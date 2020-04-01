Businesses still causing curfew trouble
(CNS): Many business owners are still not heeding the message that, aside from essential workers, the only people who should be working in Cayman at the moment should be doing so at home. Premier Alden McLaughlin expressed his frustrations again on Wednesday that some commercial operations are breaching the COVID-19 curfew conditions and said he was disappointed with the number of requests for exemptions for non-essential workers.
The premier said that with the increase in local cases, which had been expected, he was still hopeful that the transmissions can be contained within households. But he said Cayman was now in a “very dangerous position”.
Speaking at the daily press briefing to update the community on the situation with COVID-19, he dismissed concerns that government was planning another full lockdown and round-the-clock curfew because of the impracticalities. But he warned that government may expand the segregation by name currently applying to supermarkets and banks for all outings to cut the number of people moving about.
Given the current circumstances and confirmed community transmission, he said he was deeply disappointed that many in the business community still don’t get it. McLaughlin said thousands of exemption requests continue to pour in, leaving officials shaking their heads.
He said some businesses just can’t accept that they are not exempt, such as pool and electrical maintenance, where only emergency repairs are considered essential, not general work. “We want to keep as many people at home as we possibly can,” McLaughlin said, pointing out that businesses should be shut unless their people can work from home or are genuinely providing an essential service.
“We are constantly pressured and hammered by the business community about an economic stimulus and getting Cayman back to work,” he said, as he urged people to understand that we are in a public health emergency. The premier stressed that people had to hunker down for several more weeks until they are satisfied this virus has burned itself out.
“Then we can start really… putting people back to work and getting businesses back up and operational. But now, we don’t want you to have employees out working unless they are providing an essential service. We want them to stay home,” the premier repeated, adding that anyone who could should keep working from home.
“Do not make non-essential visits to . Each time you do so you are risking your own health and that of the broader community,” McLaughlin warned.
He said he had heard criticisms that government is doing nothing to look out for the economy, but that was not the case. He said he knew the point will come when “we must grapple with that”, but now it was not business as usual and Cayman was not open for business at all and people should stay home.
Nevertheless, he said he was aware businesses need help and government was working on providing soft loans through the Cayman Islands Development Bank to support small businesses. He also said that government was looking at a pensions payment holiday and even allowing people to access the funds, but that would require legislative changes.
McLaughlin pushed back on criticisms of government from the Chamber of Commerce and other sources that it was not concerned about the economy. He said that was not true but right now the focus was on the health crisis. He asked critics to consider what is happening in the countries that had tried to balance an open economy with the health crisis, and wondered if they really believed that deaths were OK just so long as the economy is still rolling.
He said that we can either focus on funerals or we can focus on keeping people alive. “We are choosing life over economics,” the premier said. “We are always going to put the welfare of the people of this country above the economic welfare of businesses.”
However, McLaughlin made it clear that he was well aware that the economic fallout was going to be bad. He said the Chamber of Commerce estimates that some 11,000 jobs could be lost to COVD-19 was probably an underestimate.
He pointed out that the tourism industry is not coming back anytime soon and those working in that sector will have to bite the bullet and make decisions about their work permit holders. He said government would try to help them leave.
McLaughlin said he was grateful for the financial services sector but warned that the services it provides do not exist in a vacuum. He said that while there was still some movement in that industry, “things have slowed up” and there would be a further slowdown in the work.
He said he planned to have a meeting via Zoom, the online video conferencing platform, with that sector soon to seek their view on where they see the future of offshore services and the work it can still do.
I can’t help wondering what it means for the government to be “focused on health right now”. Realistically, are they actually sitting around making big decisions on health all day? Really? What like? We have 22 cases and the country’s already in total lockdown. None of them are in any way qualified to “focus on health” at the best of times. Are they making respirators in their garages? Visiting the sick? Stitching masks on their sewing machines? Patrolling the streets during curfew hours? Calling Chinese hand sanitizer suppliers? What are they actually doing? Oh, it’s all important “behind the scenes” stuff. That only they can do. These experts in epidemiology. Riiigggghht.
They seem to have plenty time on their hands to write poetry and hold daily ever less informative, ever more sophisticated two hour coronavirus infomercials.
