CoP refers ‘rogue’ rider arrest to ombudsman

Rogue rider arrested on Saturday, 4 April

(CNS): Police Commissioner Derek Byrne revealed at Sunday’s press briefing that an arrest made by his officers has been referred to the ombudsman for investigation. The arrest was made on Saturday, 4 April, following a high-speed chase of one of five ‘rogue’ dirt bike riders. Byrne said that during a time like this, when the police have been given heightened powers and where there is a public concern that this has been abused, it should be independently investigated.

Video circulated this weekend showing an aggressive take-down of a rider who had already crashed his bike at the police road block in Newlands. One officer forced the suspect into the ground while a number of other officers rushed to the scene.

But the commissioner said this person was one of five motorcycle riders who were spotted performing stunts and driving recklessly on Shamrock Road on Saturday afternoon during the soft curfew. Police units were dispatched to the area and, supported by the helicopter, pursued all the riders.

However, the riders then dispersed in different directions. One of them ended up in Newlands, where he was the subject of that aggressive arrest. Another was pursued but crashed and escaped on foot, but the officers know who he is and he will be arrested, the commissioner said. Both men will be prosecuted for traffic offenses as well as breach of curfew.

CoP Byrne said the behaviour of the riders was dangerous and absolutely reckless, however the arrest would be referred to the Office of the Ombudsman for investigation.

“With that said, during a time when police have heightened powers… we do need independent oversight and for that very reasons I am communicating with the ombudsman and will refer to the ombudsman for an independent investigation. I think it is appropriate in the circumstances,” he said.

Aside from this incident, Byrne continues to report that there is currently very little crime, that breaches of the hard curfew are few and far between and the number of people running essential errands during the daytime soft curfew is being well managed.

He confirmed that swimming is still allowed during the soft curfew under the 90-minute outdoor exercise allowance, but only two people are allowed together and everyone must observe the social distancing rule of six feet. It must also take place between 6am and 6pm.

Premier Alden McLaughlin revealed that line fishing, under strict adherence to all the social distancing protocols, will be allowed from the shore or dock during that 90 minute exercise allowance.

He said the fishing issue is something that the government continues to grapple with because of the cultural importance. But allowing people to fish on the ocean from boats would really challenge police resources and would be open to serious abuse.