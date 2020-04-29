COVID-19 one-minute poll

(CNS): It has now been more than six weeks since the Cayman Islands closed its borders and was put under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time we have had the opportunity to listen to the local daily press briefings, as well as to learn about what is happening in other countries. There are essentially two crises happening, the first being public health and the efforts to save lives, and the second being the economic crash that is a direct result of those efforts.

With so many contradictory views in the world right now and so much fear and frustration, we thought it was time to get a snapshot of how people in the Cayman Islands feel about this worldwide and seemingly never ending crisis and how the local authorities are dealing with it. The survey below takes approximately one minute to complete. If there are any questions or issues that you would like to see in the next survey, please leave them in the comment section below.