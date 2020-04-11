Cayman selling more test kits around region
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has sold another 20,000 of its supply of COVID-19 test kits to Barbados after consultation with healthcare professionals here about the numbers we require to manage the testing locally. Officials said that this latest sale was agreed after Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley reached out to Premier Alden McLaughlin on Thursday and asked to buy some of the kits acquired from South Korea.
After selling 35,000 to Bermuda, the CIG has now confirmed that it intends to keep 100,000 of the original 200,000 consignment and will be offering the remaining 45,000, at cost, to regional CARICOM and British Overseas Territory governments..
Cayman had purchased 200,000 kits, costing US4.4 million, because it was the minimum order it could secure. If it sells half of those to regional governments, the bill will be reduced to US$2.2 million, but that will be subsidized by wealthy resident Susan Olde of East End, who last week offered to pay for half of the kits Cayman was buying.
“We have fortunately been able to purchase many more test kits than we need,” the premier said. “It is only fitting that we share the excess with our friends and neighbours, who can use them to help save lives and eradicate this virus, something that is in everyone’s interest.”
The consignment for Barbados, including 200 dry swabs, was collected Friday afternoon by plane.
Health Minister Dwayne Seymour said in a press release Saturday that he was “pleased to support the premier and my Cabinet colleagues with this request for much needed supplies. To fight this virus and rid our region of it, we must all come together.”
Better yet, the Cayman Islands should sign on with the RSS. A safer, orderly, Caribbean region benefits us all.
Happy to help our sisters in the Caribbean but we need to put a pause on this and focus on getting a handle of the situation here first. We must help ourselves now and then help other counties. We have no guarantees that there are more tests were were those came from and we need the ability to test our people more than once.
Well, under the circumstances, returning money to Susan Olde is now in order.
Nice to see we are helping even more Caribbean Islands out. It is odd so many people were against this concept. We assist each other in times of hurricanes so why not now?
The CIG did NOT buy those tests.
Actually they paid for half, try and get your facts straight
Utter lunacy. The entire population of Cayman should be tested right now, then again in 7 days time. It’s absolutely critical if we dont want an endless lockdown burning millions per week.
Closing down the beaches is pointless and will achieve the square root of FA.
Someone needs to point CIG in the direction of the sophisticated diagnostic & test tracking cloud software. If you can test, you can track, you can lift lockdown earlier, you can limit the economic burn down.
It is all about getting an accurate picture of the virus in your population.
It is emphatically not all about selling test equipment that your own country desperately needs.
And wtf is all this Dart stuff about:
Dart – we are donating 1m including to fund testing.
CIG – We are selling test kits.
It has been proven in other small jurisdictions that if you have the ability to test everyone then you should and quarantine those that test positive. This is the way forward in order to start to get the Island moving again. The sooner the better because there is only a small segment of the community that can survive for month’s on end with little or no income. Now I am hearing the health minister threatening to shut us down on a hard curfew for 2 weeks which is absolutely disheartening after enduring these restrictions to my freedom for basically 5 weeks already. Alden, what is the plan?
Hope the sale price to others includes the CIF costs we’ll have paid and we’re not actually making a loss on these deals. Wouldn’t surprise me though if this hasn’t even crossed their minds.
If we’ve lost money on these deals bozo then it’s less money to help our own economy, people and businesses. We’re not a charity even in these times.
We just sold swabs when we are short ourselves, why does Alden continue to help all and sundry charity begins at home.
It was stated that we were short on swabs to test all of our front line workers during one of the recent daily broadcasts. It was stated today that we sold kits and swabs.
It was also stated we are to receive a hefty shipment of swabs within a week ya selfish dunce. bet you bought 50 cases of toilet paper few weeks back
Glad to see this cooperation. The West indies federation might have failed but times like these prove who we can rely on and who we cant. We one Caribbean in end.