Don’t let the pandemic infect your mind

Guy P. Harrison writes: The COVID-19 pandemic threatens more than the physical bodies of Cayman’s population. It also presents a clear and present danger to everyone’s ability to analyse claims and make rational decisions. A human mind is a half-crazed cyclone of irrationality in the best of times and now Caymanians and residents are experiencing heightened levels of confusion and anxiety. These are optimal conditions for bad thinking and dangerous beliefs to flourish. In the coming months an avalanche of pandemic-related fantasies, lies and medical fraud will swarm the globe. There will be no limit to the absurdity and cruelty of bad information coming.

Prepare to think well or prepare to be a victim because poor thinking skills can cost you time, money, dignity, good health, maybe even your life.

Fear makes the subconscious mind lean into lies that come disguised as hope. Desperation sweetens the allure of medical quackery. Neither politicians, editors, journalists nor well-meaning friends and family members can shield you from all of it. Some of the nonsense and deceit will get through.

Like every other society, the Cayman Islands had a significant problem with medical quackery pre-pandemic and it’s likely to get worse in the coming months. Dodging it will rest on performance rather than credentials. Being well educated won’t be enough.This is about cognitive clarity, agility and dynamism. What is needed is dedication to a form of intellectual due diligence. We have to do the work necessary to determine what is worth knowing and accepting as most likely to be true.

When confronted with claims associated with COVID-19 we need to first assess the credibility and expertise of sources. We must demand evidence and always value the scientific process. Perhaps most important, we have to be mature enough to withhold our belief or acceptance when a clear verdict just isn’t available. “Might be true” should not equate to “is true” in your mind.

Think before you accept claims about a medical product or treatment. Has it been proven safe and effective by running the gauntlet of scientific study? Given the power of subconscious biases, claims we like or want to be valid require extra doubt and scrutiny. A few tips:

A description of “natural” does not mean a treatment or preventative measure is safe and effective.

Stories (anecdotal evidence) are not good enough to gamble your health on. We are a story-telling species and a good one can entrance us well enough to try or buy almost anything. Remember this vulnerability when you hear tales of a miracle cure that allegedly helped many strangers or one close friend.

Conspiracy theories (5G towers, “Bill Gates did it”, “it’s all a hoax”) are appealing because “special knowledge” can elevate feelings of power and control in those who may be yearning for it. A simple demand for evidence usually dismantles them. “Could be true” is not the same as truth.

A white lab coat or even a medical degree does not necessarily make someone an expert on viruses and pandemics. Virology and epidemiology are very specific fields. Dr Phil, Dr Oz, and some random chiropractor on YouTube are not the best available sources on the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Avoid the common mistake of believing you are immune to irrational beliefs. Don’t imagine that you could never take bad advice from an unqualified or dishonest person. You too are fully capable of buying a bogus health product if it comes to you in the camouflage of pretty packaging and colorful lies.

We all like to believe that we are sensible people who make decisions based on evidence and reason. But it’s not true, as countless experiments and studies have shown. To err really is human. We see the mental missteps of others from a mile away, but constantly overlook our own. Psychologists call this the bias blind-spot and we demonstrate it every time we think we are too smart to be fooled.

Recognise that humility is the first step toward good thinking for every Caymanian and resident. Remember to analyse claims carefully and withhold acceptance until enough evidence justifies it. Be skeptical and be vigilant. This is the path you want to take because the quality of your thoughts and decisions will play an important role in keeping you healthy, not only throughout this pandemic, but for the rest of your life as well.

Stay safe, Cayman.