False rumour aimed at governor triggers probe

Governor Martyn Roper at Sunday’s press briefing

(CNS): A viral voice note making unfounded allegations against the governor and his wife and a false conspiracy theory about the real motivation for the British Airways emergency flight is now under police investigation. Governor Martyn Roper made it clear on Sunday that his wife will not be on that flight, as she remains in the UK looking after her elderly parents, and the air-bridge flight is first and foremost to bring essential supplies for Cayman.

The voice note recorded by Mario Rankin, originally sent to a private chat group of around seven people, was forwarded by one of those recipients to many more people. It eventually found its way into the social media accounts of thousands of residents here.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne has said an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the false accusations is underway. He said it was a breach of section 64 of the Penal Code (see here) and he had some indication as to who circulated the note.

“An investigation is underway and it will take me a couple of days to put it together, and I don’t think I should say anymore than that and I will keep the governor advised of developments,” he added.

The voice note falsely alleged that the motive for the BA flight on Tuesday, which is actually bringing medical equipment, 1,700 testing kits, personal protective gear for emergency workers and groceries, was just to bring Lizzie Roper back to the island. But speaking at the daily COVID-19 briefing on Sunday, the governor made it clear why this flight was coming and that his wife is not returning to Cayman in the foreseeable future.

“Last night my wife and I were the victims of a fake news attack stating that my wife was returning on the BA flight. That is completely untrue. Lizzie, my wife, is in the UK at the moment and will be there for the foreseeable future because she is looking after her elderly parents,” he said, adding that her father was particularly unwell and he was sure everyone here would send their best wishes to her and her parents.

The governor described the unpleasant voice note as a “report” and part of the “curse of fake news”. However, this was a false rumour and the speculative opinion of Rankin recorded on a WhatsApp voice note and not a media report of any kind. Nevertheless, the content was very unpleasant and misleading and reached thousands of people.

Reflecting on the Queen’s special address, which was broadcast on Sunday, when she spoke of people looking back with pride over how they behaved during this COVID-19 crisis, the governor wondered if the person who circulated the recording would be able to look back with pride on how they behaved during the crisis.

The BA flight has been the source of much concern in the community as 60 Caymanians will be returning on that flight, many of them students who have been stranded in the UK. Despite confirmation that all of them will be in strict government-mandated quarantine from the minute they get off the plane, some prominent members of the community have made it clear they object to the return of these young fellow citizens over fears of them bringing in COVID-19.

The governor said the flight was about much more than bringing home these stranded Caymanians.

“That BA flight is bringing in much needed medical goods,” he said. “It is helping 130 people who are on our islands who want to return to loved ones to go. It is enabling 120 Bermudians who want to return to Bermuda to do so, and 60 Caymanians will return here and will be in isolation for 14 days in a highly supervised situation so we can manage that risk.

Premier Alden McLaughlin has previously stated that the risk from these 60 Caymanians is much less than the unnecessary trips people are still making during the soft curfew period each day. He recently said many of those “obsessing” about the BA flight were the same people chatting with friends at the supermarket and placing the community at risk.

See the press briefing on CIGTV below (set to start with the governor):