Meanwhile restaurants and supermarkets are still making people sign credit card slips with pens touched by forty other people.
Many of our local businesses and their leading lobby group are accustomed to having their way at all costs. They have never cared about the lives of the residents of the Cayman Islands so nothing mentioned in this article should come as a surprise to anyone.
There are some good businesses out there that genuinely care about the country and their employees; but that is the minority and those businesses are typically not the types of businesses that can exert significant influence over the government.
Pool companies still planning to continue service. what must customers and workers do?
Where am I supposed to buy a kit/chlorine tablets when everything is closed?!
Mosquitos carrying disease here we come from all those shut down pools
The roads are packed. I’ve seen plenty of work trucks and people in work gear travelling. People will pretend it won’t impact them until a loved one gets sick.
Where can we buy the bleach tablets or treatment kits? Happy to do mine..
We now learn about the true nature of business people. Money is all that counts and people are just tools you can replace.
Is anyone really surprised? Forever shall the $ be king here.
Mr Seymour, the “Health Minister”, after his Christian contribution, lamented today that when he was driving in to the briefing that there were far too many people on the road. I am a Bodden Towner who lives by the main road and watches traffic and I can tell him it is his own hard core supporters in Bodden Town that are out on the road. I could name them but CNS would not print it. But the surname of a frequent offender begins with B. If the Police had the resources, a road block at the by pass where Belford meets the main road to the East and Guard House Hill would net all sorts of curfew breakers. And what about these guys on motorbikes running about the place?
So here’s one thing I know about pools. If it is not properly and regularly maintained it will become a filthy health hazard. So we are all supposed to wait for the emergency of illnesses being contracted from swimming pools. Really, the pool guys are on their own, near no-one, not touching surfaces others touch. Please let some common sense get through here.
I can’t beleive the pool companies, especially the one individual who has written complaining on Aldens FB page (so won’t say company). I use his company and now I will effective immediately cancel my business with him.
‘LEARN TO CLEAN YOUR OWN POOL’
just for a week or two.
As for stratas, which I’m sure I’ll get a bit of a back lash, the pools are supposed to be closed, empty them out or have your strata manager, boardmember, maintenance man to buy a treatment kit, some bleach tablets.
If you don’t know how to do this, just go on YouTube and learn!
Mr Premier,
If you asked me a month or so ago how you are doing in politics, I’d have said sh..t and in a political dive.
Today, you are being a true leader to these islands.
If you ever wanted a legacy this is it! Thanks
Thank you, to all the essential workers out there for all your hard work and dedication, especially those on the front lines, yes of course emergency services and government agencies but supermarket, delivery staff, teachers, chefs etc.
Stay off the road and remain at home please.
Learn to clean my own pool? Good idea. I’ll just pop to the pool shop to but all of the supplies. Oh, wait a minute…….
True leader? LOL. Giving orders is easy. People follow true leaders without being intimidated and threatened. Ever wondered why his tactics don’t work?
He already said the Dump won’t be his problem and neither will be the ruined economy.
True leader? Hmm..none of the below quotes could be applied to Premier.
“Leadership is the art of getting someone else to do something you want done because he wants to do it.” –Dwight D. Eisenhower
“A good leader leads the people from above them. A great leader leads the people from within them.”–M. D. Arnold
“The greatest leader is not necessarily the one who does the greatest things. He is the one that gets the people to do the greatest things.” –Ronald Reagan
“I suppose leadership at one time meant muscles; but today it means getting along with people.” –Mahatma Gandhi
“A good leader takes a little more than his share of the blame, a little less than his share of the credit.” –Arnold Glasow
Can you please tell me where I can get the equipment and chemicals to clean my pool? Do you sell them….
Brilliant comment.
The commentator on The Premier’s Facebook Page had a valid concern about future problems neglected pools can bring. Not everyone is an expert on pools like you make out to be. I was warned many years ago not to empty my pool for many reasons including the fact that extended periods of a dry surface being exposed to the strong sun we get here can cause permanent damage. Of course that will mean lots of money for the pool companies you are deriding when they have to replaster the pool. Also where am I supposed to get the chemicals and equipment my pool service people use.
Before you get on your high horse try to use the one brain cell you have and think the situation through.
Pool fixer? I don’t think so