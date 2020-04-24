Cayman Airways to airlift more people to US

CAL aircraft (Photo by Paul Tibbetts)

(CNS) UPDATED: Cayman Airways’ has added a second repatriation flight to Miami next Friday, 1 May. The two charters, in partnership with the government, will only be carrying US citizens or those with transit visas from here. Neither flight will bring back passengers as Cayman’s quarantine facilities are full. The flights are aimed at taking people trapped here home, as the economic pressure to repatriate those without work or legal status mounts.

CAL is also putting on extra connecting flights from the Sister Islands earlier in the morning to enable people in Cayman Brac or Little Cayman who wish to use the repatriation flights to Miami. The original plan was for just one flight but after tickets on the first flight were sold out in hours it was clear there was sufficient demand CAL officials said for a second airlift flight but seats are still available.

The governor’s office is now heavily focused on airlift. Another British Airways charter will take more people to London from here next week and Governor Martyn Roper is talking to several regional leaders.

Claims that an evacuation flight was leaving today for Le Ceiba in Honduras, which were made on a TV news network last night, were denied by officials, who said that the arrangements for a flight to that country have not yet been confirmed.

Organising evacuation flights to Jamaica was stalled while the government there developed quarantine protocols to enable the large number of Jamaicans living abroad to be repatriated. However, the Jamaica Observer has reported that more than 20 Jamaicans stuck in Antigua since countries began closing their borders will be flying home today, Friday, paving the way for controlled return of more of its people.

Those returning to Jamaica today will be quarantined to 14 days in a designated government facility.

Meanwhile, all passengers wishing to take the flight to Miami next Friday are responsible for ensuring that they have the necessary travel documents for entry into any foreign country. For tickets and the full details of baggage allowance, pets and health and safety measures visit the Cayman Airways website or call 345-949-2311 or 1-800-422-9626 (toll free in the USA).