Cyclist knocked down in Savanna

CNS): A cyclist was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the George Town hospital Saturday morning after she was knocked down near the Rubis gas station in Savannah at around 10:30am. Police said emergency services were called to the scene after the cyclist, who was travelling towards George Town along Shamrock Road, was hit by a black Kia Optima as it pulled out of the gas station.

Police said the cyclist had visible injuries on the scene but was taken to the hospital for treatment and released later that day. No one else was injuried and the collision is now under investigation.