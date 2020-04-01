COVID-19 positive cases in Cayman grow

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee at Wednesday’s press briefing

(CNS): Another eight people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cayman but only one of this latest group has no travel history. The other seven are people who have returned from overseas recently or are in households with returners who have previously tested positive. At this stage, we have 22 positive cases, three of which are confirmed as community transmissions. One of those who was positive in this latest batch is currently in hospital with respiratory symptoms, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee has said.

Giving his update at the daily press briefing on Wednesday, Dr Lee said that most people who are known to have contracted the virus are doing well, with minor symptoms, while others have already recovered.

He said that the one outstanding suspected case, which was likely to have been the first community transmission here, had still not been confirmed by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA). Dr Lee was also unable to give a figure on the pending test samples or the numbers of people waiting to be tested who have symptoms of the virus.

Public health is continuing to trace and track those connected to the latest people to test positive. Dr Lee explained that this means positive cases will continue to climb among these inter-connected individuals. But he said that with the limited number of tests and results, it was too early to say where Cayman is on the potential transmission curve.

He emphasized once again the need to continue with isolation measures for those who are positive, the strict curfews and for people to follow the major protocols of staying home, social distancing and good hygiene as ways to reduce spread in the community.

But the need for testing is critical now that the virus is spreading through the community, though limited by the curfew measures. Dr Lee revealed that an order of reagents, which the HSA had been waiting on for some time, turned up today and it now has the capability to test around 1,000 people.

Governor Martyn Roper said he was still hoping that kits will come from the UK on the air-bridge flight by British Airways. The governor said that efforts by his office to secure more tests from a company in South Korea were still moving forward with contacts at the British Embassy there. He said he would be trying to get those tests on this flight, along with urgent equipment for the HSA and some freight for the supermarkets.

The flight is coming to Cayman on Tuesday next week and will leave in the afternoon. Tickets for the flight cost $500, and so far 109 people have requested seats. There are 200 seats, so people who want to leave are encouraged to call the emergency travel hotline (244-3333) and book a seat.

Despite the chaos and significant issues in the UK with testing and equipment, as the positive cases and death toll rises each day now, the governor sought to reassure Cayman that the British government is still committed to help its overseas territories.

Roper said that he and the premier had spoke to the OT minister, Baroness Sugg, in London that morning about the equipment coming on the BA flight. He said he knew that the UK prime minister was also very much committed to helping the British territories.