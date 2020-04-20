Dust devil stirs up shoppers

| 20/04/2020 | 3 Comments
Cayman News Service
Dust devil at Foster’s airport branch on Saturday

(CNS): People out shopping for essential supplies at the airport branch of Foster’s supermarket on Saturday encountered a ‘dust devil’ in the car park, which caused a stir on social media. Officials at the Cayman Islands National Weather Service explained to CNS that the phenomenon is a whirlwind of air into which dust and debris gets caught up, making it visible. They are usually seen during relatively dry conditions, when the sun is strongly heating the ground and winds are light.

Dust devils form through a different mechanism than tornadoes and are much smaller, usually only 10 to 50 feet in diameter, and generally do not extend more than 100 feet into the air. They produce wind speeds reaching 25 to 30 mph, which last from a few minutes up to half an hour in extreme cases.

A tornado, on the other hand, forms from a super-cell thunderstorm, which do not form on the Cayman Islands, the experts said. Saturday’s dust devil appeared around 4:30pm and was caught on camera by many shoppers, some of whom believed it was a tornado. However, aside from some garbage being flung around the parking lot, no damage was done.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: ,

Category: Science & Nature, Weather

Comments (3)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    20/04/2020 at 2:50 pm

    This has caused more deaths than the Corona virus in Cayman.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    20/04/2020 at 2:02 pm

    Rastafari !

    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    20/04/2020 at 12:05 pm

    Absolutely hilarious seeing people post about this natural and relatively tiny whirlwind being an end sign

    Reply

You can comment anonymously. See CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»

We have created a new system to help us address questions we receive from the public for the press briefings. We are getting hundreds every day and it’s impossible to read and deal with them while the PB is in process as there are a lot of moving parts to being able to do the Zoom meeting, take notes and respond to their info in real time.

So we are asking people to send their questions each day BEFORE NOON to: covid-questions@caymannewsservice.com

This will give us a chance to read, sort and consolidate the questions so that we get to the issues that people are most concerned about.

But before you send your question, we suggest that you check the CIG Coronavirus website’s Q&A page, which might have your answer.

Thanks for your help. In the meantime the ones you have sent will be sorted and collated.