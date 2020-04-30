Doctors Hospital boosts COVID-19 testing

CTMH Doctors Hospital drive-thru testing

(CNS): The CTMH Doctors Hospital has now been testing for COVID-19 for a week, helping to boost the test results and support the wider screening underway. The need to test as many healthcare and other essential front-line workers as possible is critical in determining the prevalence of this coronavirus in Cayman, given that these people are the ones who are in the greatest contact with the public.

The Doctors Hospital has also opened a drive-thru facility so that all workers who have been invited for testing as part of the screening programme can get the test in the safest way possible.

The hospital is already helping to boost the number of results that are starting to come in as part of government’s ramped up testing project. Dr Yaron Rado, chairman of the hospital’s board, said they are able to do around 100 tests per day but that is likely to increase next week to hundreds every day.

Although the hospital is testing in line with the Health Services Authority guidelines, essential workers can call the hospital to register and set up a testing appointment for the drive-thru facility.

Meanwhile, next week the hospital will be opening back up for elective procedures. Like most other healthcare facilities, it closed for all but emergency treatment last month, but given the safety procedures now in place and the downward trend in the Covid-19 illnesses throughout the Cayman Islands, Dr rado said the hospital was in a good position to re-start these services.

“Doctors Hospital will take every precaution to ensure patients and staff remain safe. In addition to having adequate PPE supplies, robust sanitation protocols, and following public health guidelines on social distancing, all elective surgical patients will be screened for potential symptoms of Covid-19 24 to 48 hours prior to their surgery,” the doctor said in an email to CNS.

“Our Surgical Department will be considered a “’non-Covid Care (NCC) zone’. Staff working in these NCC zones will be limited to working in these areas and not rotate into ‘Covid-19 Care zones’. Staff and patients entering these zones will first be tested for Covid-19.”

He said that patients are also being asked to wear a cloth face covering that can be bought or made at home if they do not already possess surgical masks.

Elective procedures will in the first instance take place just three days a week on Monday, Wednesday and Thursdays, but the doctor said it was an evolving process under re-evaluation daily for what is the safest possible practice.

“As always, we are available for emergencies. Patients requiring these emergency surgical procedures will also be tested pre-operatively for Covid-19,” Dr Rado added.