Paul Gascoigne in the 1990 World Cup semi final.
I have always said that it is a pity that tertiary education is not one of the MUST criteria for qualifying for a political seat in the Cayman Islands. But, on the other hand, which country does?
Note: There is only one thing to do here. Step up to the plate and prove people wrong or as the saying goes Bo Bo “If you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen.”
Happy Easter Mr. Health Minister. I am sorry that this opinion piece was done on Easter but I understand persons frustrations. As I do agree with most opinions written and the comments from the readers I want you to know that I hope most are still showing you respect with the position you were placed in and you can reflect on the comments to find ways on where you can approve. Know my family are praying for you and your colleagues that are dealing with a high stress situation and we know you’re trying your best (though many don’t appreciate it), but as I said I hope you can learn from the criticism and grow from it. Also note my family appreciate your bible readings and the reminder to rely on God during this time (again I know many don’t appreciate that). Have a blessed Easter sir.
I wonder what the rationale was for appointing Dwayne Seymour as the Minister of Health… and why he would even accept the role?
Looking at his background credentials, I noticed the following;
-No post-secondary education
-No medical or healthcare training
-No experience in the medical field (ie: working at a hospital or medical facility in any type of capacity)
How can an individual who has zero prior experience or education in the medical/health industry be appointed as the Minister of Health for an entire country? And more importantly, why would someone want to take on a role they are absolutely not qualified for?
Posters on CNS should remember they have no scientific evidence that they represent the majority viewpoint. As difficult as it may be for you to fathom that.
Minister Seymour. You will have my respect if you are smart enough to recognise that your position on this panel is better given over to Dr Lee in this time of global crisis. A better man would realise this and step aside with some grace. You’re quickly losing the respect of the population which is the last thing anyone wants or needs at this time.
Pastor Alfredo
Speak for yourself “pastor”. Everyone on the panel is given ample time to speak including Dr. Lee. What more are you asking for exactly ? Could you’ve done any better given the current state of affairs ?
Like it or not this is a Christian Country.
Bullying is NEVER justified either by the Minister of Health or those who have now chosen to belittle him. It is during this trial that we as HUMAN BEINGS should come together for the good of all who are residing in the Cayman Islands. I believe in God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit and if The Minister Of Health chooses to share his Christian views with us, he is more than entitled to do so. If you do not want to hear him then turn down the volume of turn off the television.
“Respect is due a dog” and although I am not an atheist or agnostic that does not mean I hate persons who are. My beliefs are mine. This is a Christian country and people need to accept and respect this. Ever heard “when in Rome do as the Romans do”.
Comments on this site referencing Mr. Seymour are to be considered bullying because they are bullying, and two wrongs NEVER make a right. Dwayne my dear, there is no book to tell you how to react to this pandemic that has hit the entire world. I understand that you have a strong faith in God and wish to share your faith and blessings with your beloved Cayman Islands. It is unfortunate that many have misinterpreted this. Don’t lose heart. Continue to be you!
I wish all on these three Islands where I was born and which I have called home for the last 52 years all the best during this pandemic with all that we are having to endure. I encourage you to show kindness and consideration as you may need the very person whom you mock one day.
Thank you Premier McLaughlin, Governor Roper, Commissiner Byrne, Dr. Lee and yes Minister Seymour!
GOD BLESS THE CAYMAN ISLANDS.
This rambling useless comment to support Dwayne’s rambling useless comments is a perfect example of how his comments are not only a total waste of time but take time away from actual helpful responses from other officials as I can’t get back the last few minutes of my life I wasted reading this comment that I could have spent learning something of value. Feel free to read this comment several times.
Separation of church and state…
Shame on the media for using their position of trust to bully anyone.
A lot of bias opinions are reflected above in your article.
Hope the powers that be hold you accountable, and I know God will!
CNS: So part of the problem here is that you don’t understand the difference between an article and an opinion. This is a comment – someone’s point of view. By definition, everyone who doesn’t agree with it will think that it is biased just as people think your comment is biased. That’s how it works. As to bullying, the minister is in a vitally important position with a portfolio that literally means life and death for some people. If people don’t think he’s up to the task they should be allowed to express it. And if the powers that be hold the media (including CNS) “accountable” for that, you can kiss good-bye to democracy. Apparently, this is a point that the minister also does not understand.
CNS Thank you for being up to the task.
I couldn’t have said it better myself.
Thank you to the CNS news team as always. Great reporting on the issues that matter always. And am sure some of you annoymous haters out there will have something hatefull to say about me. Remember what a old wise man once said. Karma is a b, and Murphy is following right behind. The minister needs to be relieved of his duties asap.
