CMO warns of ‘clusters’ of COVID-19

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee

(CNS): With five more positive samples of COVID-19 from people who have had direct contact with previous patients who tested positive, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee warned Thursday that clusters of the virus are developing in specific households. But there is still hope that the spread of the virus can be contained, so government plans to extend the curfews and massively increase testing after ordering 200,000 kits from South Korea.

At the regular daily COVID-19 press briefing, Premier Alden McLaughlin said that while they had been ordered, he could not say when this massive number of kits, which will allow everyone in Cayman to be tested, would get here.

Governor Martyn Roper said he had hoped that they would be on the British Airways flight coming next week but this will not be possible.

“Moving anything around the world at the moment is incredibly challenging,” he noted, explaining that there was not enough time to get the kits from South Korea on the BA flight and they now had to work out how to get them here. However, when they do arrive, it could prove a game changer for how Cayman manages the coronavirus outbreak here.

However, another 1,700 kits are expected from the UK on the BA flight next week, which will enable public health to begin testing health workers, other front-line government personnel and essential workers, such as supermarket staff.

Dr Lee confirmed that CTMH Doctors Hospital is expected to begin COVID-19 testing soon, having secured a testing machine, which is bigger that the one acquired by HSA so it will be able to do even more tests than the government hospital.

Given the ongoing shortage of test kits, which government officials say they are desperate to address, only 265 people have been tested so far. Of those, 28 samples have been confirmed as positive. This includes the first sample of a suspected community transmission here, which has finally been confirmed as positive by CARPHA, after the testing here was inconclusive.

Three more were also community transmissions, but Doctor Lee said this still not widespread because these transmissions are largely confined to people in the same families and households. He said that four of the five new cases reported Thursday all came from the same household where the virus was first detected in someone who had previously been overseas.

Nevertheless, Dr Lee warned that travel history was increasingly less relevant. Urging everyone to stay home, he stressed that the only way to curtail further spread is for people to keep apart from each other, practice social distancing and maintaining scrupulous hygiene.

Of those that have contracted COVID-19, only one is in hospital. Dr Lee said that 15 people have fully recovered from the virus while the remaining twelve have only been recently tested. He said these people are in the early stages of the disease and their clinical condition is still hard to confirm.

While all those who have tested positive are in self-isolation at home, with public health checking on these individuals regularly, they are not being formally quarantined.

Government plans to place anyone returning from the UK on next week’s anticipated air-bridge into a strict lawful quarantine in a government managed facility, which is expected to be around 60 people. But no government official, including Dr Lee, has answered questions about why those who tested positive but have not yet recovered have not been formally quarantined.

Nevertheless, the message to all residents across Cayman is that the only way to prevent spreading or contracting COVID-19 is to stay at home.