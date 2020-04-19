Cyclist knocked down in Savanna

| 19/04/2020 | 14 Comments

CNS): A cyclist was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the George Town hospital Saturday morning after she was knocked down near the Rubis gas station in Savannah at around 10:30am. Police said emergency services were called to the scene after the cyclist, who was travelling towards George Town along Shamrock Road, was hit by a black Kia Optima as it pulled out of the gas station.

Police said the cyclist had visible injuries on the scene but was taken to the hospital for treatment and released later that day. No one else was injuried and the collision is now under investigation.

Category: Local News

Comments (14)

  1. Anonymous says:
    19/04/2020 at 6:35 pm

    Cycling on Grand Cayman is not worth it. I was hit years ago and gave it up. No bike lanes, too many irresponsible drivers, and too little traffic law enforcement.

  2. Anonymous says:
    19/04/2020 at 5:49 pm

    Cyclist have the right-away….drivers please pay attention.

  3. Andrew says:
    19/04/2020 at 3:11 pm

    Jesus, now that people can’t drive to exercise points I can only see the amount of people being hit by cars increasing ten fold. The cardio and calorie burning isn’t worth dying.

  4. Rules apply to cyclists too says:
    19/04/2020 at 2:41 pm

    Well wishes to the injured parties BUT was this cyclist perhaps riding towards George Town on the Rubis/ Hurley’s side of the road against the traffic instead of on the sea side of the road with the traffic? When cyclists follow general road rules there will be cyclist accidents.

    • Anonymous says:
      19/04/2020 at 5:36 pm

      How about get off your phones! Driver’s in the deadly steel cages are supposed to look both ways to ensure it’s safe to proceed. If we aren’t going to expect drivers to look anymore, they could just as easily run down old ladies with walkers, or blind men with canes! Stop blaming non-motorized victims (in full daylight)!

    • Mr. Schwinn says:
      19/04/2020 at 6:25 pm

      “When cyclists follow general road rules there will be cyclist accidents”? O.K., what rules should they follow? I would suggest they look both ways before pulling out into traffic.

    • Anonymous says:
      19/04/2020 at 6:41 pm

      The practice of cycling towards oncoming traffic must be a very Caribbean thing. I never saw it before I came here. Pretty stupid to be honest.

  5. Anonymous says:
    19/04/2020 at 10:33 am

    Joey Hew: where are the promised bicycle lanes budgeted and planned in 2015 NRA Plan?

    • Ron says:
      19/04/2020 at 11:21 am

      My thing is why are people still crashing and hitting riders there are far less cars and trucks on the road right?? Or is it just the law abiding people staying off the roads and if that’s the case, why are so many people out and about?

      • Anonymous says:
        19/04/2020 at 11:51 am

        It’s the fact that some people should not have a license. And anyone that hits a cyclist or pedestrian should immediately lose that license for up to, at least, two years.

        • Anonymous says:
          19/04/2020 at 1:57 pm

          Makes you wonder, is it that hard to pay attention while driving? I can spot a cyclist a mile away !

          • Anonymous says:
            19/04/2020 at 4:41 pm

            to be fair, some cyclist don’t know what they’re doing either. If you can’t ride a bike safely, don’t risk your life in traffic, not worth it.

            • Anonymous says:
              19/04/2020 at 5:39 pm

              Not surprised by the way people are riding and walking in the middle of the road with no regards. It themselves

            • Anonymous says:
              19/04/2020 at 5:41 pm

              There is no acceptable excuse for any vehicle driver to run down non-motorized road users, especially in full daylight.

