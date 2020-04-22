Eden presides as MLAs add new standing order

Joey Hew and Barbara Conolly are among the MLAs at a special sitting of the LA

(CNS): Ten MLAs met in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, with Anthony Eden as the temporary speaker, and amended Standing Orders, the rules that govern the parliamentary proceedings, to add a new one. For the first time in the history of the LA, the new rule will allow members to attend LA meetings via electronic or virtual means rather than in person during emergency circumstances, such as the current COVID-19 health crisis.

Practicing social distancing and with some wearing masks, the minimum number of members required for a quorum made the changes, paving the way for the rest of the members to join in tomorrow using video conferencing. During that sitting the members are expected to amend four pieces of legislation that will help with the current shelter-in-place order designed to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Cayman.

As has been widely documented, the Pensions Law will be amended to allow a ‘holiday’ from mandatory payments and for people to access the money already in the funds.

The Immigration Law will be changed to address the legal status of those trapped here without work and other issues thrown up by border closures. The traffic law will be amended to allow people to license their vehicles without an inspection. The Labour Law will also be changed to allow employers to suspend the job of an employee during this crisis for 60 days before they have to give them severance pay.

The members will also be required to elect a deputy speaker.

Anthony Eden, the opposition member for Savannah, temporarily took the chair on Wednesday because McKeeva Bush, the current speaker, is facing criminal allegations and is on a leave of absence, which as yet has not been confirmed as constitutional.

Given the serious nature of the well publicised accusations against him, Bernie Bush resigned his position as the deputy speaker in protest, as he and other MLAs believe Speaker Bush should have stepped down from the office.

But faced with the current health crisis and the need to make legislative amendments to help the country through this unprecedented situation, the MLAs are forced to set aside their concerns regarding the speaker’s role and elect a new deputy on Thursday, to ensure that the proceedings that day are lawful.