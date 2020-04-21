CoP says curfew tickets will be reviewed

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne at Monday’s press briefing

(CNS): A quality control office has been established at the RCIPS and all tickets issued to people for breaching the COVID-19 soft curfew and prosecution warnings for those breaking the overnight hard curfew will be reviewed before people are charged, Police Commissioner Derek Byrne has said. Public complaints are increasing over tickets being issued incorrectly because not all police officers are following the regulations.

CNS has been bombarded with messages, texts, emails and calls from the people claiming that police officers are telling them to go home or issuing tickets when they are not breaching curfew rules.

People exercising, in particular, claim they are being sent home or ticketed because some officers insist that people can only exercise on the day of the alphabet split, even though this only applies to shopping and banks. But in some cases tickets are being issued because police officers simply don’t believe that a person is doing what they claim to be doing.

There are also a growing number of complaints that some officers are increasingly rude when they stop drivers or those walking or cycling. However, the commissioner has previously stated that no formal complaints have been filed with the RCIPS.

But speaking at Monday’s COVID-19 briefing, CoP Byrne reported an increases in aggression towards police officers by those they are stop or talk to about potential curfew breaches, including one man who had to be tasered.

CoP Byrne said that anyone who believes they have been incorrectly ticketed should send the details of their concern to pr@rcips.ky. Every ticket will be reviewed before it goes to prosecutors for ruling to ensure that there are no mistakes.

“We are monitoring these difficulties as encountered,” he said, as he confirmed that an office and system has now been established to double check the tickets. However, the commissioner has not yet stated if people who are prosecuted for a breach of curfew will end up with a criminal record.

CoP Byrne has said every day for the last month that crime in the Cayman Islands is stable, with no evidence of any spikes. But during his update on Monday he reported two more commercial burglaries in George Town.

He said a pre-school was broken into on Walkers Road where IT equipment was stolen; an auto-electronics store was also burgled and equipment taken. Byrne urged business owners to contact the police to help them check on their premises.

He said that at the cockfighting bust over the weekend, more than 20 people were gathered together, posing a serious health risk, before the police arrived and the crowd scattered. Around a dozen people were believed to have been involved in the ring and two people have been arrested, while ten more will be prosecuted for breaching curfew. Two dozen roosters were seized, most of them very badly injured and 17 had to be euthanized. Police also found metal spurs and steroid injections at the scene.

Last weekend the police also broke up a group of people in West Bay playing dominoes, in breach of social gathering rules. One man became aggressive and threatened the police officers with a machete. They called for back-up but when the firearms unit arrived, the man continued to threaten police.

The commissioner said the man was then tasered before officers were able to arrest him. The incident has now been reported to the Office of the Ombudsman. That office has asked the RCIPS to conduct an internal investigation which it will then review.

The man has since been charged with various offenses. After appearing in court Monday, he was remanded in custody.