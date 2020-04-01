Businesses still causing curfew trouble

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Wednesday’s press briefing

(CNS): Many business owners are still not heeding the message that, aside from essential workers, the only people who should be working in Cayman at the moment should be doing so at home. Premier Alden McLaughlin expressed his frustrations again on Wednesday that some commercial operations are breaching the COVID-19 curfew conditions and said he was disappointed with the number of requests for exemptions for non-essential workers.

The premier said that with the increase in local cases, which had been expected, he was still hopeful that the transmissions can be contained within households. But he said Cayman was now in a “very dangerous position”.

Speaking at the daily press briefing to update the community on the situation with COVID-19, he dismissed concerns that government was planning another full lockdown and round-the-clock curfew because of the impracticalities. But he warned that government may expand the segregation by name currently applying to supermarkets and banks for all outings to cut the number of people moving about.

Given the current circumstances and confirmed community transmission, he said he was deeply disappointed that many in the business community still don’t get it. McLaughlin said thousands of exemption requests continue to pour in, leaving officials shaking their heads.

He said some businesses just can’t accept that they are not exempt, such as pool and electrical maintenance, where only emergency repairs are considered essential, not general work. “We want to keep as many people at home as we possibly can,” McLaughlin said, pointing out that businesses should be shut unless their people can work from home or are genuinely providing an essential service.

“We are constantly pressured and hammered by the business community about an economic stimulus and getting Cayman back to work,” he said, as he urged people to understand that we are in a public health emergency. The premier stressed that people had to hunker down for several more weeks until they are satisfied this virus has burned itself out.

“Then we can start really… putting people back to work and getting businesses back up and operational. But now, we don’t want you to have employees out working unless they are providing an essential service. We want them to stay home,” the premier repeated, adding that anyone who could should keep working from home.

“Do not make non-essential visits to . Each time you do so you are risking your own health and that of the broader community,” McLaughlin warned.

He said he had heard criticisms that government is doing nothing to look out for the economy, but that was not the case. He said he knew the point will come when “we must grapple with that”, but now it was not business as usual and Cayman was not open for business at all and people should stay home.

Nevertheless, he said he was aware businesses need help and government was working on providing soft loans through the Cayman Islands Development Bank to support small businesses. He also said that government was looking at a pensions payment holiday and even allowing people to access the funds, but that would require legislative changes.

McLaughlin pushed back on criticisms of government from the Chamber of Commerce and other sources that it was not concerned about the economy. He said that was not true but right now the focus was on the health crisis. He asked critics to consider what is happening in the countries that had tried to balance an open economy with the health crisis, and wondered if they really believed that deaths were OK just so long as the economy is still rolling.

He said that we can either focus on funerals or we can focus on keeping people alive. “We are choosing life over economics,” the premier said. “We are always going to put the welfare of the people of this country above the economic welfare of businesses.”

However, McLaughlin made it clear that he was well aware that the economic fallout was going to be bad. He said the Chamber of Commerce estimates that some 11,000 jobs could be lost to COVD-19 was probably an underestimate.

He pointed out that the tourism industry is not coming back anytime soon and those working in that sector will have to bite the bullet and make decisions about their work permit holders. He said government would try to help them leave.

McLaughlin said he was grateful for the financial services sector but warned that the services it provides do not exist in a vacuum. He said that while there was still some movement in that industry, “things have slowed up” and there would be a further slowdown in the work.

He said he planned to have a meeting via Zoom, the online video conferencing platform, with that sector soon to seek their view on where they see the future of offshore services and the work it can still do.