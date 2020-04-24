Conolly elected deputy speaker

| 24/04/2020 | 6 Comments
Cayman News Service
MLA Barbara Conolly, the new deputy speaker of the Legislative Assembly

(CNS): The PPM member for George Town South, Barbara Conolly, was elected as the deputy speaker of the Legislative Assembly late Thursday evening, as proceedings were wrapped up after a special sitting. Conolly is one of just three women in the House and will replace Bernie Bush, who resigned in protest when the current speaker, McKeeva Bush, failed to resign in the face of allegations of assault of a woman.

Conolly’s nomination was made by Premier Alden McLaughlin and seconded by his ministry councillor, Austin Harris (PRO). No other nominations were made and Conolly was automatically appointed to the post. The process came at the end of a special sitting where several members appeared via video conferencing because of the current COVID-19 pandemic and the requirement for social distancing.

The situation surrounding the absence of McKeeva Bush and his leave of absence from the speaker’s chair was not mentioned by any member. However, when Conolly made brief remarks as she accepted the position, she thanked Bush for his “advice and guidance”.

Connolly, a long standing member of the PPM, is a novice MLA, having been elected for the first time in May 2017. However, it is likely that she will be presiding over most, if not all, of the sittings that will take place between now and next March, when the parliament will be prorogued ahead of the General Election in May 2021.

Bush’s leave of absence has still not been addressed, even though there is no constitutional provision for a speaker to take such a temporary break. However, this leave was announced by Bush and the premier on the grounds of mental health issues. The news came in the immediate wake of the controversial incident in February, in which Bush is accused of assaulting the bar manager at Coral Beach after what appears to have been a drunken night out.

The RCIPS said last month that its officers have completed their investigation into the incident and have passed a file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution to consider the charges. However the ODPP has not commented on the case and Bush, who was interviewed by police as a suspect, has not been charged.

See the deputy speaker election process on 23 April on CIGTV below:

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Category: Politics

Comments (6)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    24/04/2020 at 11:50 am

    Jon Jon has been robbed! This is his calling in life!

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    24/04/2020 at 11:44 am

    Who???

    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    24/04/2020 at 11:37 am

    Why?

    The future looks very dim for the following MLA’s that will lose their seats in 2021

    Barbara Connolly – GTS
    Austin Harris – Propsect
    David Wight – GTW
    Joey Hew – GTN
    Dwayne Seymour – BTE
    Tara Rivers – WBS
    Arden McLean – EE
    Alva Suckoo – Newlands
    Anthony Eden – Savannah
    Alden McLaughlin – Red Bay

    They have done nothing this term and failed to listen to their constituents.
    Voters are smarter and will take the handouts and still vote them out. Cayman is desperate for change. The only problem with the list is McKeeva Bush and Eugene Ebanks deserve to go but WB is full of crazies that worship Big Mac and his fries.

    1
    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    24/04/2020 at 11:34 am

    Do you think the DPP is hoping we forget about the beach bar assault case?

    1
    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    24/04/2020 at 11:29 am

    When does Bush get his promotion?

    Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    24/04/2020 at 11:28 am

    You have got to be kidding!!!

    This woman is a first time member of the LA with absolutely no experience whatsoever in such matters. She hardly knows how to address the Chair properly.

    What a mockery! What a sad day for parliamentary proceedings in the Country.

    Shame on you Alden. Shame on you! All the good work you have done fighting the COVID-19 will be overshadowed by this one mean and stupid act.

    Shame. Shame.

    Reply

You can comment anonymously. See CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»

We have created a new system to help us address questions we receive from the public for the press briefings. We are getting hundreds every day and it’s impossible to read and deal with them while the PB is in process as there are a lot of moving parts to being able to do the Zoom meeting, take notes and respond to their info in real time.

So we are asking people to send their questions each day BEFORE NOON to: covid-questions@caymannewsservice.com

This will give us a chance to read, sort and consolidate the questions so that we get to the issues that people are most concerned about.

But before you send your question, we suggest that you check the CIG Coronavirus website’s Q&A page, which might have your answer.

Thanks for your help. In the meantime the ones you have sent will be sorted and collated.