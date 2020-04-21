COVID-19 positives grow but test numbers still low

COVID-19 testing tent at Doctors Hospital

COVID-19 testing tent at Doctors Hospital

CMO Dr John Lee at Monday’s press briefing

(CNS): Four out of the five latest positive results for COVID-19 were samples from people with no travel history or contacts to other positive cases, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said Monday, as he revealed the results of 76 tests taken over a three-day period. But as government leaders focus on ramping up testing to get a picture of how prevalent the virus is in the community, the HSA still appears to be averaging only around 30 tests per day, despite claims that increased testing has begun.

The fact that another four people have acquired COVID-19 within the community is a reminder that Cayman is seeing local transmission beyond ‘cluster spread’ but we don’t yet know if it is on the verge of progressing to ‘sustained spread’ or if it has been curtailed.

Hospital admissions remain low, with just five patients in the George Town hospital; 29 patients who tested positive are showing symptoms but are managing at home and another 20 are asymptomatic.

According to Medical Officer of Health Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, the flu hotline is still taking around 40 calls a day from people reporting coronavirus-like symptoms, though it is evident from the daily test report numbers that not all of those people are being tested.

The battle to ramp up testing remains a serious impediment for the authorities because without more widespread and random test results from the community, government cannot manage its policy regarding the virus and cannot be sure its goal of elimination is still possible.

It is now more than twelve days since 165,000 test kits that Cayman purchased from South Korea arrived on island. While some have been earmarked for sale to other regional countries, the local government has confirmed that it is retaining at least 100,000 kits, enough to test all front-line workers, those who continue to show symptoms and many more people in the coming weeks and months.

But a variety of issues seem to be preventing the Health Services Authority from ramping up the testing to any kind of level that will give government an idea of how widespread this virus is in the community anytime soon. And until a significant number of results from people who don’t have symptoms start to come in, government cannot begin to think about an exit strategy from the curfews and economic lockdown.

Dr Lee has said that when testing begins in earnest, it will be a collective effort, with the Health City Cayman Islands helping with laboratory work and additional tests being done by the CTMH Doctors Hospital, the only facility other than the Cayman Islands Hospital that has a PCR machine and laboratory support to test for COVID-19.

Doctors Hospital has been preparing for almost a month to begin testing. Dr Yaron Rado, the hospital board’s chairman and chief of Radiology, told CNS on Monday that the hospital had been “waiting to be allowed to start for a while now. Hopefully, today this should be solved.”

However, Dr Lee said at the daily briefing on Monday that this was extremely unlikely. He said he knew “they are raring to go” but there were still issues, including legal ones, to be resolved before this hospital, which could take as many as 650 tests per day, can begin to test anyone.

It remains unclear when there will be a noticeable increase in testing and the details of the testing policy have not been released, beyond the fact that healthcare staff will be the first group of people to be tested who do not show symptoms of COVID-19.

However, Health Minister Dwayne Seymour said other front-line workers, such as emergency service personnel, will be tested and the governor said that prison officers and inmates will be added to the list. But it is not clear when supermarket employees or food delivery staff will join the line, though given their widespread exposure to the community, they will be an extremely important group to test.

What is clear, however, is that both Premier Alden McLaughlin and Governor Martyn Roper have placed increased testing at the centre of government’s strategy for managing the COVID-19 pandemic and leading the country out of the current curfew measures.

On Monday McLaughlin reiterated his position that going forward testing would be critical. A significant number of people carrying COVID-19 are asymptomatic and therefore unaware they have the virus, and those are the ones who are “the most dangerous in terms of spreading it”, he said.

He said that “testing is absolutely critical to whatever we do going forward” when it came to relaxing restrictions and opening the economy.