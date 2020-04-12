Dart to open support fund with $1M

Cayman News Service
Governor Martyn Roper at Saturday's press briefing

(CNS): Cayman’s largest developer and investor, Ken Dart, will be putting up the seed money to start a fund to support Cayman’s healthcare and short-term economic needs, Governor Martyn Roper revealed on Saturday. The multi-millionaire is reportedly prepared to add another $4 million if that is matched by other Cayman-based private sector companies, potentially creating a rescue fund of some $9 million, the governor said.

Roper said that on Saturday morning he and the premier had met with Ken Dart, the reclusive owner of the network of companies based here in Cayman, to discuss this private sector effort and he had agreed to put up the cash.

The governor described it as a recovery fund with four purposes: to help with the acquisition of personal protective equipment for health and front-line workers and testing; for individuals in immediate need who are in distress or who have no income; to support short-term economic needs; and lastly, for a long-term economic development focus.

The governor said it was a private sector initiative but would also have government representation on the board. He said the initiative was still in the early stage and he had no further details but the government was pleased with the establishment of the fund.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said that this was not a “Dart Fund” but a private sector fund for those in the business community to contribute towards and help the economy recover after the coronavirus epidemic.

Although the governor said that the fourth purpose of the fund was a long-term development focus, the premier would not say if there was any agreement with the developer over what that might mean for any of the Dart Group’s future plans and proposals.

