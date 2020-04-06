False rumour aimed at governor triggers probe
(CNS): A viral voice note making unfounded allegations against the governor and his wife and a false conspiracy theory about the real motivation for the British Airways emergency flight is now under police investigation. Governor Martyn Roper made it clear on Sunday that his wife will not be on that flight, as she remains in the UK looking after her elderly parents, and the air-bridge flight is first and foremost to bring essential supplies for Cayman.
The voice note recorded by Mario Rankin, originally sent to a private chat group of around seven people, was forwarded by one of those recipients to many more people. It eventually found its way into the social media accounts of thousands of residents here.
Police Commissioner Derek Byrne has said an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the false accusations is underway. He said it was a breach of section 64 of the Penal Code (see here) and he had some indication as to who circulated the note.
“An investigation is underway and it will take me a couple of days to put it together, and I don’t think I should say anymore than that and I will keep the governor advised of developments,” he added.
The voice note falsely alleged that the motive for the BA flight on Tuesday, which is actually bringing medical equipment, 1,700 testing kits, personal protective gear for emergency workers and groceries, was just to bring Lizzie Roper back to the island. But speaking at the daily COVID-19 briefing on Sunday, the governor made it clear why this flight was coming and that his wife is not returning to Cayman in the foreseeable future.
“Last night my wife and I were the victims of a fake news attack stating that my wife was returning on the BA flight. That is completely untrue. Lizzie, my wife, is in the UK at the moment and will be there for the foreseeable future because she is looking after her elderly parents,” he said, adding that her father was particularly unwell and he was sure everyone here would send their best wishes to her and her parents.
The governor described the unpleasant voice note as a “report” and part of the “curse of fake news”. However, this was a false rumour and the speculative opinion of Rankin recorded on a WhatsApp voice note and not a media report of any kind. Nevertheless, the content was very unpleasant and misleading and reached thousands of people.
Reflecting on the Queen’s special address, which was broadcast on Sunday, when she spoke of people looking back with pride over how they behaved during this COVID-19 crisis, the governor wondered if the person who circulated the recording would be able to look back with pride on how they behaved during the crisis.
The BA flight has been the source of much concern in the community as 60 Caymanians will be returning on that flight, many of them students who have been stranded in the UK. Despite confirmation that all of them will be in strict government-mandated quarantine from the minute they get off the plane, some prominent members of the community have made it clear they object to the return of these young fellow citizens over fears of them bringing in COVID-19.
The governor said the flight was about much more than bringing home these stranded Caymanians.
“That BA flight is bringing in much needed medical goods,” he said. “It is helping 130 people who are on our islands who want to return to loved ones to go. It is enabling 120 Bermudians who want to return to Bermuda to do so, and 60 Caymanians will return here and will be in isolation for 14 days in a highly supervised situation so we can manage that risk.
Premier Alden McLaughlin has previously stated that the risk from these 60 Caymanians is much less than the unnecessary trips people are still making during the soft curfew period each day. He recently said many of those “obsessing” about the BA flight were the same people chatting with friends at the supermarket and placing the community at risk.
See the press briefing on CIGTV below (set to start with the governor):
Mario should stick to riding his kart
mario is a muppett and should be shunned by the community in general.
Where is the “muppet hunter”?
Bring him out.
If not, take away his ice cream!
Muppet Hunter, put down the ice cream, put on your costume, and help Cayman hunt down this muppet, please.
I just pray that there is another flight that could bring the remainder of Caymanians home. Our family (students) tried to get on this flight and was told that the flight was booked. Not being selfish, however, i think that our children/family should have had priority.
Apologies to the Governor and his wife for this rude act which was carried out.
Why should your family have had priority over other families? Besides there will be more flights. An airbridge is not a single flight.
1.23pm The Governor said there are no firm plans for another flight only that there may be one.
This penal code is ridiculous. Not endorsing Mr. Rankin’s behavior but this is not a good use of police’s time, and pressing charges against him for spreading a rumor is ridiculous. Just dismiss the rumor and move on.
I suggest you listen to his abusive and bile filled tirade which risked undermining the basis of our governance and was personal and extremely defamatory, and then get back to me. It is certainly a police matter.
This person(you?) should be caught, charged, and made an example of. Quickly and his arrest should be as public as possible. Not surprised that there are a large percentage of people who think this is OK but most of us will not tolerate your attacks on any of us.
Agreed.
Time to stop little cowards like this in their tracks.
Sullying the reputation of good people who become the true victims.
Wrong. At a time like this false news and the halfwits who spread it need to be stamped on hard.
People see things where there are no things to see, and stir it up unnecessarily by spreading thoughts/comment into which no intelligent thought has actually gone. See how unpleasant it is? Its even more unpleasant I suspect when you get caught doing it and prosecuted for it. Wonder how many messages doing the rounds right now speculating on Mr. Rankin’s future? If you have no direct knowledge of a matter, you have no knowledge at all, so just keep your flapping mouths closed.
He is no stranger to trouble making.
If any news outside the mainstream is propagated, it needs to be fact and backed up by evidence.
I have no idea about this Rankin deal, but if it was true, he went about it in a wrong way. If false, then lock him up.
The same applies to government and the media. Fake news=jail.
Mario Rankin, you should be ashamed of yourself.
that is not possible…he has no shame.
Childish to say the least. Time is too serious to engage is such immature behavior.
What? this guys acting like a POS? I am shocked…said nobody ever.
I wish certain Reporters (not CNS) would stop trying to find out the cost of the testing strips. Obviously some of you do know enough about the race that is on for these testing kits. Are you even up to date with the world news? Our government is paying for them, they are arriving on BA, that is all the information you need to know. Premier, Governor and Doctor Lee please do not make it public knowledge – not necessary- and please ensure that the Minister of Health is kept out of it as well, because sometimes he speaks out of turn! I am getting real tired of him and his embarrassing rubbish too.
In the uk you can get the test done today privately for 29 quid so i doubt the tests cost more than $5 in bulk.
What is the problem with knowing what the price is? We may not like it – sure it was expensive- but it is what it is. But saying there are certain things that the government can spend money on and not tell the taxpayers about is a very dangerous path indeed.
CNS: The governor has indicated that they will reveal the price later but just want to get them here. I believe the issue is not to jeopardize the arrival of goods which every country in the world currently needs. There will be a time for transparency.
1.29 pm Well said CNS.
This just shows how narrow minded some people in the local community are,the same ones who won’t donate blood unless it’s for their immediate family.
I hope this will settle down this rabble rouser. He is always spewing out fake news. He was instrumental in stopping the port now he thinks he is the cat’s pajamas. Lock him down.
Stopping the Port is and was necessary but clearly he crossed the line this time with his despicable rhetoric.
Glad the port was closed before this happened. Imagine ruining our waterfront only to invite virus infested floating garbage receptacles!
Too much gossip around in Cayman. Why not do somthing good and positive rather sitting there chatting other people affair or creat rumor.
There also had people there sell things to media to make more drama to satisfy their own interest
When we learn to treat others with compassion, we are a real person.
Good riddance to the port; doesn’t excuse this though.