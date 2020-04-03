Gov’t rolls out truck with stay home message

(CNS): The government will be using a megaphone truck to deliver its ‘stay home’ message to members of the community that do not have access to the internet or social media, which is where the bulk of important public information is now available. Speaking at Thursday’s press briefing, Governor Martyn Roper said government’s communication team had done a great job but the public address system could help reach even more people.

“This vehicle will be driving slowly through all communities during soft curfew hours announcing important messages about social distancing, hygiene and other important COVID-19 related messages,” the governor said. “I think this is a great innovative idea for getting messaging out, including to those that don’t have access to social media.”

With the loss of Cayman 27, government is relying heavily on its own TV channel CIGTV, which is still not available in all cable TV packages, as well as Radio Cayman, government websites or social media to get information to the people.

While more than 90% of households in Cayman do have online access and even more are believed to have smartphones, there is still a small percentage of people who do not have any internet access.