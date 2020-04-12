Health minister and the press briefings

Could we have an article about Minister Seymour please? There is a real discussion to be had. The fact is the man is saying things that speak to a minority of the population. He is talking to Christians with his Bible verses and work permit holders with his translations. And not one major announcement has come from him.

I would have no problem with him being on the panel if he was responsible for providing any of the information we actually want. I would listen carefully to hear statistics or plans from him. But he never has anything to offer.

Sure everyone on the panel has had to come up with their gimmicks, but:

Premier: customary world stats

Governor: full support of premier

Commissioner: policing platform is stable

CMO: test results

Minister: and now a reading from…I also wrote this poem…my new attempts to speak foreign languages for today are…

It just doesn’t work folks! I felt horribly for the man but he needs to be useful if he’s going to be up there. It’s partly Alden and the CMO’s fault for hogging all the announcements but then we KNOW that the minister does not have the communication skills to make them as well anyway, so do they, and that’s why he’s up there with nothing important to say.

What he does do is delay question time for the premier and the governor, and that also irritates people because they know the minister will not be saying anything of consequence and the takeaways from the briefings will continue when questions are being asked of the top officials. He just isn’t one of them.

Couldn’t he just say each time that he supports the HSA, Dr Lee etc, talk about the ministry’s work and be done with it? You know, “Good afternoon, I am the Minister of Health, here are some things you would expect a minister of health to say:”

But no we get Tagalog.

Minister, the problem is… you’re just not getting it and/or are not capable of performing in this format. Everyone else we hear from daily has acquitted themselves of their privilege to speak to us daily. We invite them into our living rooms. Clearly, the public doesn’t feel they need to hear from you if you’re going to continue using your time to speak the way you do. So make up your mind: do you want to be minister of health, or some other non-existent thing we don’t need right now?