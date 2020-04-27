Cops assaulted responding to domestic call

| 27/04/2020
Cayman News Service
Photo by Dennie Warren Jr

(CNS): A police officer was assaulted early Thursday morning after responding to a domestic violence call out. The incident happened at around 2am on 23 April when officers went to the scene of a disturbance at a George Town address between a man and a woman who are known to each other. Once at the scene police moved to arrest the man on suspicion of damage to property but he tried to escape.

He was apprehended but while they were making the arrest he assaulted the officers.

The 26-year-old man from George Town was charged Friday 24 April, with damage to property, breach of curfew and two counts of assaulting police. He appeared in court Friday, where he was bailed with conditions to return at a later date.

While incidences of domestic violence have been surging around the world as a result of the various lockdowns and curfews placed on communities to curb the spread of COVID-19, Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said recently that the situation here had not spiked. Although the MASH Unit was expecting to deal with an increase in violence and abuse in the home given the curfew circumstances, he said the situation had been very stable.

However, anyone experiencing domestic violence or abuse or in fear of a person in their home can call MASH on 1-800 534 2273 or 945-0545. People can also send an email to mash@gov.ky. In the case of an emergency call 911.

General advice regarding domestic abuse is also available to at the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre on 943-2422.

