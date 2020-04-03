First curfew breacher jailed

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): The first person charged by police for breaching the COVID-19 nighttime hard curfew appeared in Summary Court on Friday, and after pleading guilty was jailed for four months. Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said the presiding magistrate had delivered a powerful and important message of the seriousness of this offence, warning that more were coming as government tries to contain this dangerous coronavirus.

Giving the curfew updates for the day at the regular press briefing, the commissioner said that another 21 files were already with prosecutors, with the aim of having these curfew breaches brought before the courts as quickly as possible. He added that several more files were being prepared to send to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

During today’s hearing, he said the magistrate recalled the comments by the premier and governor that breaching the curfew was extremely serious and in this case the defendant, who has not been named as no summary court lists are currently available, was said to have deliberately breached the curfew.

Quoting the magistrate, Byrne said that, “There was no misunderstanding, no lack of awareness and no emergency circumstances” relating to the defendant’s guilt. “The defendant had high culpability… and the risk of harm… was at the most serious level.”

The number of people breaching the hard curfew at night, which is imposed by the commissioner at the direction of the governor under emergency power laws, have already dropped. But CoP Byrne said this jail term would send an emphatic message about the consequences of breaking the curfew and exposing the community to risk.

“I believe that the court has sent out a very strong message this morning to the community, confirming that a breach of curfew is a serious criminal offence that will be dealt with robustly,” he said.

Byrne also revealed the details of the first warnings for prosecution given to people found breaching soft curfew (or shelter in place orders), which falls under the Public Health Law Regulations, separate from the legislation which governs the full nighttime lockdown. Attorney General Samuel Bulgin explained Friday that breaches of the soft curfew will in future be ticketed offences.

The soft curfew is causing more challenges for the police because of the number of reasons people are allowed to be out. But from Monday, the alphabetical surname split originally introduced to manage supermarket visits will now apply to all trips. The CoP said that in the daytime people were not taking the order as seriously as they should and were “taking liberties”.

On Friday morning seven people taking those liberties were warned that they will now be prosecuted. Three construction workers were warned after they were spotted by police in Bodden Town working on a site; another two people in George Town were warned when they were caught running their car washing business; and two people on the road in a car with no lawful reason, after saying they were going to see friends, were also warned that they will be prosecuted.

In all three cases the people involved were directed to immediately return to their homes.

The commissioner made the formal announcement to extend the hard curfew from this evening (Friday 3 April) for another fourteen days until 17 April, and to introduce the full 24-hour lockdown for this and next Sunday. That means that the hard curfew that begins on Saturday evening at 7pm will continue until 5am Monday.

Meanwhile, the ‘shelter in place’ regulations for the daytime covering the name split were also detailed and confirmed by the attorney general.