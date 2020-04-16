Evacuation flight starts with Miami

(CNS): The first flights taking expats here to their home countries around the region will begin with two Miami flights on Friday, Governor Martyn Roper said on Wednesday. An inbound flight from Miami, chartered by World Atlantic Airlines, will bring 85 Caymanians and residents home and will return to Miami with a full load of passengers from here. Then, a Cayman Airways flight will carry passengers on an outbound flight to Miami but will come back empty to protect the CAL crew from the risk of COVID-19.

Speaking at the press briefing on Wednesday, Roper said that those returning on Friday will all be placed in the government quarantine facility for 14 days, which is part of the conditions of return.

Then on Saturday, 18 April,‬ two Cayman Airways flights will go to Nicaragua with around 160 people, but the flight will not be bringing anyone to Cayman from that country and will return empty.

There will very likely be two flights to Canada next week, the governor said, noting that the details are still being worked out but would be revealed as soon as possible. He said discussions were underway about potential flights to Honduras and Jamaica, “both of which remain challenging”, but the public would be updated as soon as there is more news.

“If there is more demand we can arrange more flights. Many people are calling the helpline and at times it’s been difficult to get through because of demand. Please continue to try,” the governor urged.

The premier confirmed that government will allow people to leave on private planes. It is not clear if this has already been happening as the premier said he was unaware of any aircraft activity at Owen Roberts International Airport. However, CNS readers have sent tracking details for several flights in and around the region, including to and from Belize and Mexico, even though the airport is closed.