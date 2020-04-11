Cayman selling more test kits around region

COVID-19 test kits are loaded on a plane bound for Barbados

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has sold another 20,000 of its supply of COVID-19 test kits to Barbados after consultation with healthcare professionals here about the numbers we require to manage the testing locally. Officials said that this latest sale was agreed after Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley reached out to Premier Alden McLaughlin on Thursday and asked to buy some of the kits acquired from South Korea.

After selling 35,000 to Bermuda, the CIG has now confirmed that it intends to keep 100,000 of the original 200,000 consignment and will be offering the remaining 45,000, at cost, to regional CARICOM and British Overseas Territory governments..

Cayman had purchased 200,000 kits, costing US4.4 million, because it was the minimum order it could secure. If it sells half of those to regional governments, the bill will be reduced to US$2.2 million, but that will be subsidized by wealthy resident Susan Olde of East End, who last week offered to pay for half of the kits Cayman was buying.

“We have fortunately been able to purchase many more test kits than we need,” the premier said. “It is only fitting that we share the excess with our friends and neighbours, who can use them to help save lives and eradicate this virus, something that is in everyone’s interest.”

The consignment for Barbados, including 200 dry swabs, was collected Friday afternoon by plane.

Health Minister Dwayne Seymour said in a press release Saturday that he was “pleased to support the premier and my Cabinet colleagues with this request for much needed supplies. To fight this virus and rid our region of it, we must all come together.”