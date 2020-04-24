Doctors save lives from ‘sinister’ virus

Dr Delroy Jefferson

Dr Archita Joshi-Bhatt

Dr Stephen Gay

(CNS): A panel of doctors from the public and private sectors outlined the challenges presented by COVID-19 during a presentation and Q&A with the media on Thursday. Addressing a range of issues regarding what HSA Medical Director Dr Delroy Jefferson called the “sinister and mischievous” nature of the virus, including evolving treatments, the panel made it clear that the health services here are coping with the outbreak because of the measures taken to curb its spread and save lives.

Dr Jefferson was joined on the panel by Dr Stephen Gay, an anaesthetist and pain management specialist from CTMH Doctors Hospital, and Dr Archita Joshi-Bhatt, a consultant in pulmonology from Health City Cayman Islands.

With just twelve hospital admissions for the coronavirus since ‘patient zero’ arrived at Health City Cayman Islands on 29 February from a cruise ship, doctors here have been able to give all patients the support they need to get through the potentially fatal disease.

The panel described a wide range of symptoms, some very serious, even in the few patients they have seen here. Dr Jefferson said the virus is unlike anything he has ever seen because of the diversity of the symptoms and in some cases the range of very serious impacts it has on those it infects, from organ failure to blood clots.

Of the 66 people who have tested positive in the Cayman Islands, the ages range from 14 to 83, with over 52% being men. A significant number have had either no symptoms at all or very mild ones. But those who have become ill and admitted to either Health City or the Cayman Islands Hospital were all over 50 and, with the exception of one patient, they all had underlying health conditions. All three patients who needed critical care were men.

Healthcare professionals at all three hospitals here are helping and supporting each other over management and treatment. The doctors said that they and other medical professionals that have been treating these patients are coping well, despite the unprecedented nature of this virus.

Although there have been very serious cases, the system has not been overwhelmed, and these patients have now been through the worst and are all recovering. Dr Jefferson expressed significant confidence that the local health services will continue to cope with the levels of patients.

He explained that in accordance with the plan to manage a pandemic, we remain in phase one and he intends to keep things that way. But if there was an overwhelming and sudden “critical surge” of sick patients, Cayman is well prepared all the way through to phase four, which would be where all of the hospitals are full and potential over-spill facilities would be in use.

With around 40 ICU ventilator beds ready for use and with staff to cover them, Cayman has the capacity to handle many more serious patients. But given the decreasing numbers of people presenting to the hospital or calling the flu hot-line with symptoms, the doctors all believe the shelter-in-place orders are working to suppress the virus.

With only three patients so far reaching the critical care stage where they needed oxygen or ventilation, Dr Jerfferson explained that these patients received the round-the-clock care they needed to save their lives. So one result of the success of the curfew measures has been that these three people who were very ill survived COVID-19 because the health service providers were in position to focus all their attention on them when they needed it most.

But the doctors all agree that to ensure that the health system is not overwhelmed and that Cayman’s health system never passes from phase one, the curfews need to remain in place and, more importantly, the public must follow the isolation and hygiene protocols.