Cops can’t stop quarantine breakers

CMO Dr John Lee at Thursday’s press briefing

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee confirmed that the police do not have the details of any of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 so they are unable to stop those who break the lawfully mandated self-isolation from wandering around the community. Instead, anyone who sees a person they know to be positive breaking the legal isolation should call 911, which will pass the information on to the Public Health Department.

There have been increasing public concerns this week that some individuals who are known to be positive and should be in full isolation are wandering around their communities and not following the rules of the mandated isolation, which lasts for fourteen days.

CNS has learned that although neighbours have reported this to the police, raising their concerns about the immediate risk posed to others, police officers have said that they cannot do anything about it because they do not have the details of anyone who is under mandated isolation in order to enforce the isolation measures.

On Thursday, during his regular update of the current spread of COVID-19 in the Cayman community, Dr Lee said that those who breach the isolation requirements will be pursued. But he confirmed that no agency other than the health authorities have the details of those who have tested positive. He said this was because the privacy rights of patients are paramount.

The CMO explained that the police are not entitled to the information but that the Public Health Department continues to monitor those in isolation and staff are conducting “some covert work” with regards to those in home quarantine. But he was emphatic that patient details could not be shared with law enforcement ahead of any potential isolation breach.

“If a query were to come to public health, we would raise that matter with the law enforcement agencies,” he said. “There is some covert work being done if we have a credible reason to suspect that people are not complying.” But no information about who has tested positive will be given to “any agency that does not absolutely require it”, he added.

Dr Lee said that, for example, a model family who were all in absolute compliance with the directive “would be quite rightly asking us what right did we have sharing their information when there was no suggestion that they were in any way breaching the law”. He added that even though they were public health doctors, “we always hold the patient as the most important person and we try to protect their rights whenever we can”.

Dr Lee said the surveillance team has grown and they have the skills and experience required to manage isolation and issues of compliance. He noted that each family in mandated isolation is managed on their own merits.

There are currently around 30 individuals in clusters, within a group of households who have tested positive and who are still under the mandated self-isolation 14-day period. None of their locations have been revealed but it is understood that in some cases the status of the patients has leaked to immediate neighbours.

Around 19 of the positive patients are suffering mild symptoms and the rest are asymptomatic, according to Dr Lee. But regardless of their health status, they are all required to remain in the home where they are isolating. The CMO has previously explained that they are checked by public health daily and assisted with their health as well as other support needs.

Meanwhile, Dr Lee had no new results again Thursday as the lab is working on clearing the new test kits. However, he said there are now around 65 samples going through the testing process and he hoped that he would be able to announced those results on Saturday.

He also confirmed that a meeting took place with government officials and medical professionals about managing and shaping a policy regarding the increase in testing, but he has not yet outlined what that will be.