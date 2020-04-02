Face-mask debate rolls on

Homemade face-mask by Deaconess

(CNS): Almost three weeks after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Cayman Islands, officials have begun discussing the pros and cons of wearing face-masks to limit the spread of the coronavirus. As is the case around the world, there remains some debate about their effectiveness because they give very little protection to wearers but can help to protect others from the person using a mask if they are infected.

The use of masks is still hotly debated because the protection they offer is very limited. Unless everyone wears a clean and effective mask, wears it properly and doesn’t keep touching and moving it, they will do little to contain the spread of this virus.

Speaking at Wednesday’s COVID-19 press briefing, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee warned people that wearing a mask will not offer the user very much protection. Using the analogy of being in a cold climate, he said the most important protection was a coat, which in COVID-19 terms is staying at home; using a mask is like wearing a scarf — not much help without the coat.

While masks can act as a physical barrier to stop some droplet spread of coronavirus in public spaces, the level of protection cannot be guaranteed. “Social distancing and thorough attention to hygiene must continue to be practiced as the best form of defence,” said Dr Lee.

Nevertheless, the idea of mask wearing is taking hold in the community. But with a world wide shortage and the greatest need being hospital and front-line emergency workers, people have begun making their own.

Officials warned that homemade masks are not medical devices and not regulated, so they pose a number of limitations and may not provide any protection against virus-sized particles. The masks probably do not form a seal around the nose and mouth and can be difficult to breathe through.

If you have to keep frequently adjusting them, this increases the amount of times your hands come into contact with your face and the probability of infection.

Regardless of the warnings and even dangers posed by homemade masks, and contradicting medical professionals, Health Minister Dwayne Seymour gave his backing to wearing homemade masks.

In a press release, he said homemade masks can be used in public spaces to reduce the potential for droplet spread, though he asked people to remain considerate of the current global shortage of medical grade masks.

Meanwhile, the Cayman Islands Red Cross searching for people who can sew from home and create a supply for front-line workers via #CayMask, a social media mask-making campaign.