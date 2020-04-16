Curfew extended, changes to exercise exemption

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin admitted on Thursday that government was giving with one hand and taking with the other when he revealed that the only changes to the curfews, which have been extended for another two weeks, relate to the exercise exemption.

Having listened to pleas about the increasing heat, he said that exercising will now be allowed from 5:15am to 6:45pm, but people can no longer drive to where they want to exercise.

He said people will now have to set out on “shanks’ mare” (by foot) or by bicycle to exercise because too many people in their cars, dressed in jeans, have been stopped by the police and claimed they were going to exercise.

The premier said that government had tried as far as possible not to tinker too much with the soft curfew regulations or the ‘shelter in place order” and this revision was confined to how people get their exercise, cutting traffic on the roads and helping police enforce the curfews.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said he believed that only a small number of people have breached curfew over the last month. And while crime remains stable in general, he raised concerns about some George Town burglaries and asked commercial owners to contact police so they could find ways to help them secure their premises.

The commissioner also admitted that there have been some issues with his own officers not practicing proper social distancing, handling documents and other issues, but he said that things were improving and the message had got through. He said he was reinforcing the message to officers that everyone can exercise every day except Sunday and that collecting food is also allowed every day but Sunday with no alphabetical split.

The main concern for the commissioner, resulting in the need to extend the curfews across all three islands, was that too many people are still on the road, posing a risk for spreading the virus.