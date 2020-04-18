Drive-thru testing proposed

CMO Dr John Lee at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): Health officials might include ‘drive-thru’ testing at the hospital as a way of facilitating public access when the much-anticipated testing policy for COVID-19 is eventually rolled out. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee had results for just 12 tests at Friday’s press briefing and there were no new positive samples. But daily testing levels remain quite low, even though it has been more than ten days since a mass order of testing kits arrived here from South Korea..

Dr Lee explained at Friday’s press briefing that as they begin the “soft launch”, they need to test all the systems in the laboratories to make sure that they can accept the increased numbers in tests. But he said the main limiting factor for the delay in ramping up testing is Cayman’s stock of extraction kits, which are needed to prepare the sample for testing. They currently have the ability to test about 4,000 to 5,000 but they are very hopeful about their ability to get more.

The premier and the governor have both said that mass testing is part of their management strategy that will enable Cayman to emerge sooner rather than later from its current lockdown and help it manage a phased re-opening of the economy.

When large scale testing begins, Dr Lee has repeatedly said that front-line workers who are being exposed to the wider public on a daily basis will be tested first. This will give the authorities an idea of how widespread the virus is within the community and allow those who test positive to be removed from that public facing work.

If the virus is found to be largely contained to the current clusters and the few unconnected cases, which the CMO has confirmed is now eight, then the premier has said this will help shape the phased re-opening of the community. On the other hand, evidence of much wider spread would see the country locked down further.

During the COVID-19 briefing on Friday, Dr Lee also gave a short presentation about the early projections calculated by the authorities about the spread of the coronavirus in the Cayman Islands.

Dr Lee explained that efforts here to suppress the spread of COVID-19 have been very successful, which has resulted in very few people being hospitalised for the disease and only one death, compared to the projected 280 intensive care beds that would have been needed per 100,000 of the population if there had been an explosion of the disease. Under the worst case scenario, if no mitigation factors had been taken, the projection was for 910 deaths in Cayman.

But, he said, because of the suppression measures, the hospitals are not flooded with patients and are well able to cope with the number admitted and give them the best possible care.

However, there will be a possible resurgence of COVID-19 in October and November this year, and if the suppression measures are stopped now, the number of ICU beds that the models predict will be needed will jump back up to 280 per 100,000 people, and Cayman only has about 50, Dr Lee noted.

How to manage this expected resurgence of COVID-19 is being decided by governments all around the world. Dr Lee said the problem was “how do we prevent the bounce-back and the potential deaths and the potential hospital admissions” predicted. The best solution is a vaccine but that might be a year away, if it comes at all, he said, adding that immunity testing will probably come much sooner, although there are still problems right now.

However, Cayman’s population would still be vulnerable to a resurgence because most people have not built an immunity because they have not caught the disease. So for Cayman, the PCR testing which they are currently using remains the best option to get to a point where they can relax the suppression measures.

But Dr Lee warned that the disease is still hiding in the community and will re-emerge, so Cayman could be facing more lockdowns in the future to protect the community while we wait for the vaccine.

Premier Alden McLaughlin also focused on the problems of resurgence and opening up things too soon on Friday. Instead of his usual world-wide “grim reaper” report (which is available here and updated regularly), he read from a BBC news report about the resurgence of the virus in Hokkaido, Japan.

The authorities of the island had acted quickly and decisively in February to contain a serious outbreak of the virus. But following that success and having re-opened the community last month, less than four weeks later another state of emergency has now been imposed after cases have surged again. (See the full report here.)

McLaughlin said this was relevant for Cayman to consider. He also spoke about the need for testing to support the current strategy and any future opening of the economy, stressing yet again that “testing, testing, testing” was key. He suggested that construction might be one of the first areas that could return to work and pointed to a local labour supply already here that could be tested. But any phased opening was greatly dependent on that testing.

To date, Cayman has tested 702 people, 62 of whom have been positive, This is a similar level of testing per capita to the United States but is so far considerably lower than in countries like New Zealand, which the premier has often highlighted because of its low death rate.