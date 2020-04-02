Dying man wins appeal against extradition

(CNS): An American national living in Cayman who was charged with counterfeit crimes in the US relating to the labelling of pet medication has won his appeal against extradition. Dr Iain Nigel MacKellar (62), who lives in North Side, is suffering from serious health problems and had challenged efforts to send him to the US after his arrest in 2017, on various grounds and his declining health. However, last year the Summary Court ruled to extradite him.

MacKellar appealed that decision and the Grand Court heard his case in November. Earlier this week the judge delivered her verdict, overturning the magistrate’s decision after weighing the evidence that MacKellar, who is a vet, would be unlikely to survive the move to the United States.

In her ruling, Dame Linda Dobbs said it would be oppressive to extradite Dr MacKellar and discharge the dying man. She said that if the magistrate who heard the original case had addressed and identified issues in this case correctly, given the “uncontroverted medical evidence, she would have reached the same conclusion”.

MacKellar has denied the allegations that he was part of a con involving the sale of counterfeit flea and tick powder. The indictment was filed in Texas almost five years ago, however MacKellar has always maintained that the products were original but improperly packaged for the overseas market.

MacKellar contested the extradition request on the grounds that the order was an abuse of process, that the offences did not amount to an offence in the US or in the Cayman Islands, and that it would be unjust and oppressive to extradite him.

The judge found that MacKellar should not be extradited because of his serious medical problems. She wrote that the summary magistrate was wrong when she refused to consider hearing additional evidence supporting his declining health. It was also apparent that he would be taken into custody by the US Homeland Security and would not be bailed.

Given the onerous conditions he would face in the custody of Homeland Security, the judge found that MacKellar would be at significant risk of dying in that custody.