COVID-19 positive cases in Cayman grow
(CNS): Another eight people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cayman but only one of this latest group has no travel history. The other seven are people who have returned from overseas recently or are in households with returners who have previously tested positive. At this stage, we have 22 positive cases, three of which are confirmed as community transmissions. One of those who was positive in this latest batch is currently in hospital with respiratory symptoms, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee has said.
Giving his update at the daily press briefing on Wednesday, Dr Lee said that most people who are known to have contracted the virus are doing well, with minor symptoms, while others have already recovered.
He said that the one outstanding suspected case, which was likely to have been the first community transmission here, had still not been confirmed by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA). Dr Lee was also unable to give a figure on the pending test samples or the numbers of people waiting to be tested who have symptoms of the virus.
Public health is continuing to trace and track those connected to the latest people to test positive. Dr Lee explained that this means positive cases will continue to climb among these inter-connected individuals. But he said that with the limited number of tests and results, it was too early to say where Cayman is on the potential transmission curve.
He emphasized once again the need to continue with isolation measures for those who are positive, the strict curfews and for people to follow the major protocols of staying home, social distancing and good hygiene as ways to reduce spread in the community.
But the need for testing is critical now that the virus is spreading through the community, though limited by the curfew measures. Dr Lee revealed that an order of reagents, which the HSA had been waiting on for some time, turned up today and it now has the capability to test around 1,000 people.
Governor Martyn Roper said he was still hoping that kits will come from the UK on the air-bridge flight by British Airways. The governor said that efforts by his office to secure more tests from a company in South Korea were still moving forward with contacts at the British Embassy there. He said he would be trying to get those tests on this flight, along with urgent equipment for the HSA and some freight for the supermarkets.
The flight is coming to Cayman on Tuesday next week and will leave in the afternoon. Tickets for the flight cost $500, and so far 109 people have requested seats. There are 200 seats, so people who want to leave are encouraged to call the emergency travel hotline (244-3333) and book a seat.
Despite the chaos and significant issues in the UK with testing and equipment, as the positive cases and death toll rises each day now, the governor sought to reassure Cayman that the British government is still committed to help its overseas territories.
Roper said that he and the premier had spoke to the OT minister, Baroness Sugg, in London that morning about the equipment coming on the BA flight. He said he knew that the UK prime minister was also very much committed to helping the British territories.
Just avoid Fosters at the airport and you’ll be fine. You’d catch something at the best of times, now it’s even worse.
If the Cayman Islands want to get through this in three weeks as opposed to twelve weeks shut down. People must stay home with only their household. Going out once a week for groceries should be enough unless you don’t have a vehicle and cant carry that much. Visiting friends, having friends over to the house for a drink or kids playing is not acceptable or popping out for unnecessary errands. If we all stick to staying at home we can start to get back to normal in weeks not months. If you want your kids back to school and hanging out with friends then stay home. Going out for daily exercise is important for mental health but should only be done with your household. There seems to be too many people driving around probably due to boredom, well keep it up and this will continue for months and not weeks. Stay home Cayman, Mr Lee made a good visual statement imagine you and your family as an island that nobody should come near, he also made a good point about masks they are helpful but not necessary if you are staying at home. Staying at home is the coat to protect you a mask is just adding a scarf. Stay home and we will be through this in weeks and be able to loosen restrictions on island.
So the draconian measures of our socialist regime actually do nothing to help. Free our people Alden!
CNS: Your grasp of the situation is on a par with your understanding of socialism. About nil. If the government had not adopted the measures it has, things would be very very much worse, lots of people would be very ill and some would be dead.
Can you just give it a rest already?
Not sure why support is needed from Cuba or South Korea.
Can someone explain?
I’m gonna keep posting this comment until somebody raises it with Government. Close EcayTrade down, people are commuting unnecessarily to buy crap off.
Why do you hate people so much? Why do you assume people commuting unnecessary to buy crap ?
People who are leaving the island for good need to sell their stuff.
Please hurry up and go
And there’s some rich people posting stuff because they are bored.
I don’t hate people, just don’t see Ecay as essential as it just encourages people to be out for no life risking purposes whatsoever.
Dr Lee, thank you for all that you do for us all!
Respectfully, to whoever is putting forward your releases, please can you standardise the way you present your data, instead of the journalists having to pull it out of you every day?
If, like the Grim Reaper, you were to begin with data in this fashion, every day, it would be very useful, thank you! Take a look at the questions that have been asked for the last five days or so, and you’ll get an idea of what is missing from your communiques.
# of cases previously posted, # of NEW cases = total xx
# of deaths previously, # now – total xx
# of community transmissions previously, # now
# of tests previously and now
# of tests unconfirmed yet, reason
etc. etc.
here is how it is done daily in FL
STATEWIDE NUMBERS
Total number of cases: 7,773 (up from 6,995)
Deaths: 102 (up from 87)
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS
Total in SWFL: 433 (up from 400)
Deaths: 14
Lee County: 235 (up from 212)
Collier County: 158 (up from 150)
Charlotte County: 26 (up from 24)
DeSoto County: 7 (no change)
Glades County: 3 (no change)
Hendry County: 4 (no change)
Click HERE for a SWFL case-by-case breakdown – updated daily.
Can you please ask what is the average period of time between taking a sample and receiving confirmation of results?
Household quarantine is absolutely ridiculous when there are thousands of hotel rooms available for returnee isolation.
It doesn’t matter what district the positive cases are from… some of those people likely have traveled all over the island in the past few weeks. Every person should just assume that he/she is positive and that all other persons on the island are positive. Hopefully that will cut down on the number of people who need to make essential trips. Wash your hands carefully and often, and stay home!