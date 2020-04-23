Dump truck crashes into car

CIFS officer demonstrates collision extrication equipment (file photo)

(CNS): A driver of a small Toyota car was trapped in the vehicle on Wednesday after being hit by an oncoming dump truck. The collision happened at around noon yesterday on Bodden Town Road in the Pease Bay area. The dump truck, which was travelling westbound towards George Town, collided with the small sedan heading in the opposite direction. Police believe the truck drifted into the wrong lane and into the path of the car.

Following the smash the driver of the sedan was trapped and had to be extricated by officers from the Cayman Islands Fire Service. However, his passenger was uninjured and able to escape the vehicle.

The injured man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are now investigating the crash and Police Commissioner Derek Byrne issued a public appeal to everyone on the road to drive safely, especially those behind the wheels of dump trucks, which have caused considerable public concern.