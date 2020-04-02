Curfews to be extended and expanded
(CNS): As the battle to suppress COVID-19 in the Cayman community continues, alongside the news of a future mass testing campaign, Premier Alden McLaughlin said he is also extending and expanding the curfews. The hard evening curfew, which is due to end Friday, will be extended for two more weeks, while the soft curfew will be renewed Monday for two weeks with changes and additional restrictions.
Once government formalises the curfew orders, which they will do tomorrow (Friday 3 April), there will be a hard curfew every Sunday all day for everyone. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, only people with last names beginning with A-K will be allowed on the road for essential purposes from 5am to 7pm. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, only people with last names beginning with L-Z will be allowed on the road during the soft curfew.
The exception may be for exercising near to home, McLaughlin said at Thursday’s COVID-19 press briefing, which will be confirmed on Friday. The premier explained that Cabinet had not yet made a decision as this presented a more unique challenge when it comes to balancing people’s well-being with the difficulties police have enforcing the soft curfew.
The premier said he was increasingly concerned about the state of play in Cayman. While the most recent positive tests are all related directly to other positive cases, indicating that there is still no significant evidence of widespread community transmission, he said there was still too many people on the road that did not need to be.
“It is still possible to contain this virus in these islands and to avoid widespread transmission,” he said, noting that government had done almost everything it could to try to prevent the coronavirus spreading as it has in so many other countries in the world. But he lamented the continued lack of cooperation in some quarters.
He said there was an apparent lack of understanding by some about the gravity of the situation, pointing again to pool owners and the service companies looking after them, as he made the obvious point that cleaning pools is not an emergency.
The premier outlined the extension and expansion of the curfews to reduce the number of people who are on the road unnecessarily. Confirmed that the formal orders will be implanted tomorrow, he said that he wanted to give notice of what was planned and encourage people to cut down their human interaction.
“We do not believe… that the present way people are behaving can be allowed to continue,” McLaughlin said, adding that there was too much activity which was undermining government’s strategy, which to succeed “requires social distancing”.
He said government had scrutinized what has worked in other countries. The first thing to do is suppression, social distancing and bans on people gathering, which is critical to containing the spread.
Mass testing is the second thing, which Cayman has not managed yet because of the lack of test kits. However, next week when a new batch arrives, testing will begin to increase and when the 200,000 kits from South Korea arrive, everyone will be tested.
The final part after testing is the tracing, so that those who are positive can be identified and properly quarantined.
But the most important factor in all of these elements is still isolation, McLaughlin said, as he hammered home again the need for people to stay home and practice social distancing. “If you are in isolation, there is no one you can give it to and no one you can get it from,” he said, adding that every human interaction increases that risk of community spread.
The premier warned over and over, as he has now every day for almost two weeks, that if the virus begins to spread widely throughout the community because people are not keeping their distance, the lockdown measures will last for months, not weeks.
In the effort to save lives, he urged people to endure some suffering now for a short period instead of more suffering for a much longer period down the line, plus the risk of significant loss of life here.
The premier confirmed that members of the public who are sticking to the rules but have concerns about others breaching curfew should report them to the police on direct lines to officers, including the commissioner for those who have his number. They can also call 911.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Laws, Local News, Politics
What wrong with music and open window if not near another person?
Please issue a warning to fosters airport for lack of social distancing within the store!!
Nwo global oppression…no more old heads to pass on knowledge nor culture
I am thankful to be able to walk my dogs each day, but I agree there are far to many people out just cruising around in their cars. Especially those dumbasses with their windows open and loud music.
How can people that have no more money obtain something to eat and help with their rent ?
That question is not being asked nor answered.
Only business people seem to get money which goes in their pockets of course.
Remember the people that make 6$ an hour HAVE NO SAVINGS !!!!
I can’t help thinking of the irony in that all the decision makers, politicians, senior civil servants etc., etc., have exemptions that allow them to travel at will, and do not suffer any of the privations of Jo Public who now have 4 days a week of lockdown to look forward to.
