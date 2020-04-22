Dart sticking by Cayman through crisis

Mark VanDevelde

(CNS): CEO of Dart Enterprises and head of its network of companies, Mark VanDevelde, said the Cayman Islands’ largest developer, its main investor and major employer is sticking by Cayman through this current health crisis and will be at the forefront of the recovery. In statement posted on the Dart website Monday, VanDevelde was optimistic that the jurisdiction will pull through, saying that Dart will help Cayman achieve “economic renewal”.

“Despite the uncertainty, Dart remains committed to the Cayman Islands, our home for almost 30 years,” he said. “As the country’s largest investor and one of the largest private-sector employers, we remain committed to our people, projects, business partners and the wider community, and to helping Cayman transition through the current crisis to economic renewal.

However, VanDevelde revealed that over the coming weeks expatriate staff at Dart’s hotels will be helped to leave the island. The corporation committed to pay them for up to ten weeks but, he said, it is now clear the tourism sector will not be re-opening for the remainder of this year.

“Following Government advice, we are now working with our hotel partners to assist employees from overseas to return to their home countries if possible,” he said. “While we have to be practical about the financial realities facing this sector until tourism returns, we can also look for innovative ways to redeploy some staff members where feasible.”

He said the company was, however, ready to get back to its construction projects as soon as government was ready to reopen that sector. This includes finishing the expansion of the Cayman International School and the new commercial and residential buildings in Camana Bay, which would provide work for several hundred people.

“In addition, we have several projects in the feasibility phase and are actively exploring new opportunities that can further drive future economic activity,” VanDevelde added.

He said that Dart was in discussions with its tenants but it is not clear what rental freezes or assistance has been offered to those who can no longer work from their premises.

“We are also working closely with our tenants and business partners to understand their business needs during these challenging times,” VanDevelde said.

However, the CEO pointed out that the company’s billionaire owner had pledged CI$1 million to a private sector-led fund and offered to match any other donations up to an additional CI$4 million to provide support through the recovery.