Thank you,
Chet Oswald Ebanks.
Imagine going to a CPR meeting for info on the current port issue and getting a sermon from Pastor Ebanks instead about why we should pray about the issue. Some people need keep their fairytales in church. Just as bad as those Jamaicans who deploy loud speakers at night in West Bay to scream out bible verses. Shut. UP! They say the gay lifestyle is being shoved down their throats.. Hypocrites!
And this man wanna get up there and cry about public criticism while putting himself in the public spotlight?? Bro you contribute more poems and bible verses than factual information! Keep it in ya Church Zoom meetings not one for the general public who may not subscribe to your belief system. Imagine this health minister defends the behavior by saying an Atheist foreign doctor recently converted to Christianity.
Well sir, this Caymanian doctor recently left a hypocritical church. Stick to the facts and wipe ya tears bobo.
i have always had a dim view of jon-jon and he should not be in charge of the health/environment portfolios. his performance in government has been shambolic to say the least.
when these covid press conferences started…i was pleasantly surprised…intially he came across as serious, intelligent and articulate. all he had to do was stick to some safe script and say some general paltitudes every day.
however it soon became clear that he is seriously out of his depth. i feel sorry for him.
as for alden….this event has been his saviour….does not have to deal with the port fiasco…the dump fire…or the the mac attack.
strange how outraged he was about the social media message regarding the governor…but was strangely silent about mac’s recent incident???
It’s discouraging to see that the leader of government in this difficult time is not able to overcome the differences with the leader of the opposition Mr. Ezzard Miller who is the only person in the whole elected government with a legitimate medial back ground and is completely ignored. Instead we have a Minister of Health who doesn’t even take the slightest effort to educate himself and rather should be silent and let the experts talk.
I have to support that writer of this post. Our Minister for Health has not contributed meaningfully to the panel. He has time to write poetry in a pandemic, which would clearly indicate that his inability to add anything useful to the sum of public knowledge is replicated in the performance of his job.
There has been a number of terrifying moments (I’m thinking of his disastrous attempt at math) which just showed his lack of ability. His prolonged discussion of scripture, particularly on Friday, completely out of place at a public health press conference.
Obviously I don’t want to see anyone cry, but honestly he is not up with the task.
Jon Jon should write a poem about his experience. Here’s a line to get him started:
One day soon, I’m gonna tell the moon about the crying game………
sorry, a lovely chap, but health minister? less than a week ago, he thanked god for the heat killing the coronavirus. he’s embarrassing, and while i feel bad his feelings were hurt, he should know as a politician criticism comes with the job. dr. lee should be sitting at the head table, not this man-child.
I find myself lately muting the MoH too. He’s really not contributing anything of value. Maybe they could rotate some Deputies and others with medical expertise to provide more useful information, whilst also giving themselves a rest.
My mother always said that if you don’t have anything useful to say, you should probably say nothing at all. Take heed Jon Jon.
It’s far better to remain silent and let people think you’re stupid than to speak and remove all doubt.
10:47am – I feel very sorry for you and the likes of you. We don’t need this kind of blasphemy at this time. God forbids that any of you negative posters get the full blown virus – I bet you will change your mind.
Please at this time if you don’t or can’t find something positive to say. STFU. Government (the panel) is doing a great job – the whole world is struggling as no one was prepared – we need to get through this.
If you are an expat please get out of here as quick as you can. You should be grateful for the privilege that has been extended you. Damn disgraceful.
Seriously? What does nationality have to do with this?! The man is inept! Incompetent! It’s not blasphemy; we are in the thick of the worst pandemic of the past century. Government is doing a terrific job with the exception of one person…your John-John!
The good old leave our country cayman kind. You’re a fool.
This is why I like the Middle East!
What a ridiculous post. Change our minds about what if we caught covid -19? How bad Jon-Jon’s poems are? Wondering if he passed 10th grade math? Why is he wasting valuable time discussing the magic of warm weather? He’s the Minister if Health for Gods sake! He’s simply not up to the task and his incompetence in that role is damaging to the health of cayman. Are you saying we’d like his poems and magic and brilliant math skills if we were sick? You need to STFU and deal with reality and use common sense.
More like grade 5 math
Every day I watch the press briefings I can see Jon Jon is in over his head he needs to step aside, as we all saw on Saturday the pressure is now too great to bear- For the
“Health” of it Jon Jon step down, stress is not a good thing-
XXXX
No doubt, this comment will not be posted by CNS…prove me wrong..I dare!