Glad to see Wendy is back to give Reshma some competition.
If we are to suffer 4 days of complete lockdown then please monitor these areas of Corona clusters, it seems to me that allowing self quarantine is not sufficient where the disease is present.
Also I hope that exercise will be allowed daily, most people walk or jog on their own so solo exercise will obviously comply with the demands of social distancing and encourage people to keep healthy. It’s certainly not healthy to be shut indoors or in your yard if you have one, for 4 days each week.
Did I read that right? 200,000 kits?
Do you remember ebola tent? Money fall from the sky here, why count it.
Desperate times call for desperate measures. Supermarkets are the hot zone for spreading this virus right now. Police should be assigned inside supermarkets and immediately tase people who can’t follow simple directions to keep social distancing safe. Big RED arrows marked on the floor for direction of foot traffic, and some people still don’t get it. If you are that STEWPID you have to be removed temporarily from the shopping gene pool. When you come around you should be hit in the face with a mackerel. Just because the person in front of you might be slow to put there goods in the trolley doesn’t entitle anyone to brush pass them and violate there’s social distance space. Have some patience, it’s not as if you’ve anything else to do or anywhere else to be going, unless like me you want to rush back home and continue with your 10,000 piece jigsaw puzzle.
Well done Alden, but you need to bring in 24 hr curfew for two weeks, sadly as you said, many people still don’t get it.
Your username speaks volumes!
Does Government know things about the virus that they are not sharing with the public?
Always the case… check true history!!
Yes – that the Coronavirus doesn’t pay attention to conspiracy theories.
I’d rather he ordered to wear face masks for all. Koreans, Chinese and Japanese don’t debate about it as stupid Americans do. They freaking need scientific proof for everything.
Install plexiglass shields at supermarkets already! Months overdue.
Do something instead of talking and giving orders. More people would get sick from the lack of sun exposure, fresh air and exercise.
More confinement = more domestic violence= more child abuse.
Forgetting about disabled and people with chronic conditions, cancer again! They don’t function the normal healthy people do. They can’t get up and go when they wish or someone orders. They do it when their bodies, symptoms allow.
You find it okay to insult 350 million people?
Dear Alden. There are a lot of blokes at home who need to do something. For God’s sake man, open ALT and others, so the men can get stuff to get work done in the house. Paint, tools, seeds, soil etc.
Limit to $300 or so to deter the contractors and you will have some happier men. Apply the same restrictions as in the supermarkets with the alphabet thing.
My friends in the US have repainted the entire house and replaced carpet. Home Depot and hardware stores are open.
Testing for antibodies can’t come soon enough.
Agree with extension of curfew. Wby cannot people listen and understand! People are living on their own and can do it, why can’t you others just give it a rest?! Find something more productive to do with your brains fir a change.
What is there to understand? Does the Premier have statistics / projections he’s not sharing with us?
The people breaking curfew don’t have much brain power.. thats why government are toughening their stance. Becuase of a few selfish people who don’t understand that they need to stay home. Subsequently ruining it for all. SMH
The opportunity to snitch on their neighbours will be irresistible for some. Whether it’s true or not.
Dumb. Achieves nothing. Oppression of the people.
You clearly need oppressing, perhaps in Northward.
So only allowed out on alternate days for essential purpose, does this include person classed as essential workers? If so then my place of work which supplies supermarkets with food items will not be able to function
Agreed. What’s their plan beyond a few weeks? Ban tourists and travel forever? This virus isn’t going away anytime soon. Keep this up and as Mac says soon we’ll all be eating mango steaks and turtle grass pie.
They have no plan, winging it CIG style. About to all come crashing down around them.
Yummy
Yup. Achieves nothing, do we ban tourists forever? Virus isn’t going away and when they’re back it will be back. Pointless. Keep this up much longer and soon we’ll all be eating mango steaks and turtle grass pie.