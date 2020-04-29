Health City to do drive-thru COVID-19 tests

Health City Cayman Islands (HCCI)

(CNS): Health City Cayman Islands, which is already part of the response team to take patients who become seriously ill with COVID-19 if the country experienced a surge in cases, will also play a key role in the ramped up testing programme. Speaking to CNS via Zoom, officials explained that the hospital will soon be doing drive-thru screen-testing.

The hospital is well positioned to help with the screening of front-line and essential workers who live or work in East End as part of the testing process that is now underway. Widespread testing will allow Cayman to measure the prevalence of the virus in the community.

Dr Archita Joshi-Bhatt, HCCI’s consultant in pulmonology, and Dr Dhruva Kumar Krishnan, the hospital’s senior consultant in cardiac anesthesiology and intensive care, explained that HCCI will be taking samples and conducting the first stage of the intensive laboratory work. They will then send the samples to the Health Services Authority (HSA) and CTMH Doctors Hospital in George Town for the remaining work that must be done before the samples are placed in the PCR machines for a result. Dr Joshi-Bhatt said this will help speed up the testing process as the numbers increase during this screening phase.

With the specialist equipment and an experienced team of lab technicians, HCCI will be able to reduce the workload for the hospitals in George Town as the HSA boosts testing to help the Cayman Islands Government shape the next phase of the pandemic management strategy. The doctors added that part of the testing process is very time consuming but with the equipment they have at Health City, they can help speed up the delivery of results.

It is anticipated that because of the measures taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 that the testing will show that the virus is not widespread in the community and we are therefore unlikely to see a surge. Nevertheless, Dr Joshi-Bhatt warned that we should not be too quick to count our blessings because we don’t know what can happen with this virus.

If there is a surge in new positive patients or existing ones become sick, Health City has divided its facility and become two hospitals in one, Chief Cardiac Surgeon Dr Binoy Chattuparambil explained. He said that eleven ICU beds and a separate ward have been established as a ‘hospital within a hospital’ with its own staff, from housekeepers to physicians, to take care of patients who have COVID-19.

Right now the only positive patients at Health City are those who were admitted because of other health problems and were screened as part of that admission. But the hospital will be ready to treat an increase in patients suffering as a result of the virus if the HSA becomes full.

Currently, the Cayman Islands hospital is coping well with patients who have needed hospital care. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were five patients in the two hospitals and none of them required ventilation. Because of the low numbers, the George Town hospital is not under pressure.

But there are another 33 positive people now who have symptoms, the Ministry of Health’s Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said Tuesday, and while they are currently battling the virus at home with support from public health workers, if their condition deteriorates they will be admitted. Given the diversity of symptoms and the often reported rapid deterioration of patients with COVD-19, the risk of a surge remains.

But the doctors at HCCI said they are ready to take patients who are critically ill and have a significant amount of sophisticated treatment options for a positive outcome.