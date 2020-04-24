Conolly elected deputy speaker

MLA Barbara Conolly, the new deputy speaker of the Legislative Assembly

(CNS): The PPM member for George Town South, Barbara Conolly, was elected as the deputy speaker of the Legislative Assembly late Thursday evening, as proceedings were wrapped up after a special sitting. Conolly is one of just three women in the House and will replace Bernie Bush, who resigned in protest when the current speaker, McKeeva Bush, failed to resign in the face of allegations of assault of a woman.

Conolly’s nomination was made by Premier Alden McLaughlin and seconded by his ministry councillor, Austin Harris (PRO). No other nominations were made and Conolly was automatically appointed to the post. The process came at the end of a special sitting where several members appeared via video conferencing because of the current COVID-19 pandemic and the requirement for social distancing.

The situation surrounding the absence of McKeeva Bush and his leave of absence from the speaker’s chair was not mentioned by any member. However, when Conolly made brief remarks as she accepted the position, she thanked Bush for his “advice and guidance”.

Connolly, a long standing member of the PPM, is a novice MLA, having been elected for the first time in May 2017. However, it is likely that she will be presiding over most, if not all, of the sittings that will take place between now and next March, when the parliament will be prorogued ahead of the General Election in May 2021.

Bush’s leave of absence has still not been addressed, even though there is no constitutional provision for a speaker to take such a temporary break. However, this leave was announced by Bush and the premier on the grounds of mental health issues. The news came in the immediate wake of the controversial incident in February, in which Bush is accused of assaulting the bar manager at Coral Beach after what appears to have been a drunken night out.

The RCIPS said last month that its officers have completed their investigation into the incident and have passed a file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution to consider the charges. However the ODPP has not commented on the case and Bush, who was interviewed by police as a suspect, has not been charged.