Cops investigate Newlands collision

21/04/2020
Cayman News Service

(CNS): The RCIPS is investigating a road crash last week in which one of the drivers involved left the scene. The collision happened at about 6:30pm on Wednesday, 15 April, on Hirst Road. A purple Honda Fit travelling north was forced to maneuver to avoid hitting a black pickup truck pulling out of Moonbeam Drive. But the Honda ended up careering off the road and smashing into two walls.

The pickup truck, however, continued driving and left the area.

The emergency services were called to the scene and took both the driver and passenger of the Honda to the Cayman Islands Hospital. They were both treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Monday that the driver was still in hospital Monday while the passenger has been discharged.

Category: Crime, Police

