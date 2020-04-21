COVID-19 positives grow but test numbers still low
(CNS): Four out of the five latest positive results for COVID-19 were samples from people with no travel history or contacts to other positive cases, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said Monday, as he revealed the results of 76 tests taken over a three-day period. But as government leaders focus on ramping up testing to get a picture of how prevalent the virus is in the community, the HSA still appears to be averaging only around 30 tests per day, despite claims that increased testing has begun.
The fact that another four people have acquired COVID-19 within the community is a reminder that Cayman is seeing local transmission beyond ‘cluster spread’ but we don’t yet know if it is on the verge of progressing to ‘sustained spread’ or if it has been curtailed.
Hospital admissions remain low, with just five patients in the George Town hospital; 29 patients who tested positive are showing symptoms but are managing at home and another 20 are asymptomatic.
According to Medical Officer of Health Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, the flu hotline is still taking around 40 calls a day from people reporting coronavirus-like symptoms, though it is evident from the daily test report numbers that not all of those people are being tested.
The battle to ramp up testing remains a serious impediment for the authorities because without more widespread and random test results from the community, government cannot manage its policy regarding the virus and cannot be sure its goal of elimination is still possible.
It is now more than twelve days since 165,000 test kits that Cayman purchased from South Korea arrived on island. While some have been earmarked for sale to other regional countries, the local government has confirmed that it is retaining at least 100,000 kits, enough to test all front-line workers, those who continue to show symptoms and many more people in the coming weeks and months.
But a variety of issues seem to be preventing the Health Services Authority from ramping up the testing to any kind of level that will give government an idea of how widespread this virus is in the community anytime soon. And until a significant number of results from people who don’t have symptoms start to come in, government cannot begin to think about an exit strategy from the curfews and economic lockdown.
Dr Lee has said that when testing begins in earnest, it will be a collective effort, with the Health City Cayman Islands helping with laboratory work and additional tests being done by the CTMH Doctors Hospital, the only facility other than the Cayman Islands Hospital that has a PCR machine and laboratory support to test for COVID-19.
Doctors Hospital has been preparing for almost a month to begin testing. Dr Yaron Rado, the hospital board’s chairman and chief of Radiology, told CNS on Monday that the hospital had been “waiting to be allowed to start for a while now. Hopefully, today this should be solved.”
However, Dr Lee said at the daily briefing on Monday that this was extremely unlikely. He said he knew “they are raring to go” but there were still issues, including legal ones, to be resolved before this hospital, which could take as many as 650 tests per day, can begin to test anyone.
It remains unclear when there will be a noticeable increase in testing and the details of the testing policy have not been released, beyond the fact that healthcare staff will be the first group of people to be tested who do not show symptoms of COVID-19.
However, Health Minister Dwayne Seymour said other front-line workers, such as emergency service personnel, will be tested and the governor said that prison officers and inmates will be added to the list. But it is not clear when supermarket employees or food delivery staff will join the line, though given their widespread exposure to the community, they will be an extremely important group to test.
What is clear, however, is that both Premier Alden McLaughlin and Governor Martyn Roper have placed increased testing at the centre of government’s strategy for managing the COVID-19 pandemic and leading the country out of the current curfew measures.
On Monday McLaughlin reiterated his position that going forward testing would be critical. A significant number of people carrying COVID-19 are asymptomatic and therefore unaware they have the virus, and those are the ones who are “the most dangerous in terms of spreading it”, he said.
He said that “testing is absolutely critical to whatever we do going forward” when it came to relaxing restrictions and opening the economy.
See the full press briefing on CIGTV below:
One condition of selling test kits should be the buyer opens their airports to their people who are stuck here and want to go home. No people, no kits.
Why is Ecaytrade still not being reported and closed down. People are advertising junk and suggesting people go out on their allotted days’ to go look at it.
I’m not sure what this article is saying! We all want this nightmare to end as soon as possible. If testing is the fastest way out simply tell us when and where! Don’t blame us!
The blind leading the blind
Frankly, I am growing really tired of the excuses. First it was test kits, then it was trained personnel, then it was lack of swabs now today it is something else..We need to get whatever is needed to get this done otherwise this will go on forever. We are probably the only place in the world that can test all of their population and since early March we have only managed to test 778..We should be testing more than that per day..
I am hoping that we get the private hospitals like HCCI and CTMH doing the testing soon as I strongly believe the HSA are out of their depth on this and whenever you put government departments to do anything they have proven time and time again that they are not the most effective.
What makes absolutely no sense at all is that we bought 200k of test kits but only bought one machine..One would think that by now we could have sourced even one more..Lord forbid that this one breaks down.
Come on CIG, let’s start using these test kits and for God’s sake don’t give away anymore of them. We don’t know about the resurgence of this virus and we will be left empty handed. Jamaica, Honduras and the like are willing to take our test kits but won’t even accept their own citizens..They should be the very last ones to ask and we should not give them anything. We most likely will need to feed, house and clothe their citizens not to mention do their tests before they open their borders again..In fact, if we do decide that we send them some of these test kits we should demand they open their airports for us to return their citizens otherwise offer them at a premium to cover the costs for taking care of their citizens..
On a different note. I note that the Premier stated that the TB license fees are to be waived. Which by definition means forgone or abandoned. Then I read that they are only being deferred. A totally different proposition. Which is it? More slight of hand perhaps?
Of course “they” do want testing to start quickly and efficiently, it would mean we would be out of quarantine that much quicker and that is not what the draconian leaders want! While we are preoccupied with the effects of the virus we have become a malleable mass easily controlled! It would also possibly point out that the quarantine has not really helped as much as is hyped.
I hope the testing in not mandatory for anyone.
My family and I will not be partaking.
And meantime the homeless and mentally ill in Cayman have never had a voice. Great Job Jon Jon and Alden. You all, every MLA, have proven to us Caymanians, paper or born, that you have an iron fist toward what is good for you and yours but the every day person that really needs your help, daily, good or bad economy, will never get it. We challenge you now, including Dr John Lee and Dr Lockhart, to move the Mental Health Facility forward now more than ever! We need it.
Civil disobedience has begun, civil unrest is not far behind. Roper knows it and has called in the troops. Too late.
Foods’ short as well, have you noticed some of the shops keeping shelves looking full but it’s just duplicate items that appear elsewhere in the stores. Dressing up. Cost u Less prime example, where canned goods and noodles used to be, its more flavored water to make the shop look full.
I checked CML and didn’t see a video. What you talking about Willis?
Well written article CNS, now lets see how many of the Liberal Left, Western European Liberals and Canadians blame this on Trump and not the Chinese.