CNS: If you read our comment policy you’ll see that I always delete comments where the commenter “dares” us to post it. One of my pet peeves and a blanket rule. So re-post if you like but leave out the dare. But I will answer one thing: if I deem your post to be so anti-gay marriage that it has become hate speech, I will delete that.
Exactly as I thought; anti-Christian, anti-God. How come smearing Minister Seymour is not hate speech. How come making a mockery of our Christian beliefs is not hate speech. You are a disgrace.
CNS: No, it’s not exactly as you thought. You are just not following what I am saying. We are not anti-Christian or anti-religion, but we will not allow people to use the cover of religion to bully a vulnerable minority within the community on this site. I have allowed people to express religious views on the matter but there is a line where it becomes hate speech.
CNS you have made it abundantly clear in previous remarks posted by you that you support atheism and gay marriage. Ok fine, I respect that, but the bias is so strong it makes you very selective on what comments you post on those subjects.
CNS: I actually do try to be fair, but on CNS the pain that homophobia inflicts trumps anyone’s right to free speech. That’s not going to change.
Thanks CNS
Maybe he could just sit there with a facemask on as a reminder to people of how they should dress in public.
While it’s hard to watch a grown man cry in public, I cannot forget how crass and insensitive Seymour was with the “Gaypril” joke last year. Happy to brutally hurt people about probably the most sensitive aspect of their lives but can’t take legitimate criticism about how utterly useless he is on the panel. That’s pathetic, I don’t believe he has ever apologised to the LGBT community but wants the police to arrest members of the public and/or CNS owners because his feelings were hurt. Alden, he needs to be replaced asap.
Exactly. Jon Jon, don’t go spittin in the sky – otherwise it’ll fall in ya eye!
Very true!
The man has no formal education in medicine? How did that happen?
You really could have left out the “in medicine”.
You had me at “no formal education”.
This comment is equally meaningless. Think of other things, hum a tune, pet the dog. You can manage somehow.
Nobody needs to see poor little John-John crying into his comic books at a time like this. I don’t know how he ended up Health Minister but this might be a good time to re-deputize him with a role that he is better suited to. Nobody needs de-moralising at this difficult time and he is not helping. Quite the opposite.
He was needed to help Alden to form his unity goverment, plain and simple. Those power guys don’t give a hoot about the man, only that they retain power. The dump issue is not a health hazard? The Speaker beating up on women is not a crime that should warrant having that person step down at least while it is being investigated? The happiest that Alden ever was when Mario Rankine sent the dirty message tat went viral about the governor. If they were such big country first then when is the announcement that all MLA’s are taking a pay cut? These guys need to get off their high horse and get the country back to work before the whole thing collapses.
Jon Jon not see nuttin yet.
Alden and the governor obviously answered IMPORTANT questions over and over wa you all want hear from the minister a Miracle…I think his talks is what some people of this country need right now and not hear stupid questions from reporters like alden. is two persons a group? Lmaooo ..good job to all the panel
Did he actually cry for public sympathy on yesterday’s briefing? What an embarrassment. Alden needs to remove him from the panel; he doesn’t have what is needed now in the pandemic.
Unfortunately, this is true. Many folks I know have started putting the broadcast on mute when Mr. Seymour starts to give his portion because while it might be amusing, we are aware that is it not going to be adding any useful and important information and his rambling, stop-start, ‘pausing in the wrong places’ mode of speaking has become very irritating.
Personally, I think he can sit off the podium and put Dr. Lee back up because Dr. Lee is certainly more important in terms of the information that is required and that is of interest to the general population.
I hope Minister Seymour does not think from these comments that he is a hated person. It is just that in these times, the focus is different.
When it his time I turn my phone off.
If cannot take the heat get out of the kitchen
Competent and wise leaders should speak to all Caymanians and not favor the ones who are Christian. It’s a huge myth that every Caymanian is a Christian. People would be shocked by how many Caymanians don’t buy into the whole god and magic book thing. Nonbelievers are ignored here because so many of us just keep quiet about our lack of belief out of respect or fear of social backlash.
Government leaders should always strive to acknowledge, respect and include everyone.
By the way, can we please acknowledge that prayer doesn’t work? Think of all the prayers flying around every moment, begging god to stop this virus. Isn’t it obvious that these are just powerless wishes and the only thing that is going to work will be a human-made vaccine? That’s not an arrogant comment about humans being in control of everything. We aren’t, clearly. It’s just realty.
Could not agree more. Give Jon Jon and the pastors their own broadcast after the information update is over.
I know some politicians only have a BA…he only has a high school diploma and is the Minister of Health trying to lead the country through a pandemic. If I was him I’d be stressed too and reverting to poetry and gay jokes. Poor guy.