Dart sticking by Cayman through crisis
(CNS): CEO of Dart Enterprises and head of its network of companies, Mark VanDevelde, said the Cayman Islands’ largest developer, its main investor and major employer is sticking by Cayman through this current health crisis and will be at the forefront of the recovery. In statement posted on the Dart website Monday, VanDevelde was optimistic that the jurisdiction will pull through, saying that Dart will help Cayman achieve “economic renewal”.
“Despite the uncertainty, Dart remains committed to the Cayman Islands, our home for almost 30 years,” he said. “As the country’s largest investor and one of the largest private-sector employers, we remain committed to our people, projects, business partners and the wider community, and to helping Cayman transition through the current crisis to economic renewal.
However, VanDevelde revealed that over the coming weeks expatriate staff at Dart’s hotels will be helped to leave the island. The corporation committed to pay them for up to ten weeks but, he said, it is now clear the tourism sector will not be re-opening for the remainder of this year.
“Following Government advice, we are now working with our hotel partners to assist employees from overseas to return to their home countries if possible,” he said. “While we have to be practical about the financial realities facing this sector until tourism returns, we can also look for innovative ways to redeploy some staff members where feasible.”
He said the company was, however, ready to get back to its construction projects as soon as government was ready to reopen that sector. This includes finishing the expansion of the Cayman International School and the new commercial and residential buildings in Camana Bay, which would provide work for several hundred people.
“In addition, we have several projects in the feasibility phase and are actively exploring new opportunities that can further drive future economic activity,” VanDevelde added.
He said that Dart was in discussions with its tenants but it is not clear what rental freezes or assistance has been offered to those who can no longer work from their premises.
“We are also working closely with our tenants and business partners to understand their business needs during these challenging times,” VanDevelde said.
However, the CEO pointed out that the company’s billionaire owner had pledged CI$1 million to a private sector-led fund and offered to match any other donations up to an additional CI$4 million to provide support through the recovery.
Category: Business
good upbeat update from dart. but these guys are not stupid…they will halt many projects if the world depressions hits as bad as it might.
in dart..i have always trusted.
CNS can you please provide details of the recovery fund, in particular what will the funds be used for and where can donations be made.
Thank you.
CNS: I believe the governor said they would be giving out this information when everything is worked out.
Thank you Mr VanDevedle and Dart Group of companies for being their for Cayman Just like in the last disaster. As for those UK propaganda mouth pieces on here spreading lies and posting false statements about fictional assistance we got the in the last crisis.HMS Richmond who did little or nothing but flew your crying governor offshore and the Dannon water photo op. If it were not for the stellar efforts of Superintendent Derek Haines and Dart group holding our law enforcement remnants together honestly don”t know where would be today The FCO apology after Hurricane Ivan was just sad . Some people need to stop telling deceptive lies promoting themselves and marginalizing decent folk.
It is great to hear this, and I truly appreciate all he is doing and has done for Cayman. With that being said, I’m not sure he had much choice. Not like he could just suddenly sell a couple hotels and a massive real-estate venture (Camana Bay) during this time. Hopefully his construction teams will be allowed back to work on May 1st. Get it done Alden.
This is indeed very fortunate for Dart employees and Dart should commended.
What about those that don’t have this kind of protection and have been unemployed and unable to pay their bills and in the process of losing everything they have? No other employers have the means to pay employee salaries this this long while being forcibly shutdown indefinitely.
Why is no one reporting on the many hundreds in that terrible situation? Why is no one interested in government about those people? No one is even referencing those individuals at press briefings. No time for them. Que cera cera!
I suppose it’s not very convenient to talk about that while taking a big fat beautiful untouchable government salary.
That’s on Alden
who talks like this? the pr speak is nauseating
We are very lucky to have Dart here to help the economy get through the long economic downturn. We’ll still feel a lot of pain, but we will do much better than other Caribbean countries because of Dart’s commitment to Cayman.
Toady
Despite what ppl say the Dart Group has for many years contributed and developed our Cayman Islands, as well as invested in the Caymanian people. Yes, like any other developer(s), he has also benefited from his investments, but that is what progress and development is all about. Thank you Mr Dart and the Dart Group of Companies for your unwavering support and investment in our Islands during these times. May God bless you and your family.
Amen.