Coming curfew changes based on least risk

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Wednesday’s press briefing

(CNS): The next phase of the shelter-in-place order, or soft curfew, which begins Monday will allow access to more services, based on the least risk of people gathering in one place, Premier Alden McLaughlin said Wednesday. Revealing some details about this first phase of eased restrictions from the COVID-19 lockdown, he said that many more things would be allowed to be delivered. He also announced the re-opening of cash transfer companies if they can comply with the rules.

Although the premier has previously said that opening the remittance services was too risky, comparing them to the banks where people have to queue in very long lines outside, at Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing he spoke about the pressing demand for the cash services to re-open and said that they would be allowed to do so from 6am to 6pm, Monday through Saturday, if they met the rules set out by the current exemption authority.

The question of risk has dominated the government’s position on the decisions taken. But it is increasingly the area that has raised the most public frustration, as the perception is growing that some individuals or companies are allowed to engage in very risky behaviour while others are prevented from doing things that pose almost no risk.

Just over a week ago McLaughlin said that the decisions surrounding the curfew orders were not about fairness but about saving lives. Following up on that Wednesday, he said that there was no real quality control regarding the decisions made by the exemptions team at ‘curfewtime’. He admitted that there was a certain amount of objectivity and as long as humans were involved in a decision-making process, there would always be an inherent bias.

“We have a team of five or six people who deal with the individual applications,” he said, noting that Eric Bush was the chief. The premier said he was only involved in policy decisions and there was no formal appeal process.

However, given that the team has now handled 12,000 requests, the premier said he believed it was going “remarkably well”.

Risk will be at the centre of the phased lifting of restrictions if the screening test results this week continue to go well. For the next two weeks it appears that the public will have access to goods by delivery, and some stores are likely to open under strict social distancing rules in the second phase from the middle of May.

At that point, McLaughlin said, government would mandate the wearing of face masks in public, and it was therefore necessary to ensure that there are enough masks so that everyone has access to them before they become a legal requirement.

Meanwhile, the premier once again disputed allegations that the government had no economic plan to help Cayman recover from the impact of this pandemic. Once again he waived in front of he camera the evolving policy document that is guiding the re-emergence of the economy while government continues to battle the health crisis.

Next week, Roy McTaggart, the minister for finance and economic development, will be appearing at the briefing to talk about the country’s finances, McLaughlin said.

Anyone who requires an exemption to the current curfew is asked to email curfewtime@gov.ky and make their case for consideration.